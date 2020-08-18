Meghan Gilboa: “Don’t focus on the flaws”

Don’t focus on the flaws. Find things about yourself that you love, that are beautiful. I think this helps the mind focus on the positive. We’re all human, we all have flaws, whatever they may be. I think we can become hyper-focused on these and how to “correct” them, rather than finding beauty and light in those items you truly love about yourself. From the skin care side of things, of course I love giving myself a mini-facial any time I’m feeling “blah.” It’s not going to fix the world’s problems, but you’ll feel refreshed and rejuvenated, and your skin might even glow.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meghan Gilboa, co-founder of Facialworks.

After more than 10 years searching for a truly clean skin care product line and treatment services, licensed esthetician Meghan Gilboa founded Facialworks in 2014 to fill a void she found in the market. She then worked to create the CleanSea® skin care line the brand is now known for, as well as Southern California’s first facial bar, featuring sea-to-skin, nontoxic, vegan and eco-friendly products, developed for women (and men!) from all walks of life. Each Facialworks formulation is carefully created by Gilboa, who ensures each product is not only free from harmful fillers or preservatives, but also sustainable, with everything made in the USA and packaged in glass bottles, available to ship nationwide (with refillable options in Southern California).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working for a high-end MedSpa in Los Angeles which catered to a wealthy clientele. I dreamed of making that quality of service affordable and accessible for everyone, not just the rich and famous. That lead me to create the concept for Facialworks. From there, we knew we also had to come up with a line of beautiful, CLEAN skin care products, that were also accessible and eco-friendly. As someone who lives near the ocean, I knew I needed to have a product line that was inspired by, and honors, the sea. So we created our sea-to-skin formulas, and then packaged them in glass bottles to help the fight against single-use plastics the beauty industry is so known for.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many. If I had to choose one I would say the time our first location flooded and we had to close down and cut open all the walls. We ended up reopening with craft paper taped up over the open walls. The funny thing…no one even noticed!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It’s all about educating yourself. The more and more I’ve spent time learning anything and everything about our industry, the further my career has advanced. So there hasn’t been once major tipping point but a bunch of smallerones that occur when I’ve advanced my own education. I encourage anyone in esthetics to constantly be learning about ingredients, new treatments, etc.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our amazing team at Facialworks has been so awesome to work with. We would not be where we are without them. They are all so special in their own way we couldn’t single out just one person.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our most recent innovation is our Facialworks on Tap refill bars. Our clients can bring in their empties and we refill them in store. This is one of those rare situations where everyone wins. The client gets a discount on their refill. Facialworks improves its margins and product sales. The Earth is less polluted with plastic waste. We are extremely proud of this achievement and think the future is bright for this concept.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. The advancement of at home skincare products means you can actually achieve results without professional help. Although, I do of course recommend guidance from a knowledgeable esthetician.

2. Growth factors, new versions of retinols and retinoids, new acids, and more. There is so much new happening and it’s all being backed up with clinical trials, so we are confident products work before we use them.

3. More natural ingredients are available for use today than ever before. I prefer formulating naturally whenever possible, so this opens up more possibilities for us.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Influencer recommendations are a danger to our industry as they are often not based on science or experience. I’d like to see a big step back from social media and more emphasis placed on experience and knowledge of the provider, instead of how many followers they have.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Don’t focus on the flaws. Find things about yourself that you love, that are beautiful. I think this helps the mind focus on the positive. We’re all human, we all have flaws, whatever they may be. I think we can become hyper-focused on these and how to “correct” them, rather than finding beauty and light in those items you truly love about yourself. From the skin care side of things, of course I love giving myself a mini-facial any time I’m feeling “blah.” It’s not going to fix the world’s problems, but you’ll feel refreshed and rejuvenated, and your skin might even glow. I also love adding in yoga to my weekly routine. This helps release serotonin, which leaves me feeling happy. I think it’s easier to find the beauty in myself, and the outside world, when I’m relaxed and smiling.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Educate yourself. The more time you spend investing in your education within this industry, the more you will be armed with the knowledge to succeed. Our industry is constantly changing and evolving at all levels, and it’s important to stay at the forefront of these advancements. Make friends. My own success has not been the sum of one person. Our team at Facialworks, and mentors, teachers, employees, friends and formalists have all contributed to our success as a skin care brand, and my own. Find like-minded people in the industry who share your passion, and learn from them. Find your niche. Take what you’re particularly passionate about and run with it. Find out how it can help a guest or customer, and market that way. When you are passionate about what you’re doing, that resonates with others. Be innovative. As I said, our industry is constantly changing. Try to be one step ahead and be the trendsetter, especially where it comes to product formulations and skin care services. Get tough and be flexible. We deal in beauty, but the world is not always the most pleasant place. Learn how to resolve issues so that you can maintain your customer’s happiness while yours is also intact. Learn your limits so you know what issues are most important to tackle head-on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Everyone who knows me knows that I take sun protection very seriously. Skin cancer is very real and very serious. However, good SPF is expensive. I’d like to see some action takes to put quality sun protection into the hands of disadvantaged families who need it. Maybe Facialworks will take up this cause one day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The only difference between a good day and a bad day is your attitude. Breathe deeply and know that each day is a step toward success. If we try to maintain positivity — even when things are uncertain and sometimes feel the worst (hello, pandemic) — we can be working toward creative solutions, rather than feeling defeated. Maintaining a positive attitude is not always easy, but it truly can mean the difference between smiling and feeling accomplished at the end of the day, or feeling lousy.

How can our readers follow you online?

My instagram is @MeghanGilboa and you can follow along our skin care journey at @Facialworks.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.