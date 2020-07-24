Megan Sherer Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

Become more mindful of the way you use social media. The more all of us (individuals, celebrities, brands, companies) acknowledge that how we use social media has the power to affect all the people who see and interact with our content, the more we take responsibility for what we put out there. If everyone started to create content with the intention of empowering, educating and uplifting, then social media would become a much healthier place to spend time. Also, try your best not to compare yourself to strangers on Instagram. I grew up comparing myself to celebrities in magazines, but now that we all have 24/7 access to an endless stream of content, we have to be more proactive and aware of how our mental health is being impacted.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing. As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Sherer.

Megan Sherer is a Holistic Nutritionist and Wellness Expert. She is a graduate of Pepperdine University, and has a background in all things healthy living. She has extensively studied and been certified in Holistic & Sports Nutrition, Personal Training, Yoga, AcroYoga, meditation, breath-work, reiki, emotional transformation and eating psychology. She runs a private practice with 1:1 clients, a corporate wellness consulting program, and mental health focused wellness initiatives. She loves teaching people how to integrate healthy habits into their daily routine in easy and seamless ways that foster an environment for long-term change and lifestyle practices that support their goals. She also founded a non-profit organization called Be More, dedicated to creating conversations & curriculum about how social media impacts self-esteem and mental health in teenagers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thanks for having me! My passion for health and wellness found me at a pretty young age. Growing up a gymnast and a dancer, I loved being active and I discovered both yoga and strength training when I was just 13 years old. Then in my late teens I began to study nutrition and fell in love with learning how food could impact the body. Going through my own health struggles, physical injuries, and an eating disorder all shaped the work that I do now as a Holistic Nutritionist. I am always my own client first, and have personally experienced many of the same issues that I coach my clients through. I believe that when we put our health first, the rest of our lives improve tremendously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

During a particularly challenging chapter of my life, I was fortunate enough to meet a practitioner who had a huge impact on my life and my practice. I was in a traumatic car accident when I was 22 years old and was hit by a drunk driver, the aftermath of which lasted several years. So I was still healing from the pain of my physical injuries as well as the symptoms of the concussion I sustained, and when I met this woman that all turned around. She was an acupuncturist, herbalist, and physical therapist. I liked to call her a body whisperer, because she always seemed to know exactly what was going on in my body and how to help address it holistically. She was treating me as a whole person, rather than just looking at individual symptoms, and she helped me start to see progress I hadn’t seen in the years prior. As I started to feel better, I began to study under her and apprentice at her office. The biggest takeaway that I learned from her is how important it is to treat health issues holistically, and how our medical system often fails in that arena. My practice likely wouldn’t be what it is today without my experiences with her.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first got started I made the unfortunate mistake of following the trends, and listening to the input of others over my own intuition. I wanted to be relevant and cool, so I was often much too quick to jump on the health trend bandwagon. This led me to stray from healthier and more balanced ways of working with the body, and I definitely saw the consequences of that in my own health. Looking back, it doesn’t actually feel all that humorous to me. It’s unfortunate that it is so easy to get swept up in fads that simply aren’t based in truth or science and can be detrimental to the health of many people. The biggest takeaway is that we really have to do our due diligence before making significant changes to our wellness routines, especially if you are a nutritionist or wellness coach and responsible for guiding the health of others as well.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think the most important thing is to understand your intentions and motivation for pursuing this path. For me, I have always had a deep desire to teach other people the lessons and tools that have helped me feel better in my body and live a healthier and happier life overall. If I were just in it for the money or any other superficial reason, I don’t think I would have lasted. I say that because, as is the case with almost any business you start, there will be tough times. You will have to learn and grow and adapt, and there will be times where it’s challenging and you may want to throw in the towel. But if you have a deeper motivation behind the work that you do, it will make it that much easier to stay on your path and figure out solutions to any problems that arise. Also — make sure you are your own best client! You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

To be completely honest, there hasn’t been a lot of strategy behind building my platform and community. I pretty much just share content that I feel inspired to, when I feel inspired to. The few times over the years that I have tried to implement a specific strategy, I ended up feeling boxed in to something that wasn’t authentic and then ended up not wanting to post at all. So I just try to share words and ideas that I know would have helped me on my journey at some point, and photos or videos that resonate with me. I love photographing my yoga practice and my recipes, so those end up being the bulk of the content I share. I also love sharing excerpts from my journal entries or words that inspire me. I keep it real and honest as much as possible. The people who resonate with that have found me and stayed, and that’s all that matters!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Self-care is such an important aspect of living a busy life with a demanding schedule! It’s what keeps me sane and balanced. I have a lot of different practices that I implement and rotate through, depending on my needs at the time, but here are two that I definitely can’t live without:

Yoga. No shocker here if you follow me on social already. My yoga practice is the thing that brings me back to myself, time and time again. It has been there for me through injuries, illnesses, breakups, trauma, career growth, and so much more. Finding time to get on my mat, put on some music and just breathe and move is the medicine that my body & soul most often crave. During some phases of life it may just be 10 minutes a few days a week, and others it might be 90 minute practices every day (in my perfect world!). The key is that I prioritize it, because I definitely feel the difference when I don’t. Sleep! I know myself well enough by now to know that I am not a pleasant person when I’m not getting good quality sleep. My body and mind simply don’t function at their best when my sleep is off. So I know that I have to do whatever it takes to prioritize and protect my sleep. I used to think I just needed 8 hours, and that it didn’t matter when I got them. I’ve learned through trial and error that my sweet spot is when I sleep from 10pm to 6am (which just so happen to be the most restorative hours for our bodies to sleep during). If I get into the habit of going to bed too late too many nights in a row, I notice that my digestion, energy, mood, emotions, focus, and strength for my workouts are all out of whack.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Meditation. This is the main practice that helped me balance my mental health issues like anxiety after my concussion. It also helps me to get into more of a creative state so that my work feels easier too. I actually love it so much that I became a meditation teacher about 5 years ago! I remember I used to think it was impossible to “quiet my mind”, but I am so glad I stuck with it because meditation has so many amazing benefits, and helps me feel more in tune with myself. Journaling. Along with meditation, this practice helps keep me connected to myself and helps me to get out of my head. I started journaling about 9 years ago, and it’s so cool to look back on the dozens of journals full of pages that show me where I was at the time. Sometimes I follow journaling prompts, sometimes I just free write. The important thing is that I take at least a few minutes out of my day to write. Journaling has also helped me process and work through difficult emotions when I felt stuck. I can’t recommend it enough!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The first is to recognize that beauty isn’t just about your physical appearance. We put so much emphasis on our looks that we forget that who we are as people matters so much more. I think feeling beautiful is really just about loving and celebrating who you are as a person, and that often takes some deep internal work and exploration. So the first step would be to examine your beliefs about beauty in the first place!

Next, I highly recommend taking care of your body to feel beautiful. Not dieting and exercising with the sole purpose to lose weight, but eating lots of fresh foods, drinking plenty of water, and moving in ways that feel good because it empowers you. When you feel good on the inside, that radiates outwards!

And finally I recommend dressing in a way that makes you feel empowered. You would be amazed at how far an outfit change can go to make you feel beautiful. Sometimes we neglect to take care of the way we dress because we feel unworthy or ashamed of our bodies. But putting on clothes that you feel comfortable and confident in can give you a pep in your step that lasts the whole day. I know it may sound simple and silly, but it is so effective!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I am a big fan of the Medical Medium books. There is a bit of controversy in the health industry about Anthony William and his teachings, but I truly believe they are an incredible resource for anyone struggling with chronic illness. I found his books when I was struggling to heal from an E.coli infection and parasite from food poisoning. My gut health was totally out of whack, and it was a really slow healing process. His teachings made all the difference to getting me back to normal. He emphasizes a very plant-heavy diet, so some people may be nervous to give up their favorite comfort foods. But when you are suffering from chronic pain or illness, you have to be incredibly proactive about your health and everything you put in your body.

I am also a fan of Mark Hyman’s podcast The Doctor’s Farmacy!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

As a self-proclaimed wellness nerd, I am quick to jump on the opportunity to try new practices and treatments whenever I can. I like to see what they are all about before weighing in on them for my clients. So I am no stranger to bizarre treatments. But I would have to say the funniest I’ve experienced is definitely the body scrub treatment at some of the Korean spas in LA. My friends and I love going because you feel like your skin is absolutely glowing when you leave. But be prepared to be fully naked on a plastic table in a room of other naked women, getting every inch of your body scrubbed by an underwear-clad woman who then douses you with buckets of water (or in some cases, a creamy substance I can only guess was milk), before signaling that it is time to get up and shower. Truly one of the stranger experiences that I’ve had, but I’ve been back to do it many times so clearly it wasn’t that bad! And when I say you leave there glowing, I mean seriously glowing!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Become more mindful of the way you use social media. The more all of us (individuals, celebrities, brands, companies) acknowledge that how we use social media has the power to affect all the people who see and interact with our content, the more we take responsibility for what we put out there. If everyone started to create content with the intention of empowering, educating and uplifting, then social media would become a much healthier place to spend time. Also, try your best not to compare yourself to strangers on Instagram. I grew up comparing myself to celebrities in magazines, but now that we all have 24/7 access to an endless stream of content, we have to be more proactive and aware of how our mental health is being impacted.

If this mission resonates with you, check out my nonprofit @bemoremvmt.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Sara Blakely is someone I deeply admire and respect. From the way that she founded such a successful organization as a self-made entrepreneur, to the way that she is committed to empowering women, she embodies a lot of qualities I hope to emulate. Her tenacity, passion, drive, leadership, and sense of purpose are definitely a guiding light in a lot of the work that I do. Plus she has a way of keeping things light and laughing at herself that I think makes life a lot more fun. Sara, if you’re reading this I would love to have breakfast/lunch with you — and I promise to bring Cheez-Its! 😉

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @megansherer. Be prepared for lots of yoga, nutrition, and wellness content!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for sharing my story!