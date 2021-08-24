Meghan Clor of Smart Growth Marketing Agency: “Confidence with Selling”

Confidence with Selling — When this skill is missing, even the best business idea in the world won’t succeed. Take time to master this skill and your business will grow so much quicker.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meghan Clor. Meghan Clor is the creator of the Smart Growth Marketing Method, a proprietary coaching system that helps women build online businesses they love in months instead of years. After going from stressed success and suffering from Superwoman Syndrome to having a business that operates even better when she’s out enjoying life (a concept foreign to most business owners), Meghan’s passionate about helping other entrepreneurs achieve the same work-life balance. Her mission is to help small and start-up business owners cut their learning curve in half by providing them with the shortcuts she’s acquired over the past decade+ in business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for having me! From an early age, I always felt like I was put on this planet to make a big difference for others, I just wasn’t sure how. Growing up, I was the friend others would come to for advice and encouragement. I have a big passion for business and personal growth which led to me starting my first business when I was 20. I knew absolutely nothing about how to run a successful business though and crashed and burned in the process. My only regret was that I tried to do it all on my own and wish I had a female business mentor who could have shown me a smarter road map sooner. It would have saved me a lot of money and headaches! Thankfully, I never let that slow me down. I took those tough moments and turned them into life lessons that helped me know what not to do in business. Fast forward to now, I love helping other women create successful businesses they love. By me sharing what did and didn’t work from my past experiences, my goal is always to help shorten their learning curve, so they get success sooner without all the tough life lessons I had to go through.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I originally got into the business because I loved the idea of doing what I wanted, when I wanted, and how I wanted. I thought my business would equal ultimate freedom but that didn’t happen at all. I ended up working long stressful hours and felt trapped in the business I created. I got to a breaking point and decided to take some down time for myself out of pure desperation. I was worried about being out of touch with my business and with my business partner, but I needed a break.

At this point in my business, everyone relied on me, and I was the lifeline of the business, so it was scary to step away. That was the best decision I could have made though. Instead of the business falling apart while I was gone, my business partner all of a sudden got more resourceful and stopped relying on me so heavily and my clients became less needy as well. All because I finally set some new boundaries for myself and changed what I was willing to put up with in my business. This was a major turning point in both my business and my personal life. You get what you’re willing to put up with. Once I changed my expectations, my environment shifted to match.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh boy, I’m sure there are lots that I’ve blocked from my memory over the years! One time I made a meeting with a potential business client and was super excited about the opportunity. Unfortunately, I never took the time to clarify where we were meeting. We set the date and I showed up at his office a few minutes early, ready for the big meeting. He never showed up. I asked the front desk to track him down for me only to find out he was at my office waiting for me! We had a good laugh and everything was fine but lesson learned! Details matter!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I love this question and it’s so true! When I started out in business, I took full advantage of what I liked to call my “mentors from afar.” They didn’t know they were my mentors, but I read their books, listened to their audio trainings, invested in their courses and they 100% helped me get to where I am today. I didn’t grow up around entrepreneurs and business owners and never even thought of seeking out a personal mentor early on. Books, audios, and e-courses became my business colleagues and I’m so grateful for my mentors. It always comes full circle.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe a huge part of the hesitancy has to do with so many women playing too small. I believe there are a lot of brilliant women out there who have amazing solutions which could easily become successful businesses, but they let fear stop them. They let self-doubt creep in and keep them playing small. They let other people’s demands take up all their free time which leaves no extra time on the table to make their own business dreams a reality.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need to simplify the process of starting a business so it’s easier to get started and see real results. When something is too complicated and overwhelming, people quit before they ever get progress. By chunking down the steps involved, it automatically becomes more doable which means more women will take action on building that business they love instead of waiting for some magic moment where they have more free time (which never happens).

Women also need to get much better about asking for help. Our society has encouraged and applauded the Superwoman type who can do it all without any help. Just because you can do everything yourself, doesn’t mean you should! That’s a recipe for burnout, not true happiness. Setting stronger boundaries, allowing recovery time, and empowering others to step up and help out will free up so much mental and emotional energy which is key to taking on that next business venture.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women make great leaders. Call it female intuition or the feminine nurturing side, however, you want to describe the innate traits women have, these same traits make for amazing leaders and founders. We’re no longer in the age of leading through fear and harsh criticism. True leaders know how to look out for their team, they know how to inspire and motivate, they’re in-tune with the needs of their customers and these qualities make for an incredible company founder. For most women, this all comes so natural to them so why not use those gifts to inspire others and make a bigger impact in this world through founding a business?

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A big myth is that you need to hustle and work harder than everyone else if you want to succeed. There’s a smarter way to run a business that doesn’t require you to burn yourself out in the process. Focus on scalability and an exit strategy from day one and this will help you avoid this workaholic trap.

Another myth is that it takes money to make money. Again, there’s always another way. With more and more companies operating purely as online businesses, the start-up costs are so much less than you’d expect. Don’t let this myth halt your progress before you even get started. Do your research and find something that fits your budget.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Becoming a female founder isn’t for everyone. If you’re someone who loves your comfort zones, a steady paycheck, and paid holidays off then the entrepreneur life may not be for you. If you’re willing to take risks, push past your comfort zones, have the tough conversations, and have that inner drive to always figure out a way no matter what, then you have some great traits that will absolutely help you thrive as a female founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1: Believe in Yourself — I talk to so many women with amazing business ideas, but they never take action because they don’t believe they could really make it happen.

2: Have a Clear Plan — Without a road map, it’s easy to get lost in the business world. If you don’t have your own plan, find a mentor who can show you a proven step-by-step blueprint.

3: Avoid the Superwoman Syndrome Trap — Just because you can do everything doesn’t mean you should. Ask for help and hire before you’re ready.

4: Collaboration over Competition — We need more women helping other women instead of competing. Great minds put together can make an even bigger impact in this world.

5: Confidence with Selling — When this skill is missing, even the best business idea in the world won’t succeed. Take time to master this skill and your business will grow so much quicker.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I make it a point to help others wherever I can in business. If I see someone struggling and I know I can help, I connect with them and give them the shortcuts I wish I had early on. The more you help others, the more that energy spreads. If I can make someone feel special and appreciated, I know they’ll take that energy and pay it forward as well. The smallest things can make the biggest impact on a person’s life so I’m always looking for small ways to make someone’s day. I’m also passionate about helping end the heart-breaking human trafficking happening throughout the world and regularly donate to foundations leading the way like Operation Underground Railroad.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If you’re going to doubt anything, start doubting your fears instead of your greatness. Too often, we let fear and self-doubt stop us from making the impact we were put on this planet to make. I want to empower more women to quit playing small and to start questioning those illogical fears instead of questioning their greatness.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Chalene Johnson is one of my “mentors from afar” that I have absolute gratitude towards for the business lessons she taught me early on. She was the first business coach I ever invested in years ago. I was in the overwhelmed, stressed workaholic state and through her coaching, I learned how to create an actual business team that freed me from the stress of trying to do everything myself. That one thing changed everything for me so I would love to tell her to thank you in person one day.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.