Meir Ariel: Quick Note Poetry

Poetic Reflections On The Song, "A Song Of Pain," By MEIR ARIEL!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Pain’s routine cycle. A blowing of constant pain. Graciously blowing, within one’s reach. A healing my Soul must gain. For, she left him in the shadows, without a heartache’s stain! There comes a glowing of Heaven, for through the love, I found, there was dedication in knowing, she would always stick around!

For the pain is too much to bare; that realizing, that came true. And even after heartbreak, he was still in love with you. Yet, she moved onto another, very quickly, without a care; just know that his love for her, will always (and forever), be there!

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/aa/Meir_Ariel.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meir_Ariel#/media/File%3AMeirarielbarefoot.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KZYicuneGoc
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3DsvjLwGTdkVQZwGH6dqlc

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

