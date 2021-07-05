Megan Valentine of Blissful Life Marketing: “Willingness to embrace change”

Willingness to embrace change: Building on the commitment to learning, the ability to recognize trends and pivot to capitalize on the latest best practices, tech, and tactics is critical for success as a digital marketer. Again, our current changing landscape is a perfect example. Marketers can either procrastinate until they suffer the eventual loss of capabilities and the resulting impact on their strategy, or they can welcome the new era with open arms as a step in the right direction.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Valentine.

Megan Valentine is the founder of Blissful Life Marketing. With nearly a decade of experience across a variety of digital marketing categories, Megan leads the development of forward-thinking marketing and engagement strategies optimized for both business objectives and consumer trust. She also helps brands prepare for the new era of digital marketing by educating marketing professionals and teams on the latest industry updates, trends, and best practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! After graduating from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, I got my first job as a research assistant and content writer for a law firm. Over the next few years, I expanded the role into a Digital Content Manager position driving the firm’s social media efforts, corporate partnerships, and other elements of the larger digital marketing strategy. After a brief detour into the agency world, where I focused primarily on media relations while advising on social media strategy for select clients, I decided to pursue my dream of starting my own business. Launching Blissful Life Marketing brought me back to my digital roots at the perfect time to use my experience to guide brands into this new era of digital marketing.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Looking back, I can laugh at the time early in my career when I was overly concerned about comments from internet trolls. I was working as a social media manager in the personal injury law industry, which tends to get a bad rap. Some of the comments and messages I received on our accounts were ruthless. For a while, I took them to heart. I felt like I was doing something wrong in my management of the platforms and that I needed to respond to every comment to try to flip the individual into a fan. As time went on, I came to realize that some people are just genuinely miserable and need that outlet to feel better about their lives. Great customer service is critical and you should always respond when someone shares legitimate concerns or criticisms. When it comes to trolls though, you just have to shrug them off.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Professionally, I’m particularly grateful for the guidance and support of one of my first internship supervisors. He has remained a mentor throughout my career, and earlier this year he invited me to present a guest lecture for his college course. Engaging with the students and witnessing the impact I made with just a small investment of my time activated my passion for educating others. This experience ultimately spurred my decision to found Blissful Life Marketing as a consulting and education company instead of taking the typical agency approach.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Blissful Life Marketing’s focus on education is our primary differentiator. When I was initially building out the business plan, I intended to launch as a standard micro agency. As I dug deeper into the major changes taking place across the digital marketing industry, I realized many of the prospective clients I had identified weren’t even doing the bare minimum to prepare themselves for these shifts. By pivoting to also focus on educating marketers and internal teams and helping them navigate these changes, we’re maximizing our ability to move the industry forward and creating a more blissful online environment for everyone.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First and foremost, my curiosity and passion for learning have always given me an upper hand. I often run into marketers who feel their years of experience trump the need to stay on top of new trends and tactics. This not only does a disservice to their business or clients, but it also creates stagnant environments where forward-thinking ideas are shot down out of fear of the unknown. I dedicate at least one day per week to professional development to avoid becoming complacent or stuck in my ways.

Building off the first trait, my openness to new ideas and ability to quickly pivot help me translate the things I learn into action. I dedicate a significant amount of time to research and professional development, so I’m always coming across new tactics and ideas. I make a conscious effort to evaluate them with an open mind and test them in my business when an opportunity presents itself, which puts me in a position to help others implement them to improve their strategies.

Finally, the trait I find to be most instrumental to my success is that I’m always striving to act with the intent of creating the most good for the greatest number of people. For years, I struggled to find meaning in my work because many of the popular and successful marketing tactics struck me as ingenuine, sleazy, or even harmful. The new and upcoming changes across the industry are a step in the right direction, and solutions like zero-party data give me hope that we can return power to consumers without sacrificing bottom lines. By timing my launch of Blissful Life Marketing to coincide with the world’s transition into the new era of digital marketing, I’m excited to serve as a guiding force behind this positive change.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

With so many changes taking place across the digital marketing landscape, our new virtual Blissful Life Bootcamps offer brands the perfect opportunity to educate and empower their marketing teams while preparing their strategies for success in the new environment. The efficient single- and multi-day formats are designed to achieve the fastest transformation and results while guiding the team through each phase of the process. This approach ensures our clients understand both the “how” and the “why,” so they’ll feel confident executing their new strategy.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing is failing to appreciate how quickly trends and best practices change. This will be especially true for those launching a new or expanded strategy this year and next, with so many shifts taking place across targeting, re-marketing, measurement, and more. For example, if you were launching a digital marketing strategy today built on best practices from earlier this year, many of those same tactics would become outdated with the elimination of third-party cookies.

Other common mistakes include spreading their efforts too thin or falling victim to shiny object syndrome. Many brands start out trying to be active on every platform and confuse virality or novelty for effectiveness. Your focus should be on showing up where you can consistently and reliably reach your target consumer — whether that’s on TikTok or your email list. By all means, experiment and try new things, but be realistic with your bandwidth and don’t waste time on tactics that aren’t moving the needle.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The first and most important step for creating a successful digital marketing campaign in today’s environment is developing a solid understanding of new and upcoming shifts in consumer privacy, targeting, remarketing, and measurement capabilities.

Next, define your ideal customer(s) in as much detail as possible. With their persona in mind, determine which customer attributes could be used to add the most value during their online experience with your brand. Depending on your industry, this could include everything from their skin or hair type to a preference for an upcoming vacation.

Evaluate which online platforms you already have at your disposal to collect this data, such as email lists or rewards programs, and which new platforms present the best opportunities to connect with your desired audience. Aim for a combination of owned, paid, and earned platforms or media.

Establish a plan for engaging customers directly on your chosen platforms, inspiring them to volunteer your preferred attributes (along with permission to use it for clearly stated purposes that benefit the customer), and unifying all of their data into dedicated profiles.

Finally, put your collected customer data to work improving their experience — for example, with customized product recommendations or targeted email campaigns.

At every point of the planning process, remember the balance of power in digital marketing is quickly shifting back to the consumer. Brands that succeed at offering the most valuable and personalized experiences will come out on top.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

In my opinion, it’s too early to tell which PPC platform will come out on top as third-party cookies are phased out this year. However, Google’s combination of market dominance and leadership in the development of solutions to replace cookies make it the likely frontrunner. These next few years are going to present major challenges and learning curves across the digital marketing landscape, and those managing PPC campaigns need to be prepared to swing with the punches.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

As we move into this new era of digital marketing, my top three recommendations for executing successful PPC campaigns all tie back to creating value for your consumers:

Build opportunities to capture leads and zero-party data into your strategy. Ensure those lead capture mechanisms are compliant with the most up-to-date data standards and clearly communicate how you’ll use the data to improve and personalize interactions. Focus on creating excellent user experiences that make consumers excited to engage with your brand.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

When it comes to email marketing, I would again focus all of my recommendations on creating more meaningful connections with your customers:

Offer concrete value. One of the biggest challenges in email marketing is getting consumers to offer up their preferred email address instead of an outdated or junk email. Create clear exchanges of benefits using features like discounts or exclusive downloads. Move away from any tactics that make consumers feel forced to share their info, and instead focus on making them excited to hear from you. Customize whenever possible. Even in the most niche markets, you can likely tailor down your messaging, recommendations, and campaigns to better engage specific audiences. Give your subscribers opportunities to share their interests, preferences, goals, and intentions. Then, customize their experiences accordingly whenever possible. Give the customer control. No one likes to lose a subscriber, but a disengaged and uninterested consumer won’t do you any good in the long run either. Making it easy for your subscribers to edit their preferences and shared data ultimately earns your brand more respect, even from those who no longer want to hear from you.

Also, keep in mind that what worked for you in the past won’t necessarily work for you going forward. For example, Apple recently announced it’s giving users the power to block marketers from seeing if and when an email is opened through the Mail app. Stay up to date on the latest trends and pivot your strategy and measurement accordingly.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

At the moment, I’m excited about customer data and experience platforms. These digital marketing tools offer a single solution for unifying customer data and putting it to work delivering personalized experiences across all of a brand’s platforms. Seamless data collection, segmentation, enrichment, and activation enables brands to immediately launch custom campaigns at scale through each customer’s preferred channels, going even as far as personalizing the look and feel of your website to match individual customer preferences. These platforms are best leveraged in combination with a robust zero-party data collection strategy.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Commitment to learning: The digital marketing field is constantly evolving. Two major examples coming to mind are the rise of social media and the current rollback of access to consumer data. If you don’t build ongoing professional development into your career, those who do will always have the upper hand. Respect for the consumer: A lack of regard for consumer autonomy and trust is what led us into the ongoing regression of our targeting, remarketing, and measurement capabilities. As power shifts back to the consumer, successful marketers recognize that every strategy must be built on a foundation of respect for customer preferences, privacy, and boundaries. Desire to create value: Customers who feel appreciated are more likely to become brand advocates, and many (79% according to a Deloitte study) are happy to share their data in exchange for clear benefits. Approach every situation and strategy by asking yourself: how can I create value for my customers at this moment? Examples could range from something as small as offering helpful advice or excellent customer service via your social platforms up to rewards programs and major giveaways. Willingness to embrace change: Building on the commitment to learning, the ability to recognize trends and pivot to capitalize on the latest best practices, tech, and tactics is critical for success as a digital marketer. Again, our current changing landscape is a perfect example. Marketers can either procrastinate until they suffer the eventual loss of capabilities and the resulting impact on their strategy, or they can welcome the new era with open arms as a step in the right direction. Preference for authentic relationships over quick wins: As the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve, there will always be workarounds and hacks to overcome the latest platform changes and customer concerns. Some are perfectly ethical — others, not so much. Before latching onto a quick fix, ask yourself if you’d be comfortable explaining your approach to your consumers. If the answer is no, find a solution that will earn and keep their trust in your brand.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m currently reading Shoshana Zuboff’s “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism” to deepen my understanding of the challenges posed to humanity by our digital environment’s current trajectory. On the podcast front, I enjoy The Marie Forleo Podcast and browsing episodes of various shows based on a given topic of interest or interview subject to hear multiple perspectives. I block my Fridays off for professional development and research, which gives me a chance to go down the rabbit hole of articles and videos to do deeper dives on any new marketing skills or tactics that catch my eye throughout the week.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, I would empower more people to set boundaries with their work and take time throughout the day to focus on being present. Whether that looks like a morning walk, lunchtime meditation, or phone-free dinner with loved ones, it’s critical to intentionally build these types of breaks into your daily schedule. So many of us underestimate the long-term effects of stress, both on our minds and overall health, until it’s too late. America’s always-on work culture is toxic and change needs to come from the top, but we can each take steps to stop settling for the status quo.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’m always sharing my latest tips, updates, and educational resources on Blissful Life Marketing’s Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts (@blissfullifemarketing on all). Our social profiles are still relatively new, so we would love for your audience to join our community! 🙂

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!