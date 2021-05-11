Megan Williams of HUNU: “Perfection is the enemy to growth”

Perfection is the enemy to growth. You can keep putting off launching your idea or product because you don’t believe it is perfect yet. However, it is very hard to reach that perfect point, especially to start with. If you build a community that you are honest with they are also patient to see you grow and develop with feedback. Just get going, get your idea out there you learn as you go!

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Williams.

Megan Williams grew up on the small island of Guernsey where her love of nature and the ocean really started to develop. At the age of just 14 she was scouted to become a model and has spent the last decade of her life as a full-time model, traveling the world and living in many different cities including London, Milan and New York. After becoming aware of the impact her fast paced life was having, she has turned her hand to the entrepreneurial world and is trying to make a difference by creating innovative designs to replace single use plastics with her start up, HUNU.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Sure, I grew up on an Island called Guernsey. It’s one of the small Channel Islands located between England and France. My mum and dad are both from there so I grew up with a lot of family around me. I was lucky to spend most of my young childhood cycling around the small Island. Spending time at the beaches on any sunny afternoon or weekend. It is a beautiful place to grow up as a kid which I guess I am only appreciating the older I get. We moved to England when I was 12 to continue with secondary school in Surrey. So, I think my love and appreciation for nature was ingrained into me from that young age even if I didn’t realize it then.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I grew up with my mum working as a nurse for the NHS. Doing night shifts so she could be there to take care of us in the day. I think seeing her and all the other selfless nurses and Drs put in crazy hours to help other people really left a lasting impression on me of wanting to give back somehow. Before starting HUNU I think it was something that was missing in my life, but now it’s exciting to see where HUNU can take us and how we can give back to different communities and the environment.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Making a difference to me looks like making small, consistent choices every day that benefit others and our environment. I think that’s a good place to start. It can sometimes be overwhelming and scary if you look at all the big changes that need to happen to make the world a better place. So, to me making a difference could start with shopping from small businesses and supporting the local community, to make better choices by trying to avoid single use plastics or even riding a bike instead of taking a taxi. All these small changes can add up to make a big difference.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

I am the co-founder of HUNU. Our first mission is to tackle the problem of single use plastic waste with easy and convenient solutions. The HUNU cup is our first product. It is a reusable coffee cup that folds down to just 2 cm so it can literally fit in your pocket. We started HUNU not only to create a product that we thought was needed but also to create a brand that encourages a more sustainable lifestyle and raises more awareness of how easy it is to make small changes that have impact.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My boyfriend Vince and I founded it coming up to 2 years ago. Well, that’s when the idea started and when the hard work began to bring our idea to life. We both live busy city lives running from place to place. We started to become more aware of the impact we were having from the small things like grabbing coffees on the go. After reading a stat that over 165 million single use cups end up in landfill every single day, we went looking for a better solution. But just couldn’t find a reusable cup that could easily slip into our lives so it would always be with us when needed. So that’s how HUNU was born. We wanted to create an easy practical solution to this big problem.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

It was when we went looking for a reusable cup that could fit into our lives. The ones we found were bulky and inconvenient and you couldn’t trust they wouldn’t leak. It’s then we realized that we were onto something. That many other people must be having this same problem, and let’s be honest; a lot of us want to do better but we also have busy lives that get in the way. So, when we couldn’t find a cup that could work for us in all situations, that was the Aha moment of .. let’s make one that fits in your pocket. It was scary but we just went for it as we really believed there was a need and we could do some good with this design.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

You can have a concept but maybe not the design brain or background to execute it perfectly and fine tune your idea. So, finding the right people along the way to help you in areas you are not so good at is crucial. We found a design team to bring our idea to life and work with us to develop it and get it into manufacturing. I would also suggest a crowdfunding site is an amazing way to go for a product-based business. You get feedback on whether there is a need and want for this product with just a prototype and you can raise money to pay for your first manufacturing order prior to making it. You gain a lot of information for what your customer wants and likes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I guess what has been most interesting to me is more general than one story. It has been so interesting as a first-time entrepreneur, to see how the startup community all help each other. You connect with so many people who have also put themselves out on the line starting something of their own, and it has been incredibly interesting to learn from each and every one of them. In turn we then share what we have learned to people who reach out. It’s been interesting and heartwarming to see that there is an awesome community of people who want to see each other succeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

We first started the business with another name. We actually even sponsored a charity event with that name and logo until we found out that name was already taken, and we could not use it worldwide. We had to then spend a week brainstorming a new name. Taking inspiration from everything we could find while walking around NYC. Sending crazy words and ideas back and forth between us and our family. It is amazing how creative you can get when you have to be! HUNU is where we ended up …. ‘Who knew changing our name would actually work out for the better’. We love HUNU as a name and it really has made us what we are.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Honestly as co-founders we were each other’s cheerleaders along the way. I can’t say that when we first told people our idea that everyone got it and thought it was worthy of putting our time and money into. So we became each other’s cheerleaders. I have a background in the fashion industry for the past 10 years so I have to say I had my doubts that I could do this. That I could turn my social media platform I have built over the years to be a place to influence people to make easy changes. But Vince encouraged me along the way, so I think us supporting each other in times of doubt has aided our success this far.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We are still a young company, but we have big plans. Our focus with HUNU has always been much bigger than just selling products. We want to take a hands-on approach to using our business for good. We hope to be able to tell stories of people who are doing amazing things to benefit our Earth as well as others. We plan to align and partner with organizations who are doing this too. I have already started my own podcast during Covid where I chat to people who are using their voice and platform for good within the fashion industry and hope to continue to tell these stories and encourage others.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I think awareness is the key to trying to change people’s habits. If we can make people aware of the impact single use products have on the environment, hopefully people will start to make better choices and use reusable products. I think as a community and society we just need to continue the conversation in more manageable ways. What I mean by that is often the conversation around sustainability and the harm we have on the environment can be very overwhelming. It can feel hopeless and may turn people off from even starting. However, I have found from my own personal experience that if you start to make one small change you start to see how easy it is. How small changes like bringing your own cup can make a huge difference.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Perfection is the enemy to growth. You can keep putting off launching your idea or product because you don’t believe it is perfect yet. However, it is very hard to reach that perfect point, especially to start with. If you build a community that you are honest with they are also patient to see you grow and develop with feedback. Just get going, get your idea out there you learn as you go! Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I was so afraid to ask people who I knew in the startup world for their advice. I would feel like they are busy, and they don’t want to give up their time to help me. But that is so untrue. A lot of people who have started something themselves have got a lot of help along the way and are more than happy to share experience. You don’t need to act like a big business straight away. I was afraid of showing the behind the scenes. The part that shows this started as just me and my partner Vince sitting at our kitchen table. I thought it had to look professional and polished straight away, but it really doesn’t. I think your customers and community relate to seeing you grow. Realize your strengths and weaknesses and find someone who can do the things you may not be so good at early on. You don’t have to be amazing at every part of what goes into starting a business. Even as a co-founder you find the part that you are good at that your partner may not be and vice-versa. What do you have to lose? Fear of not succeeding can get in your way to even start. Honestly though other than some money (which yes is something to think about) but if you take that out of the equation you really are only going to gain from trying to start something new. The experience and knowledge you will gain on the way is so valuable.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I don’t think it is easy to hide from the damage single use plastics are having on our oceans and environment. A fact that really stuck with me is that every piece of plastic ever manufactured is still on Earth today. So, if we all did our bit to be a bit more conscious and take that extra time to ensure we have our reusables on us this can make a huge positive impact.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

David Attenborough. What a legend. I have grown up with his documentaries from a child, I admire his work so much and the education he is providing through them. I also love watching animals so I would have so many questions to ask him on the way they act and the wonders he has seen.

