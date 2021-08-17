Megan Swan: “Connecting, community, relationships”

(Re)Connecting, community, relationships. Feeling that we are integrated in a social support structure is key to beating burnout. It might seem like ‘wasting time’ to chit chat over a coffee and share our stories with each other at the office, but this is what makes us human.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Swan.

Megan Swan is from Calgary, Alberta where she grew up hiking and skiing in the Canadian Rockies. She has been living in Mexico for the last 12 years where she is an online Mindset & Wellness Coach specializing in detoxification, plant-based living, mindful practices, stress management, yoga and meditation. She loves helping women optimize their wellness through nutrition, biorhythms and mindset so that they can feel the confidence and magnetic energy to accomplish their dreams and stop playing small.

At 30 she sold everything to embark on her own “Eat, Pray, Love” journey of sorts and now at 42 finds herself still on her first stop where she fell in love with one of her English students. She and her husband have two beautiful boys and two loving dogs. They thrive traveling, and in particular this year they have been enjoying getting out of the city on the weekends to discover hidden treasures in the jungles of Chiapas.

She is passionate about connecting with others worldwide to exchange ideas and practices in the world of wellness and online business. She has a strong sense that we are on the brink of a wellness revolution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me! I am thrilled to be a part of this series.

My journey to a healthier lifestyle started over a decade ago when I was training to be a yoga instructor at Downward Dog studies in Toronto. I moved towards a plant-based diet, learned how to breathe and found a new sense of community. Just with these few changes I noticed my chronic asthma went away and my annual incidence of bronchitis as well. At the time I thought it was all thanks to yoga and breathwork, but I now see the fact I stopped drinking milk was also extremely impactful in healing myself from chronic respiratory problems.

Since then I felt I was on a good path but still frustrated with my mood swings and how I felt like I was failing as a mother because I didn’t always feel happy or balanced emotionally. I could see my addiction to sweets and wine was a factor but I wasn’t ready to fully accept the changes I needed to make until I began studying to be a health coach. As a health coach I have learned first hand how these things affect our mind, body and spirit. I quit refined sugar and alcohol three years ago now. I eat a 70% plant-based diet and I meditate daily. These things among others have dramatically improved my physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well being. This in turn has made me a better human, parent and coach. I love to inspire other women to prioritize taking better care of themselves so that they feel more empowered to live life on their own terms, and naturally energetic so that they can show up more fully, at ease and in their power.

After working as a Health Coach for several years I saw that my clients were needing more than tips on healthy habits. That in order for a healthy shift to stick it had to be sustainable. It had to be fully integrated and personalized into their lifestyle. This shift to becoming optimally ‘well’ is a strategic process that requires a deep shift in mindset and even identity for most people. I help women find their deeper ‘why’ in life so that they are motivated from the inside out to be here, healthy and energetic as long as possible. The women I work with have so much on their plate that they need their mind, body and soul to be in alignment in order to carry out their ambitious goals and be there for their loved ones, all the while keeping themselves top priority.

This is the basis of my Sustainable Integrated Wellness Approach.

Now I am a Mindset & Wellness Coach who specializes in designing custom, approachable wellness lifestyles for the ambitious woman. My mission is to help powerful women give themselves permission to prioritize their optimal wellness by making wellness a way of life, not a checkmark on their to do list. With small customized shifts they leave newly empowered with magnetic energy and confidence to feel good in their own skin, so that they stay true to themselves and show up for their biggest goals consistently and sustainably while avoiding burnout.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It started when I started working with a Health Coach, somewhat as a favor to my friend Daniela Rochin who was starting out her practice and needed some ‘test’ clients. I was also at my wits end as a new mother of two and so sleep deprived that I was willing to try anything to get back on track to feeling ‘myself’ again! I hadn’t really ever heard of a health coach before, but I was quickly shocked by how much better I felt by implementing seemingly minuscule changes into my day to day routine. A few months later I was signed up to be certified in the same program because it just checked so many boxes for me, the perfect culmination of all my skills, studies and interests. I didn’t know exactly where it would take me, but I knew it was going to be the start of the next chapter in my life. Working with Daniela not only changed my health and wellness in profound ways it sparked a whole new path. Now almost 5 years later it has been life changing and I feel like I am just getting started because I know the need for this kind of support is huge.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many strong role models, coaches, teachers, and friends along the way. I think I’d like to give thanks here to my Mom who always had our best interest at heart. Of course I didn’t fully appreciate to what extent until I had my own children, that is when I truly understood everything she had done for us. She was a teacher for many years, and she was always working and studying to stay current and passionate about her work. She showed us the value of traveling as the best form of education. She applied for a job overseas when I was 16 and found out that she got it right around the time my Dad passed away. I think she was really brave deciding to go even though it might not have been a popular choice. She did it knowing it was going to open our eyes and minds in so many ways, but also because she wanted to go. I actually didn’t go with them, only my brother went to Europe at first. Finally I came to my senses after about 8 months of them being over there — I remember clearly that they called me from Rome on my birthday. That was it, I was done being stubborn. I dropped everything and joined them a few months later. It was in that huge flat in Mons, Belgium that we reconnected as a family and also each of us with ourselves. Needless to say I get a lot of my best traits and values from my Mom and she was thrilled to be one of my first clients of course!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of my most interesting mistakes has been, and sometimes continues to be challenging, is learning what is the best way to educate on a given ‘wellness’ problem because people don’t think about their ‘wellness’. People think to themselves ‘I’m having a bad day’, or ‘I’m not myself today’, or ‘I’m feeling overly sensitive and depressed and I’m not sure why’. Wellness is so personal and women often feel ashamed that they are not ‘ticking off all the wellness boxes’’ in their life when really wellness needs to be so integrated it is a part of who you are, a lifestyle you don’t even think about.

In fact, just the other day someone asked me what wellness exactly means, and when I started thinking about it I realized it is a complex concept and that it is somewhat abstract and very multifaceted. I am glad you have given me the opportunity to explore it in this interview through the very well understood lens of avoiding burnout. Optimal wellness involves developing a greater awareness of our connection to ourselves and our environment and finding the wellness tools that support us the most to feel aligned mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. When we are in a state of optimal wellness we are best able to avoid burnout.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Tim Ferriss posted this quote which I loved, “Character, like a photograph, develops in darkness.” The quote is from Yousuf Karsh. A famous photographer who was born in Mardin, Turkey in 1908. It is similar to one of my favorite song lyrics, “There is a crack, a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” from the song Anthem by Lenard Cohen.

In both cases I think it is so important that we remind ourselves that true growth and evolution, be it physical, emotional, mental or spiritual comes from getting out of our comfort zones and getting comfortable with all of our ‘shadows’ or deepest, darkest secrets, desires and mistakes. Every moment of darkness in our lives is a potential reframe for growth, the human spirit is truly powerful at overcoming, and it is in that process of radical self-acceptance, compassion and forgiveness that we grow and become better humans, our Highest Selves as I like to refer to it. This mindset shift helped me get out of the victim mentality and feel empowered to rewrite my own story.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now I am focusing on my program called ALIGN + SHINE, an intensive 12 week Hybrid Group/1:1 Coaching Transformation Experience for women looking to find a deeper level of meaning, sense of empowerment and confidence in their lives to honor their personal energy ebb and flow so that they can go after their big dreams sustainably. It’s the fast track to new levels of energy, alignment, confidence to shine and the next level of empowerment we crave, the formula for sustaining it, and the fire to embody it. This round we will be focusing more on embodiment of empowerment and awe on a physical level along with all the fundamental mindset shifts that help women find new levels of self-trust, confidence and clarity in their lives.

The next group starts September 20th 2021!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Intuition, Confidence, and Adaptability.

Intuition: Being able to read a room, read between the lines and ultimately sense people’s energy in ways most people cannot has led me to where I am today. I thrive on connecting the dots for people in new and fascinating ways that they had never considered before. I love finding solutions for people based on who they truly are and what motivates them. I also love teaching other women how to tune into and trust their own intuition more. This is the number one way clients describe me as a coach; “highly intuitive”.

Confidence: In business you want to “fit out” which is another way to say “stand out”. I have always been someone who goes against the norm, to wear crazy outfits, to make risky life choices (based more on intuition than on logic). You need confidence to stand out in this world and know that your mission is bigger than what anyone else has to say about you or it. I am extremely confident that I am on the right path and that I can make a positive impact in the lives of thousands of women. Confidence is something you feel with your whole body, and this is what I love teaching other women, to stop dimming their own lights and shine.

Adaptability: The only constant in life you can 100% rely on is change. Therefore those of us that excel at rolling with the ebb and flow of life have an advantage. Moving around a lot as a child, traveling and living in four different countries has taught me to adapt — not fit in — but to adapt to the situation. In more recent years I have really perfected my ability to focus on what is working, and what I do want and not waste my time and energy worrying about what might not work out.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Definitely. It is the primary reason that clients come to me, they might not be recognizing it as such at the moment, but that is what I am seeing. People, and I would argue especially women who are still bearing the brunt of maintaining a household, homeschooling, and taking care of elders in addition to their careers, are at their wits end. Many of my clients are seeing how years of chronic stress manifest in ways that seem irreversible but I truly believe that the majority of chronic disease lifestyle issues are reversible. Others are commonly self-medicating with food, booze, shopping or Netflix to try to stay a float, but all those distractions are really just creating a deeper build up of the problem: a deep disconnection we all have with ourselves, nature, our loved ones and our bigger ‘why’ in life.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is when your mind, body or soul is on the brink of giving up or giving in. This can look like memory loss, difficulty concentrating, foggy brain, loss of interest in everyday joys, or other mental wellness red flags. It could also look like a lack of understanding or connection to what one is doing every day, not seeing the point in it all or not feeling a part of a bigger mission in life. Physical burnout looks like inflammation in the body caused by constant low level stress, digestive issues, weight gain, lethargy, lack of quality sleep or insomnia, and/or waking up dreading the day and without energy. It can have a physical, emotional, mental and/or spiritual component. It is that feeling that you have hit a wall and you are not quite sure if you can keep going. Arguably if you have been diagnosed with a health or mental health problem you are past the point of burnout. Your mind or body has adapted, but your longevity is at risk. It is never too late to reset your system.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Thriving. To me this is the opposite of ‘surviving’, which is really not a very positive state to be in. Burnout is when you are at the point that your ‘surviving’ strategies are just not enough anymore and you need a new strategy. We are extremely adaptive and resilient beings. Our minds and bodies can take up to decades of ‘managing’ but when you move into a state of thriving it is a whole other life experience.

Thriving is waking up every morning looking forward to your day, feeling aligned with your values and what is most important to you, feeling heard, seen and appreciated within your social support structure and place of work. Thriving is feeling like you can just be yourself and that is enough and it is safe to be authentically you. Thriving is getting to the end of your day with a little extra energy to spend on self-care or connecting with a loved one so that you can gladly get up the next morning to do it all again.

Thriving is when you are physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually in alignment with who you are and what you want to accomplish. It is an optimal wellness way of life that allows you to trust your inner knowing, and trust that you know what is best for you, your mind, body and spirit.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Gladly! I think there are multiple schools of thought that wish to weigh in on this argument for diverse reasons, however at the end of the day it is undeniable that the current rate at which we are working ourselves is not sustainable for individuals or as a society. This can be seen in the unprecedented rates of lifestyle generated chronic diseases and mental health problems. People are not ok. As I mentioned before, we are extremely adaptive, we may be able to ‘grin and bear it’ for decades — but does that mean we should? Of course not.

This was all the case before the pandemic. I think we can look at the pandemic as a wake up call on many levels. One, we all knew everything was gradually going to be more virtual and we all received a crash course in a virtual life and I think most of us agree it is not sustainable without the implementation of rock-solid self care routines and a conscious interaction with nature and other humans.

Two, all of the systematic problems were simply amplified by the pandemic such as the flawed global food systems, our reliance on the medical model that promises ‘quick fixes’ to our health and wellness woes, and our addiction to fear based media and information overload. Our brains are simply not designed to have 100 tabs open at once. We need buffers to protect our headspace and be more conscious and aware about the content we are consuming. We also need long term sustainable solutions to all these problems so we don’t find ourselves deeper in this burnout rut. We are our best bet for maintaining a healthy and balanced life, we need to start taking more responsibility for our lifestyle choices if we are truly interested in a sustainable healthspan, and not just a lifespan.

Thirdly, if we do not course correct and start to educate ourselves on the long term effects of just grinning and bearing it, we are only going to see a quicker more dramatic conflation of all these systemic problems affecting us in the future. The time is now to course correct and make mental wellness the priority. Not only for ourselves and our quality of lives but as a collective. We are losing our collective ability to focus on one thing at a time, to be creative, to problem solve and our ability to think outside the box which is exactly what is required right now more than ever and it is being threatened by burnout.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The macro cause of burnout is prioritizing our work, or our ability to earn or consume more than personal health and wellness. On a micro level it is things such as not seeing the value in eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, not ‘making time’ to move our bodies daily, not prioritizing connecting with friends, family or our communities and not prioritizing our sleep cycle.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

There are many things one can shift to lessen the impact of burnout, however here are the 5 most important:

1. (Re)Connecting, community, relationships. Feeling that we are integrated in a social support structure is key to beating burnout. It might seem like ‘wasting time’ to chit chat over a coffee and share our stories with each other at the office, but this is what makes us human. At the office this can look like weekly events where you can connect with co-workers on a personal level face-to-face, and weekly community themes to work on in self-development as a team. As an individual this can look like finding a group of like-minded people that are doing great things in your community and getting involved, or finding a team to run or bike with. There are so many things going on, you only need to invest an hour a week to feel more connected to the collective and in turn your purpose in life. If you are really overwhelmed by this idea, just start by reconnecting to an old friend or family member you haven’t spoken to in a while.

2. Clean, intuitive plant-based eating. Building our awareness on how what we eat and drink affects our energy and concentration is also key to beating burnout, we need to think in terms of nourishment. Fresh fruit and vegetables bring life and nutrients to our cells and a boost in energy. They also help our body detoxify itself naturally. It is important we think of “adding in” and not try to restrict ourselves. At the office this might look like having a salad bar or bowl of fresh fruit instead of donuts and bagels. Just having healthier options in the environment helps people make better choices. Treat yourself to a Saturday morning green juice at a fancy juice bar instead of a croissant and a coffee. Carry a green apple with you, or have a bowl of fresh berries on your desk for the afternoon munchies. Tiny shifts have a compound effect. Don’t try to go from zero to 100 in one week, that is not sustainable and quite frankly the last thing you need when you are getting close to burnout. Ease into it. Add a fresh salad or veggie soup instead of dessert a few days a week.

3. Consistent, quality sleep. Sleep is the number one thing that is helping you manage stress physically, emotionally and mentally. It is like recharging your cell phone, the more you cut corners on doing it well the more you are aging the battery. Individually we should be prioritizing our sleep cycle in order to best mitigate the stress of going back and readapting. Employers can support employees in this regard by having non-email hours such as 8pm to 8am where no one is expected to answer email whilst we are ‘resting and restoring’ as a collective. Individually we need to have digital buffers to bookend our day to protect our sleep cycle. Turn your phone off 30 minutes before bed and don’t check-in with the world until at least 30 minutes after you wake up. Just like kids we sleep more soundly with a solid bedtime routine that ideally involves going to sleep at around the same time every night. Do something to help your nervous system ‘power down’ such as take a bath, massage your feet or listen to an adult bedtime story.

4. Outlet for joy + creativity. We are losing our childlike curiosity for the simple things in life. This is affecting our creativity and ability to problem solve. Schedule joy on the calendar for 1 hour a week. This is where you do an activity that brings you joy. Some ideas could be: a dance class, hiking, an art class, walking to a farmers market or spending time with horses. Think back when you were a child, what did you love doing for hours on end? It probably seems silly, but have you tried doing ‘nothing’ and then an added bonus: not documenting it on social media? Give yourself permission to have 1 hour a week of ‘you’ time to do whatever you wish to do without there being any other agenda than joy. I bet you will be shocked how much more productive, focused and creative you are after a couple of weeks.

5. Mindful morning routine. Developing a solid morning routine that allows you to start your day with intention and clarity helps us avoid burnout. There are literally 100+ things you could include in your morning routine, but the trick is finding a couple of things that really help you thrive throughout the day. For me the non-negotiables are meditation, moving my body and a plant-based breakfast such as oatmeal or a smoothie bowl. One thing you can try as an office is to use the 3x3x3 journaling method for example to start your work day by jotting down our 3 goals for the day, 3 things we are letting go of that no longer serve us (a grudge, a hurtful conversation, our need to judge others, self-criticism, perfectionism or the need to right all the time), and 3 things we are grateful for. This allows us to focus our energy and attention on the present moment and the things we can control today which makes us calmer and more productive. The whole exercise just takes a few minutes but has an immediate impact on our daily performance.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Supporting your loved one through reversing burnout can be as simple as enabling them to make better choices and making it easy for them to prioritize their health and wellness without any judgement or condescension. There should be no shame in asking for help, and this can be mitigated by having a more open dialogue around the dinner table and checking in with people. It is NORMAL that people are burning out at the rate at which we are working, consuming information and burning the candle at both ends. We need to normalize saying no when we know we really just need to rest. We really have to stop judging ourselves and others for our need to rest and do nothing.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I touched on some above, but specifically they can help reverse burnout by making the mental health and wellness of their employees top priority in the interest of their humanity and of course you can make the argument that it is the interest of the bottom line as well. It is not a cost effective approach to just keep onboarding and training new staff as the current one burns out and either quits or needs time off to recover.

1. (Re)Fostering a sense of community + common goals. This can look like weekly events where you can connect with co-workers on a personal level face-to-face, and weekly community themes to work on in self-development as a team.

2. Making mental health & wellness a top priority by running incentives or just making it fun to participate in wellness challenges for meditation, fitness or nutrition.

3. Employers should support employees in prioritizing their sleep cycle, for example by having non-email hours such as 8pm to 8am where no one is expected to answer email whilst we are ‘resting and restoring’ as a collective. There should be a company-wide understanding that this attitude that you can sleep when you die is extremely toxic. Not sleeping will certainly get you there faster, it is the number one thing that helps rejuvenate us on a daily basis!

4. Sign up the company for a health & wellness program that has a wide variety of options to keep everyone interested and inspired. There are many options on the market, you can find Plant-based Cooking & Wellness Classes with me for example on the platform Vivaya Live.

5. Implementing a self-care morning routine into the office culture such as 2 minutes of meditation or conscious breathing before you turn on your computer or doing a quick gratitude journaling exercise to keep everyone in the present moment and focused on the tasks of the day so that they don’t start by jumping to the impinging stress of things that are weeks out.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Well I think gradual but consistent messaging is making a difference. I think it is really important that people understand it is not an all or nothing situation. Small changes have a big impact, and we need to start small in order for it to be sustainable. There is no quick fix to this problem, but within a few weeks of taking better care of ourselves we start to feel better and more energetic. Little by little we see how much more capable we are if we just take the time to recharge and nourish our system. When we take better care of ourselves we have more energy. What used to seem impossible seems possible and we find new meaning in what we are doing. We feel more confident, creative and content in our daily lives. We just need to have patience and stick with it. It took us decades to get into this mess and it will likely take years for us to really see it being commonplace but I am positive it will be because it is in the interest of the individual and the success of the company in the long term.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Trying to change too much too fast hands down is the most common mistake. We live in the quick fix culture where if we decide to change we go ALL IN because we want to see results NOW. We didn’t get ourselves into this situation in 21 days and therefore it is not sustainable to think we can reverse it in 21 days. Start small, but start today. 1% better or 15 minutes a day dedicated to your mental, emotional, physical and/or spiritual wellness is doable. This might mean going to bed 15 minutes earlier to start. Just try to improve by 1% or 15 minutes a day. For 15 minutes a day do something that is supporting your optimal health and wellness — and try to make it fun!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My mission is to inspire more women to make their optimal wellness a priority so that they feel more confidence and magnetic energy, glowing from the inside out and more empowered to put the necessary boundaries in place and live life on their own terms. The ripple effect will be limitless, and this new wellness way of life will be contagious!

The top leaders in the world make self-care a priority in their day whether it is exercising, eating well, sleeping well or having a spiritual practice or doing something that brings them joy for even 15 minutes a day. It is not about finding the time, it is about knowing that the time is now to organize your day in such a way that your optimal wellness is non-negotiable so that you have the energy for years to come to follow through with all the incredible things you want to do in this world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I love this question! Well I think it would be pretty amazing to have lunch with Julie Piatt and Rich Roll. They have both been a great inspiration in my wellness journey, Rich for his wisdom on endurance running, plant-based living and sobriety and Julie for her spiritual guidance and plant-based “not” cheeses! They are stars in the wellness industry and I hope to share a meal with them one day.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: www.meganswanwellness.com

Social: www.instagram.com/meganswanwellness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/megan-swan-079ba616/

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/energetically-you/id1549723261

ALIGN + SHINE: https://www.meganswanwellness.com/alignshine

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!