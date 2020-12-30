Meghan Rose of Meghan Rose Wellness: “Don’t be so hard on yourself”

Don’t be so hard on yourself, give yourself the same compassion you give to others. All the times I helped my clients move on from hardship, and all the times I was harsh and critical of myself over the same things is uncanny. If I only had the comparative reminder to let me know, I’m no different than a client, I need love and kindness in my failings, too.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meghan Rose.

Meghan Rose is a Spiritual Advisor and Intuitive Tarot Card Reader based out of Los Angeles, CA. Her brand works on self-awareness and empowerment through her virtual mentorships, corporate events, a la carte Tarot readings, and weekly group Tarot classes. After spending just under a decade in Private Investments prior to her work as a Spiritual Advisor, her traditional background allows her to seamlessly connect to all walks of life and bring spirituality to the mainstream.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood is one that I feel so grateful for now at this point in my life. I have parents who have been together since they were 15 and 17 (and are still going strong with more date nights than most of the couples I know in their 20’s). Their partnership was a true representation of love and dedication for me, and I channel that energy each day into my work. I grew up as an only child with them in a rural town in New Hampshire, populated with less than 2,000 people. It’s funny how living in Los Angeles and thinking about how some of my apartment buildings out here have held more people inside of them than my K-8 grade school did.

Coming from a small New England town has its own set of pros and cons; I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up without changing seasons, the charm of living on a dirt road, or having all of my family members living within a ten-mile radius. But I remember feeling so limited with diversity within my community — not solely from an ethnic standpoint, although the 90% white/Caucasian population is something to note. There was very limited access to art, cultural events, and new ideas or interests outside of what had already been established. It always seemed that if I wasn’t doing what the herd was doing, I would lose my chance of simply being accepted; the more shadowy aspect of living in a place where everyone knows everyone.

I struggled with trying to fit in while knowing all of my interests stood out. I wanted to play the piano, take tennis lessons, and join my aunt for yoga classes on the weekends. I had no interest in group sports, or drinking, or talking about other people — and it seemed like that was the only way to avoid being made fun of back home. By the time I was in high school, I had become so deeply intertwined with my own self-fueled research into astrology, mediumship, and occult practices (like Tarot and Palm Reading) that it made sense to uproot out to LA. I wanted to be surrounded by health, wellness, and spirituality and finally find the community I had been seeking for so long.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be here now” — I was clinically diagnosed with an anxiety disorder at age 13, and my greatest struggle in life has been to be (and stay) present. It seemed like I was constantly worrying about something I had said or done (living in the past) or fearing what was yet to come (living in the future). My life was dictated by a never-ending state of stress over anything from medical procedures to saying the wrong thing in a room full of people, to what other people were thinking about me when I wasn’t around. I had numerous doctors try to prescribe me anxiety medication, and I fought tooth and nail to advocate for myself from a young age in order to avoid taking these daily pills.

When I found my Guru, Ram Dass, in 2012 that’s when my spiritual initiation truly began. His outward expression of love for all beings, all things, all aspects of life finally made me feel like the intense emotions I had and desire to check my Ego were not so “far out”. Not only the title of his book from 1971 but now a tattoo I wear proudly on my right forearm, “be here now” is a simple but powerful reminder to stay present.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite book of all time is Polishing the Mirror, again paying homage to the late Ram Dass. The book is all about living a life from the lens of your spiritual heart, a term I use frequently within my work and in my meditation classes. I remember being halfway through it on a trip out to Montecito, California with a guy I had been seeing for a while and a group of his friends. At some point over the weekend, we decided to take psilocybin mushrooms (something Dass accredits to his own journey to enlightenment) and I remember excusing myself from the group to shower and lay in bed with my book.

It was the first piece of literature I read from an author who had such a similar outlook on life as I did. I’ve battled with feeling like I was “too much”, and the love in my heart was “too much”, and my emotions were all “too much”. Now I understand that it doesn’t take anyone’s approval of me and my love in order for me to share it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before COVID-19 hit, and we went into a citywide shutdown in March, I had been managing a meditation studio in LA. This job introduced me to my own power as a teacher, but working in any other capacity began to feel misaligned. I gave my notice and decided to jump full-time into my own work, leaving my last day as an employee on Valentine’s Day — the most divinely aligned celebration of self-love. All to say, my work as a business owner and full-time healer pre-pandemic was infinitesimal. I had private clients, was driving all over Los Angeles county to read people’s Tarot cards at their houses, perform at parties and events, work with corporate groups, and lead meditation classes as my only source of income for all but three weeks before the shutdown hit.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

In order to pivot, I had to transition my work to function completely online. I helped two of the studios I was working with set up Zoom classes to continue guiding meditations, started offering my Tarot readings over the phone, and ultimately working with my Spiritual Advisory clients via Facetime and Whats App for those who are internationally-based. I took a note from my own telemedicine sessions with my therapist and learned to hone my craft through a new medium.

It took innovation; working with a web developer to re-do my site, spending hours researching the best booking calendar and online class platform, purchasing ring lights and video editing software for online content, and essentially redesigning my whole business model and marketing strategy.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

My “aha moment” has happened in spurts. From buying a one-way ticket out to Los Angeles to quitting my last job in Private Investments making just under six-figures to work for a meditation studio at minimum wage, to the decision in February to try and do my healing work full-time… I think we have this “Hollywood fantasy” of finding our path, thinking it’s going to hit us like a train one day, and then everything is going to fall into place. For me, it wasn’t that way, and I hope in sharing that it will take the guilt and fear away from someone else who wants to take a big leap.

The one-way ticket was bought after canceling my yoga teacher training in Manhattan to stay with my boyfriend at the time, and finally getting fed up with giving my power away to other people.

I quit my last corporate job after getting in the car from a miserable 10-hour workday and seeing “ETA is 2hr and 10min” to get home.

I decided to work for myself full-time as a healer when I realized being on-call for a studio 7 days a week that paid me poverty wages was more difficult than the potential struggle I would face working for myself and doing what I love.

“Aha moments” can happen incrementally — don’t let the expectation of a singular wake-up call hold you back from taking the leap of faith.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Fantastically; almost eerily well. I talk about this pretty consistently, the fear I have of waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’ve had to stop myself from going down that path, and thinking that things are going to crash because they feel “too good”. It’s something that reminds me of my own humanness, and I actually work with many clients who have these same fears when they get into healthy relationships, great jobs or find an aligned community. It’s normal for humans to have ‘Happiness Anxiety’, or start to feel nervous once they’re in a space of contentment — but I’d like to assist myself in enjoying how well the growth of the Meghan Rose Wellness brand has been going, too.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I always refer back to my parents — I’m so fortunate for their unwavering support as I continue to follow these eccentric dreams. But I also feel eternally grateful for my friend, and mentor, Chandresh Bhardwaj. When I entered the meditation space, he was the first teacher to genuinely support my desire to lead classes. It was a chance happening for me to be able to sub my first class (the scheduled Reiki teacher called out with only 20 minutes to spare) and from there, I began to lean on him for advice on how to move forward in the Spiritual Wellness space.

As a seventh-generation Indian spiritual healer, speaker, author, and Tantra Expert — his insight is one of my greatest gifts, and the unconditional love and support he offers from the seat of a friend is something I will never fully be able to pay him back for. My career, my blossoming, and my confidence have all grown in part with his love.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Whenever I talk to people about the transition of my work from pre-COVID to post-COVID, there seems to be a fascination with the development of my online classes. Before we went into lockdown, I was hosting a self-produced Tarot and Meditation class called “Intuitive Tarot Manifestation”. I pitched this to Tal Rabinowitz, the amazing owner and founder of The DEN Meditation in Los Angeles, and she let me run with the idea. This started back in October of 2019, and when we had to go virtual, I had so many people reaching out from the in-person classes wanting to keep up with the insights and messages that were coming through.

Since summertime, I’ve been leading the classes via Zoom. I try to make these ITM classes financially-accessible to all and host them every Monday evening as a means to help my attendees strengthen their intuition, and also enjoy an hour away from thinking about the world and all that’s going on. It feels like an event, as some of my clients like to say: “it feels like a mixture of a spa day and a live performance all in one”. The interesting part of the story has really been some of the feedback; predictions of pregnancies, surgeries, abrupt housing moves, and new relationships coming in. I simply feel grateful to be the conduit.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s not going to be easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not working. I had this whole idea in my mind that when you find your “path” it’s just supposed to flow with no hiccups. I wish someone had told me that when I was flat broke, going through a breakup, and simultaneously had my roommate tell me she was moving in with her boyfriend the next week that my world crashing didn’t mean I was on the wrong path.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, give yourself the same compassion you give to others. All the times I helped my clients move on from hardship, and all the times I was harsh and critical of myself over the same things is uncanny. If I only had the comparative reminder to let me know, I’m no different than a client, I need love and kindness in my failings, too.

Make sure to savor the moments. I’ve lost some of my closest connections to tragedy — my best friend at the age of 14 in a car accident, and my grandfather when I was 15. Both were some of the most unconditionally loving people I’ve ever met, and being loved by them was a gift. Their loss reminds me each day not to take others, or the moments of life filled with joy, for granted. In our pursuit of a dream, lest we forget about savoring the journey.

Let love flow. I’ve spent so much of my life fixating on finding love and truly forgot about how much love I already had. I still haven’t given up on romantic love, but I’ve shifted my mindset to one of being ‘open’ to love, rather than searching for it. This has given me so much time, energy, and happiness back to truly enjoy the life I’m creating for myself, and I’m hopeful that someday I’ll be met with a partner who has also found their path and purpose.

Release expectations of the outcome. It’s one of the main pillars in my work at Meghan Rose Wellness: “We cannot control the ‘How’ and ‘When’ of any scenario, nor would we want to carry that responsibility around” — let yourself be surprised by “how” you get to where you’re going and “when” you arrive there.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

First, I don’t watch or follow the news. I fact-check all of my information before allowing myself to get caught up in an emotional response to the news, and spend a lot of my free time meditating and journaling to release the stress of the world. I will say, there has been an uptick of moments where I need to check in with myself, but I’m honoring this period and reminding myself each day that this is temporary. The world is unpredictable, and it helps us to stay grounded and connected to ourselves. That looks different for everyone- and as a Spiritual Advisor, I know this from working with women from all different walks of life- we aren’t all going to resonate with meditation, yoga, and breathwork, so I like to say this: in the moments of crisis, can you show up to yourself with love? If that means a long bath, take one. If that means unplugging from your phone for a few hours, then put that thing on ‘Do Not Disturb’ or toss it in the other room. If that means painting topless with your favorite record on, by all means, do it! When we nurture ourselves and partake in healthy, conscious activities, we get to find freedom from the chaotic cycle that the media tries to trap us in. Do what’s best for you, and don’t worry about what others will think when you’re busy nourishing your spirit for a few hours.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A mass wave of empathy; I’m a huge advocate for the idea of the human race finding their way back to ‘Oneness’. My belief is that we are all simply life experiencing itself in about eight billion different ways. When we remember that we’re made up from the same source energy, it makes it easier to show up to your partner, your roommate, your boss, your neighbor, your sister, the cashier at the store, and yourself with love.

Think about how many people suffer at the hand of indifference. Living in Los Angeles, I see people in compromising situations every time I leave my home. I try my best to donate to places like Union Rescue Mission at least once every couple of months, shop local, support Black-owned businesses and restaurants, and ultimately live with compassion for others- especially those that are in a less privileged state than I am as a white woman in the United States with a safe home and food to eat. I try to acknowledge my privilege by giving back and living with compassion for others. There can never be enough empathy for other people and their situations, but the movement starts within all of us.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I am blown away by the grassroots movement and hard work of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I would love nothing more than to sit down and hear about her goals and dreams for herself over lunch. As a fellow woman who’s trying to change the world, getting her insight on how to build strength and confidence while pioneering an unchartered career path would feel invaluable to me.

Her desire to see true justice for our country, starting with her role as Congresswoman of New York’s 14th District, truly shines; she is nothing short of inspirational. The way she stands up for all people and crusades against inequity and injustice is something I hope to embody not only in my work but in my day-to-day life.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love to connect with you on Instagram @meghanrosewellness, or have you in my Tarot class sometime (www.meghanrosewellness.com/appointments under “Online Group Classes”)

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!