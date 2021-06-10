Meir Ariel: Quick Note Poetry

Pain’s routine cycle. A blowing of constant pain. Graciously blowing, within one’s reach. A healing my Soul must gain. For, she left him in the shadows, without a heartache’s stain! There comes a glowing of Heaven, for through the love, I found, there was dedication in knowing, she would always stick around!

For the pain is too much to bare; that realizing, that came true. And even after heartbreak, he was still in love with you. Yet, she moved onto another, very quickly, without a care; just know that his love for her, will always (and forever), be there!

Meir Ariel