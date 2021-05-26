Mei Xu of Chesapeake Bay Candle: “You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D”

You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mei Xu, Founder of Chesapeake Bay Candle and Blissliving Home. She is a Trustee of the University of Maryland in Baltimore and a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women. She recently launched Yes She May, an online e-commerce site to support women-owned businesses around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working at an entry job in NYC when I first graduated with my MA in Journalism and I was commuting between the City and Washington DC where my then-husband was working. But the company put me in a hotel near Bloomingdale’s and every night when I finished dinner I would wander into this amazing marvel of paradise. Pretty soon, my well-trained journalistic eyes found something: the fashion floor is a lot more modern and sharper than the home goods floor. And that is where we decided that we could go into business to bring fashion into a home! We stumbled upon candles, of all things. And Chesapeake Bay Candle became a household brand a few years later and was sold at places like Target, Bloomingdale’s (yeh), Kohl’s, etc. And now it is part of the Home Fragrance Division of Newell Brands, along with Yankee Candles, and Rubbermaids…

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When we launched Chesapeake Candle in 1995 in Maryland as a Botanical fragrance-driven, nature-inspired brand, we were trying to find a manufacturer in China to produce for us. But there was no fragrance oil manufacturing in China then and we needed to ship oil there and then ship finished candles back to the US.

All the factories refused to work with us because they could not see how this long supply chain could work, not to mention the upfront cost of buying fragrance oil in the US.

We were desperate and there was no investor willing to put up money on a novel idea such as this. Eventually, my sister and her husband, both of which are trained mathematicians and work in computer science, came to our rescue. They gave up their jobs and started to build a factory to produce candles for us in Hangzhou! This changed everything, it allowed all the innovation that followed and propelled Chesapeake Bay candle to become a global brand in less than 10 years!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Looking back, I think it is desperation and confidence that if I am well educated, I should be able to find ways to survive. Also, as immigrants, you have already abandoned the known and the familiar and there is simply no way to go back!

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

After building the business for more than 24 years and setting up three factories and development centers in China, Vietnam, and outside Baltimore, Maryland, I sold the business to Newell Brands, a global conglomerate with over 50 household brands.

In 2020 I launched the Book “Burn, How Grit, Innovation and a Dash of Luck Ignited A Multi-Million-Dollar Success Story”, I also founded www.yesshemay.com, a retail website to showcase women-owned brands in fashion, beauty, wellness and home products from around the world!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was trying really hard to reach out to the buyer at Target in 1995 as it became more prominent. After failing to get callbacks from her for more than 4 months, I called the receptionist and wondered what else I could do. She gave me the supervisor’s phone and said I could try that. I did. And not more than 5 minutes later, I got a call back from the buyer herself, and she said: “This is not the way to start a relationship”! Just like that, I knew I angered her.

So, in the next few months I tried to call each week, and every time her voice mail came up I hang up. Until one day in early March of 1996, a cheerful new voice mail coming up. I was so excited I left a long message and mailed a brochure to this new buyer. Not even two weeks later she called me and invited me to meet her at Target Store’s headquarters in Minneapolis. That meeting changed everything! We became Target’s number 1 candle vendor for many years to come!

The lesson I learned is that you have to be patient, and persistent. Just like now, I am launching my book and you know what, it is hard. Harder for sure than selling those candles. And my publisher joked with me that I would spend the rest of my life selling that book.

But hopefully, just like what happened to me with Target, I eventually met the right buyer at the right time. She was looking to make a mark by introducing new brands, I was there to bring an innovative line that no other retailers have highlighted. And our partnership is born!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are agile, innovative and passionate. In many ways, we never ceased to be a start-up. There is a drive that is obvious in the way we respond, the way we chase and lead in our industry.

For example, in 2015 when the candle industry has gotten more mature and less innovative, we noticed the wellness movement sweeping over the US. From Wholefood to more people practicing yoga, and the launch of more sustainable fashion lines, and Tesla. We introduced “mind + body”, a collection that embraces aromatherapy and self-care! It is a huge success in retail stores large and small! This launch really confirmed Chesapeake Bay as a thought leader in so many ways and a lifestyle brand that continually led, not follow!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Running a business is a long game. It is easy to work day and night, weekends and holidays. I used to be the 24/7 boss that was always on my phone or email! I learned this is pretty bad habit because that is not setting boundaries for your family and yourself. The lack of relaxation, exercise and time with family deprives us of the things we needed most: the kind of inspiration and deep thinking that only comes when our body is truly at peace!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have always been fortunate to have mentors that for better or worse, took me on and gave me candid feedback. They may not fit the traditional sense of a “mentor” in age or experience, but they are the ones who would pick up the phone and check on me, invite me to a lunch meeting, or when I reached out to them, no matter how busy they are, they would give me feedback. It is priceless!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It is such a loaded question; I think one should bring goodness to the world regardless of if they are successful or not. But being successful definitely means one has more responsibility to share their lessons, to give their time and money to worthy causes. For me, it means helping more women businesses to survive and thrive, educating our young girls to be more entrepreneurial, and to encourage design thinking and a creative economy here in the US that can also be more inclusive!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1: That you have to throw your hat into the ring whenever you can, don’t wait for things to be perfect.

2: You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D.

3: Having a sense of humor can carry you a long way.

4: Business is a long game, so be disciplined when it is time to chill, to be with friends and family, they are all part of what can power your ideas and growth.

5: Work with people that you like to spend time with, don’t hire people because of their resume.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It is the loneliest job on the planet, emotionally. So, make sure you are ready for that lonely ride, and grab a partner if you can!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be about launching a “Creative Economy” here in the US, so that the writers, the painters, the storytellers, the artists can help power the growth along with the engineers, accountants and business type. It would be so much more enjoyable and inclusive to those who want to create things!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

