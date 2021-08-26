Meghan Bolt of Meghan Claire Photography: “Start off your day with one of these activities”

Start off your day with one of these activities. Spend some time in the morning as soon as you wake up to think about the good things in your life, to start your day off with some positivity. I try to do this most mornings. Instead of turning on my phone, I spend a couple minutes saying out loud or in my head “thank you… for waking me up for another day of new opportunities”, “…for the breath in my lungs”, “…the warmth of my bed”, etc. It helps with processing all the information we are constantly consuming, to be able to use all that information to learn and grow in our own personal development.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Meghan Bolt.

At only 23 years of age, Meghan is a personal branding photographer with her own business, Meghan Claire Photography, based in the UK. Finding joy in helping businesses to have images which authentically capture their essence, while aligning with their branding. She is always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave. One of her favorite pastimes is spending time with friends, family and meeting new people.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Hello, thank you for having me.

My family moved to the UK, from South Africa, back in 2003 when I was only 5 years of age. Even though I sound very English, I am very proud of the fact that I am fully South African, as it is a place really close to my heart.

In 2018, after studying Fine Art Photography at Falmouth University, I went back to Durban, South Africa for a couple months to volunteer for a charity called The Domino Foundation. I was invited to assist a photographer on a fashion shoot, where all I had to do was to hold a light and help make the models smile.

It was this moment when I realised I really wanted to pursue photography as a career. Despite the fact I had studied photography at university, I never understood what it meant to be a photographer. From that moment I decided that this was what I was going to pursue; this was the photography environment I wanted to be surrounded by, and it just went from there.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Back in December 2019, I was on the Eurostar on my way back from a short trip to Disneyland Paris. I had been pursuing a photography career for a year by this point — however primarily family photography. I had just had a conversation with my cousin about taking each moment as it comes, to just look up from our phones and just chat with the person next to you to see what may come of it.

So here I am on this train, and I decide to have this brave moment, to look up and chat to the person next to me. There happened to be two people there who had just come back from an event, one of whom I later learned was the organiser of The National Massage Championships. I never knew this was a thing, but pleasantly surprised at its unique randomness…

Anyway, we get to chatting about what we do, blah blah blah. He then proceeds to offer me a job to come and photograph the next event, which was crazy to me as he had never even seen my work. I was still pursuing family photography, so I hadn’t even stepped into the branding photography world yet.

Sadly then Covid happened. The event was postponed. The world stopped. I didn’t get that opportunity to photograph the event, but I did learn something great. You never know where opportunities may lie, so get out of your own bubble and talk to someone: get to know them because you never know who they might know and what things may come from that conversation.

This really encouraged me to put myself out there more with my business and my personal life. It is something I would encourage everyone to do, to just look up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Imperfect Action Makes Things Happen” — Jenna Kutcher.

This quote has really stuck with me throughout my career and starting my own business, as I can be quite the perfectionist. But this perfectionism was holding me back from taking that leap of faith to step out and make noise about my photography business. I was so set on everything needing to be the best it could be, without taking into account that your style develops as you learn and grow, nothing is ever perfect.

This really encouraged me to just start sharing what I had been creating, even if it wasn’t perfect, purely to get the momentum going and get my name out there. I used this quote, specifically for my business, when I decided to try out networking groups. I have never been the best public speaker, however I knew I needed to do it to get business and grow my network. This quote would be something I would say to myself when I would have to stand up in a meeting and talk about what I do for 60 seconds, hyping myself up to tell myself that even if I do mess up, at least I have done something and next time it will be better.

You don’t learn and grow while staying in your comfort zone.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Not a particular book, but an author I love. You may have heard of Brené Brown? She is a well-known vulnerability researcher. I came to find her through one of her TED Talks during my time at uni, where I became a real fan of her work.

I was gifted her book Rising Strong by a friend, but it has taken a while for me to get through it: not because it is hard to read, purely because every sentence is an insightful gem of information. It takes me ten minutes to read and soak up one sentence!

Brené Brown resonates with me because she talked about courage and vulnerability, that they were in fact interlinked. You need to have courage to be vulnerable, and to be vulnerable shows you have courage. During my adolescence I became less courageous and adventurous, but when I read this, something changed, encouraging me to be brave and take chances — whether that be swimming in the Cornish Sea in November, or starting my own business. She helped me to have courage and to take a risk.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As a personal branding photographer, I help others by creating beautiful and authentic imagery which represent their brand or business. For example, currently one of the clients I am working with wants to update her visual content on social media to promote her brand. By helping my clients with providing consistent, authentic, and aesthetically pleasing visuals, they are then able to use it to promote their brand story, their personality to create connection and hopefully revenue.

I love creating images with a purpose, then see these images helping other businesses grow their online presence. Seeing them presented to their clients with professionalism and authenticity, that brings me so much joy. In this visually saturated world, using the ‘go to’ stock images are not enough to stand out anymore. You must have aesthetically pleasing images, personalised to you. The best and most easy way to do this is to show your face, let your ideal clients connect with you, for them to know, like, and trust you.

I am so honoured and grateful when someone hires me, as it says to me that I am doing something well It is a privilege to be entrusted to photograph these people, especially as standing in front of a camera can be a very scary place to be, but they trust me to do this for them with joy and kindness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad has been my biggest supporter for as long as I can remember; not just financially, but through his encouragement and sharing of his knowledge of how to run your own business, etc.

He has always been someone I could turn to when in need of anything, and when I decided to take the chance to pursue photography as a career, he made a way for it to be possible especially in the first year, as it took a while to pick up.

Watching him run his own business and provide for his family throughout my life has been a great example to learn and apply to my own life, showing me that you have to work hard and make some sacrifices to get to where you want to in life. He taught me that you have to have faith in your abilities and to always do your best in everything you do, because your hard work will always show.

Anything of value in life is hard: it is not easy, it’s not just handed to you, you have to work for it. Life is hard, but we can do hard things.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude to me is the act of taking stock of the things in your life that you have, which have been given to you, which we probably do not deserve or really appreciate how it impacts our daily lives.

For instance, when I practice gratitude, my first thought is to say thank you for a new day, another breath, that the sun rose again — a bit morbid I know, but life is short and fleeting. I find it very humbling and grounding to sit and think of those little things that I have which others may not have, helping me to keep perspective in life when difficult situations arise.

I have been blessed with a healthy, fully functioning body and I will take care of it, because it is a gift and it is valuable to my existence. Or I think about the people in my life who love me and who are there for me. Gratitude is a way of life, it is a habit, one that creates a life full of joy and freedom.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Personally, I believe that gratitude takes practice, and great intention to make it into a habit and a way of life. With everything so easily accessible and non-stop entertainment at our fingertips, we never allow ourselves to get bored, to disconnect for us to reconnect. So when the idea of practicing gratitude comes along, we tend to be reluctant to give it time, because it means we have to be alone with our thoughts for a little while, which can be scary.

It is scary to disconnect from such a well-connected world, but to be truly human we need to reconnect with ourselves. One way to do that is to turn off your distractions for 5 minutes and think about some of the things you are grateful for. Make time for it, you may be surprised at how much you enjoy it.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

The more you practice gratitude, the less you focus on the negative things happening in your life, because you are practicing to focus on the good, the little things which bring you joy, which keep you alive. It helps you to get out of your head, and out of your own way, to experience life the way we were created to through human connection, joy and love.

Personally I find it extremely humbling, to be grateful for the simplest of things such as the food on my table, the clothes on my back, the roof over my head, as there are some people in this world who do not have some of these basic human needs. However, here I am with them every day not having to worry about where my next meal might come from. This is a privilege I am truly grateful for.

This way of thinking encourages us to not take things for granted, to not get caught up with what the media tells us we need, because we know we are truly blessed. In turn, enhancing the way we live our life, by not letting material things get in the way of what truly matters, human connection and relationship.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude can help improve mental wellness, by pulling you out of that slump or that dark place even for a moment, giving you a slither of light and hope to hold on to. It can help you by shifting your perspective on all the things going wrong in your life, to something more positive and hopefully helps to encourage you to do something for someone else — rather than being stuck in your head, allowing you to rest from the mental torment that comes from mental illness.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Oh gosh five things… one way, which I personally use, is journaling. Writing down 5–10 things I am grateful for that day, which can’t be the same things as the day before, encourages you to think deeper and about other things you’re grateful for. Writing these things down helps me to focus rather than letting my mind drift. It also means that all the things I am grateful for are then stored in one place, so when I am struggling I can go back and read them.

Number two, if you don’t have time to sit and write in a journal, another way you could practice the act of gratitude is while you are doing something else such as washing your hands or brushing your teeth. We all brush our teeth everyday, so why not spend those two minutes thinking about all the things you are grateful for? Making use of your time more effectively while encouraging positive thinking as you start your day.

Thirdly, start off your day with one of these activities. Spend some time in the morning as soon as you wake up to think about the good things in your life, to start your day off with some positivity. I try to do this most mornings. Instead of turning on my phone, I spend a couple minutes saying out loud or in my head “thank you… for waking me up for another day of new opportunities”, “…for the breath in my lungs”, “…the warmth of my bed”, etc. It helps with processing all the information we are constantly consuming, to be able to use all that information to learn and grow in our own personal development.

Number four, think about someone in your life you are grateful for and why not let them know it? Do something nice for them, maybe write them a letter, send them a text and just let them know what they mean to you. For example, I know my mother appreciates it when I make her coffee, or when I offer to make dinner, so I do these small things to show my love and gratitude for her. Why not do this for someone you love, and show them your gratitude through a small act of kindness?

Lastly, an activity I love to do on my own and with friends, a great conversation starter, is to ask what has been your highlight of the (week/day/event)? And what has been your lowlight of the (week/day/event)? I personally love these questions because they are focused on making you think about the highs and the lows of your week. It makes you think about the things that made you smile, laugh, and love, as well as the things that might have made you sad or something that disappointed you. I think it is good to spend time thinking about both sides of this coin, because without the lows you wouldn’t experience the highs. For example, my highlights this week were making the most of the sun while it was here and all the photoshoots I had and all the people I got to meet. My lowlights, however, this week have been a postponed shoot and social plans being cancelled. It is good to acknowledge the lowlights, but also to not dwell on them, rather rejoice and focus on the highlights instead.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

The most useful tool I have found is to grab a notepad and pen, find a cosy spot and get comfy, maybe with a cup of tea or coffee. List the numbers 1 to 5 on your notepad. Then write down 5 truths about myself, for example: I am enough, I am loved, I am intelligent, I am beautiful, I am valued.

Then list another 1 to 5 and write down 5 things you are grateful for, whether that be about you, about work, about the weather, etc. then say these things to yourself when you’re feeling down. Sometimes it is helpful to look in the mirror and say them. That can also be very hard and emotional to do, but in my experience it has been mentally freeing. I find that doing this and reminding myself of my truths helps me to squash all those negative thoughts — bear in mind this does get easier with time and practice so don’t be too hard on yourself, but give it your best shot.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

My favourite book, which I have read and reread multiple times, is by a man named Bob Goff. The book is called Love Does: Discover a secretly incredible life in an ordinary world.

This book reminds me of two main things; to be grateful for those who love you and actively show them you love them back, as well as encouraging me to get out of my own way and be active in loving others.

I have found this to be one of the best ways to see life from another perspective, one of love and gratitude, rather than self-orientation, opening our eyes to see that other people love us even when we may not. This book is a super easy read, and gently challenges you to find different and creative ways to love others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh great question! I think something really important to me is accountability, taking responsibility, but in a kind and loving way.

I feel that we have become a society where we like to blame others, where we do not want to get into other people’s business. However, I think it is really important for those close to us, those who love us, have a duty and responsibility to call us out on behaviours (with genuine love and care) which might harm us or others.

Being brave enough to own up when we have made a mistake, apologise and learn from it. Surround yourself with people you trust and respect, and have a discussion between you where you agree to call out any inappropriate behaviour, which may hurt them or others. We will never learn from our mistakes if we don’t take responsibility. How would we grow if we never were made aware or never acknowledge that we did something wrong?

If this were to become the way our society behaved, we could eliminate so many hurtful behaviours not only towards others but towards ourselves, as we would all be out here trying to protect one another rather than bringing each other down to make ourselves feel better.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Follow my socials on Instagram or Facebook @meghanclaire.co.uk or head to my website www.meghanclaire.co.uk. Please feel free to go check them out, and reach out. I’d love to chat.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!