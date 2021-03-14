MeLanie Allen of MDA Marketing Agency: “Business build up”

The most rewarding part is that my agency gets to help others grow. We are bridging the wealth gap for a lot of businesses. To see others, succeed especially during a pandemic has been mind blowing & simply amazing.

As part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing MeLanie Allen, owner of MDA Marketing Agency. MeLanie’s company has built a successful six-figure business and is set to reach 7 figures in the near future. Her mission is to show fellow business owners how to strategically grow their business online. She is married with six children and spends her spare time bringing out the best in her loved ones.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Melanie is a young businesswoman who is building a massive empire. Her entrepreneurial spirit began at a young age when she started working in her grandfather’s business as a teenager. Her grandfather’s business stated in 1975. When MeLanie’s grandfather passed away her father and his siblings were given businesses. MeLanie played a significant role in marketing and advertising these businesses to success.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways idd you take out of that story?

The craziest story is when another marketing agency stole my flyers and my branded tag line. The funny part is, she was my former student. I immediately got all my stuff trademarked & copyrighted.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes us different from the competition is that we actually get results. A lot of other agencies do not really have proven methods. We actually work to educate our audience and get them closer to their goal. A lot of our students & clients pass their goals on a monthly basis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person who has helped me the most is my mentor turned friend, LaQuonia Henderson. She was the first person to believe in my vision & push me towards following my dreams.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Prior to COVID, I was giving donations to an after- school program for less fortunate kids. It warmed my heart because some of these children do not have hot meals after school. I was able to feed up to 24 kids for at least a week with my donation. We adopt kids’ year- round to assist with school supplies. Additionally, support is given through the Christmas holiday. Young adults in college receive essentials that are necessary to their success. Older adults in the community who are in need is another area of charity.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My favorite book is Grant Cardone the 10x Rule. It teaches that we should go all in for our vision & goals.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

1. Be a one man show In the beginning for about 3 years, I ran my whole agency on my own. I could not afford to hire any help. It was long, tiring experience but the rewards are very worth it.

2. Business build up. The same packages that I offered when I first opened are not the same packages I offer now. It was crucial to revamp, rebrand & visit the drawing board so many times. I never gave up.

3. Raising kids while building a brand. As a Mom of 6 that I homeschool while building a brand time management plays a major role to my success. Take time to develop systems that work for your family and business.

4. The most rewarding part is that my agency gets to help others grow. We are bridging the wealth gap for a lot of businesses. To see others, succeed especially during a pandemic has been mind blowing & simply amazing.

5. Another amazing thing is that we live in a world of social media. We can literally make pillow profits. I love being able to work from home.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Go for it! Go for your dreams! Launch the business & learn all you can about the niche. Commit to being a student for life. Never stop learning.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to meet Les Brown. He has really inspired me with his words of wisdom. On days where I’m not my most creative self, i go watch his YouTube videos for inspiration.

