Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill: “Taste before serving”

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Meggan Hill is the Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen. Meggan loves to combine her Midwestern food memories with her culinary school education to create a delicious take on modern family fare. Meggan attended a 2-year Culinary Arts program in southern California and graduated in May 2018.

There’s nothing Meggan loves more than cooking for her family, friends, and for every occasion! Food is love on Culinary Hill.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

The world is full of food blogs by self-taught home cooks, but I wanted to be able to offer something more to my readers. I went to culinary school thinking I knew how to cook, and I quickly learned how much I DIDN’T know. After two years of full-time instruction and production cooking, I feel much more equipped to develop recipes and answer reader questions.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I focus on Midwestern food. I grew up in Wisconsin and atea lot of casseroles, beer brats, fish fries, and anything with cheese. I think people gravitate towards Midwestern food now because it is comforting and might remind them of childhood. It’s pure nostalgia. I love to hear stories from people who try my recipes. They often say things such as “This is the same salad my aunt made in the 70’s and I thought I’d never find it again!” Or “This is the EXACT cake my grandma made for my birthday every year and I lost her recipe card. Now I make it for my own grandchildren and they just love it.” These stories truly warm my heart.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When we develop recipes, we typically start with a few existing variations and prepare them to have a baseline for what to expect. One time, we decided we wanted to make gumbo. We followed a recipe exactly and ended up with dark oily sludge instead of brown roux. It was so gross! There are a lot of poorly written recipes in the world, and we challenge ourselves to try to make our versions infallible. It is important to try to think like the readers, and cooks at home, to anticipate all of their obstacles and make sure they find success with a recipe.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

When I started culinary school (a full-time program with really long days), I had two small children at home and was also trying to grow my food blog. It felt like there were never enough hours in the day and I couldn’t do it all (spoiler alert: I couldn’t). I learned a lot about priorities, setting goals, and saying no. I had to pause social activities, ignore the unfolded laundry, and stay focused on what really mattered to get through that season in my life.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

Customers go crazy for recipes they remember from their youth. If I can create a recipe that reminds them of something they ate when they were growing up, it takes them back to that time period and they get to relive all the associated happy memories, and they often share them with me! It’s so much more than putting food on the table. It’s about reliving that time of their life and creating new memories with their own loved ones.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

That’s like trying to pick a favorite child, isn’t it? I love a juicy cheeseburger, fries with mayonnaise on the side, and an Arnold Palmer.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I spend a lot of time thinking about why people gather around the table. Are they eating dinner on a busy weeknight? Are they celebrating a special occasion? Is lunch at work their only moment of reprieve during the workday? I try to imagine what they might need in that moment, whatever it is. I draw inspiration from everywhere: The seasons, the holidays, the trends, and the life experiences of everyone I know.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We are currently setting up our first physical test kitchen space. This will allow us, as a team, to cook and collaborate together more easily for the benefit of our readers. We are excited to see what other opportunities we can explore once we have a test kitchen (cooking classes, catering, something else?).

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Find ways to nurture yourself whenever possible. Maybe it’s watching your favorite TV show on Netflix, getting a massage or seeing friends. Even small things can make a big difference in your personal well-being.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Find a mentor: A good mentor can help you see the big picture, identify personal and professional opportunities, and keep you grounded. I’ve worked with a mentor for the last several years and she has offered so much support during periods of tremendous growth for my company. Sometimes it’s just nice to have somebody to talk to that understands what you are going through. Goals will change: It seems like the goal posts are always moving! I decided in 2016 that I wanted a test kitchen. It took 5 years, but here we are. It’s happening. What comes next? It’s always something, and it’s the same for all ambitious people. We set goals, achieve them, and move on to the next thing. Never done learning: As your goals evolve, you may have to learn new skills. As you get promoted or switch restaurants, you will learn new cuisines, dishes, styles of cooking, and styles of management. There is always something new to learn, and I think that makes the job so fun. Finding a community: I have always been interested in food, but nobody around me shared my interests. When I finally went to culinary school, I was surrounded by people who were equally obsessed. I finally felt like I had found “my people.” The life-long relationships are friendships that come with this industry are so rewarding. Taste before serving: Before I became a chef, I never tasted food before I served it. I didn’t know anyone who did! Now it feels unnatural to serve food to people before I try it myself. I keep a small jar of tasting spoons next to my stove, just for this purpose.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Everyone should check out our Midwest Charcuterie Board (https://www.culinaryhill.com/midwest-charcuterie-platter/). It’s a nice overview of classic Midwest appetizers and snacks like red pepper jelly over cream cheese, ham and pickle roll ups, venison sausage, cheese balls, dill dip, and candied pecans. Add cheese curds if you can find them! It’s all my favorite things on one giant board.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I love to support small businesses and farmers with an eye towards sustainability. For example, we source our ceramics from an artisan in Northern California, honey from a Wisconsin beekeeper, and olive oil from a California farm that uses all parts of the olive plant. The products are premium quality and the prices are not necessarily more expensive. I would love to educate others on how to make small changes like this in their own lives.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!