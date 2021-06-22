Meghan Krauss of Maragold: “Be yourself”

Be yourself. I think it’s so easy to get caught up in wanting to be what everyone else wants you to be, that people can lose sight of their authentic self. I’ve done a lot of projects and shows that weren’t aligned with my vision for myself. Do you, be authentic.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Meghan Krauss.

Meghan is an American soul-pop, rock, and R&B artist, originally from Seattle. Classically trained, she has been praised for her powerful bluesy vocals and energetic stage presence.

Performing as frontwoman for the popular East Coast bands HyJinx and Steal the Sky, she was recruited by guitar virtuoso Greg Howe as the lead singer for the internationally recognized rock band Maragold. Influenced by music legends such as Whitney Houston, Ann Wilson, and Mariah Carey, Meghan has been singing since she was a young child. Now her new self-titled album produced by Stephen McKnight, and mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg, is ready to be shared with the world.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/ed52b8bd6f9eec444e2988a00e2c3a1b

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Meghan! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a pretty rural city just north of Seattle, Washington. I was the middle of three children- (two crazy boys) and me- the only girl. I guess you could say I was a bit of a tomboy. You could always catch me, covered in mud- singing, playing my guitar, riding a horse, or petting a puppy somewhere.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved music. I love the way it inspires thought and emotion. I had this incredible choir teacher in the 8th grade that really reinforced my drive to sing and enjoy the stage. (Thanks Mrs. Hall!) Since then I’ve been in school and tried a few other things, but nothing gives me the joy that creating and performing music does.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most incredible experience (so far) has been playing a show in another country and seeing people who don’t even speak our language sing the words of my songs. What an absolute honor it is to create something in a private moment of your own life- and watch it touch someone else in a moment of theirs.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest… err most embarrassing mistake I’ve made as a performer is wearing light-colored pants on stage. Nothing like some butt sweat to make an indelible impression on the interwebs… whoops!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I’m promoting a brand spanking new solo album, that I worked on with my good friend Stephen McKnight at Thermal studios. It’s super cool to finally be able to put out an album that has a bit more “me” in it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I mean, diversity is important because it represents not only me or you but the entire world. It’s like sampling musical snacks from a million different restaurants.

• We all have the opportunity to be inspired and elevated as artists thanks to every single one of us who has our own history and ethnic background.

• Honestly, it’s just damn cool! You can tour the world with a pair of headphones and an open mind! #nopassportneeded

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be yourself. I think it’s so easy to get caught up in wanting to be what everyone else wants you to be, that people can lose sight of their authentic self. I’ve done a lot of projects and shows that weren’t aligned with my vision for myself. Do you, be authentic.

2. Image isn’t EVERYTHING, and there’s no such thing as perfect! Music goes in your ears, not your eyes. What makes us unique and beautiful is who we are, not how we’re dressed or how much we weigh.

3. ”No” is going to happen. I don’t care how amazing you are, whether it’s a job interview, a record contract, or a relationship- you will likely hear “no” at some point on this crazy ride. Sometimes not getting something is the universe telling you it wasn’t meant for you. Don’t give up. “Yours” will come.

4. Be kind. Be kind to every single person. You never know what, or who, your kindness could inspire.

5. ENJOY THE RIDE!!! Every show, every song, every encounter, every opportunity. This is your moment. This is your life.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To my colleagues: I think it’s important to breathe. I said before how important I think it is to enjoy the moment- to be authentic and present in whatever your experience. While we do this, I find it equally important to take a moment to breathe. Inhale love, exhale gratitude.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be kindness. The kind of kindness that manifests when no one is looking. I want to see a time when we care for the planet, one another, and ourselves in a way that will help everyone- not just “numero uno”. Help someone when they are in need. Love the person you never thought you could.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The people who I am most grateful for who inspired and nurtured my journey, are my Mom and Dad. My Dad bought me my first guitar and lovingly got me into classical voice (which was super uncool- until it was REALLY cool) when I was just a kid. My mom is my ROCK. She is the kindest, most inspiring woman I’ve ever known. She shows me how to work hard and live in gratitude, daily. Without either of them, I don’t know that I’d be singing today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is: “Twenty years from now you’ll be more disappointed by the things you did not do, than the ones you did. -Mark Twain I’ve failed to take opportunities that could’ve dramatically changed the trajectory of my life. I can say every time I’ve taken a leap- I’ve loved where I landed.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh man! This is a tough one… I think if I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with anyone, it would be Mr. Stevie Wonder. Aside from having created some of the most epic musical content EVER, he just seems like an incredible human. I listen to his lyrics and watch interviews with him, and I’m constantly inspired by his kindness and openness.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can check me out on my website: MeghanKraussMusic.com or on social media @meghankrauss

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you SO much for having me!