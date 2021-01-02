Megan Neale Of GigCX Limitless: “Limitless is a GigCX platform”

Limitless is a GigCX platform. ‘GigCX,’ is the term used for the pool of gig expert talent, mainly made up of brand’s own expert customers or employees, that can provide on-demand customer service. As experts and consumers of the brands, experts are able to resolve a wide variety of product and service-related support tickets.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Neale.

Megan Neale is widely regarded as a thought leader in digital innovation for customer care. Her passion for “customer & client first” combined with her constant drive for innovation led her to co-found the GigCX Limitless platform with Roger Beadle in 2016.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a very small Welsh village of 200 people, where my mom and dad ran the post office. My family have always been entrepreneurs: before the post office, my parents ran a bed and breakfast, and my grandmother always ran her own businesses. It’s probably why making an impact has always been important to me.

I’d always been interested in traveling the world. When I did finish university, having done a degree in math there was pressure to move into a traditional field like accountancy or banking, but I knew that wasn’t what would make me happy. Over the summer I entered a graduate training program with Tie Rack, a retail organization in the UK. I absolutely loved it — the work brough me a huge sense of satisfaction. I loved the interaction with customers, and felt energized by helping people.

The business was growing rapidly in the nineties, and when the opportunity came up to open up a series of stores in Belgium, I put my hand up and went. At the age of 22 I went, and began recruiting, setting up stores, learning the hard way about challenging European employment regulations and building customer excellence teams.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Limitless is a GigCX platform. ‘GigCX,’ is the term used for the pool of gig expert talent, mainly made up of brand’s own expert customers or employees, that can provide on-demand customer service. As experts and consumers of the brands, experts are able to resolve a wide variety of product and service-related support tickets.

We’ve got an amazing disruptive proposition that enables enterprises to deliver a significantly better customer experience at a significantly lower cost. But we’re also disruptive in that we have a worldwide mission to help people across the world to create a better life for their families, and to get paid fairly for the work they do. Limitless isn’t about replacing careers or other work: it’s about giving people the option to supplement on to their work, and to do it flexibly so that they can really enjoy life more and support their families and do the things that they want to do.

Lastly, there’s disruption in terms of the impact we’re having on the end consumer. Today, you’ve got the end consumers demanding a much more responsive organization. The way we’re meeting that demand for better customer service is not just disruptive — it’s fantastic!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What might have seemed like a mistake at first actually turned out pretty well in the end. After I opened up a series of stores for the Tie Rack in Belgium, the opportunity came up to set up all the company’s operations in Germany. The problem was, I didn’t speak a word of German. However, with the optimism of a 20 something year old, I moved to Germany, set up a store and deliberately hired people who only spoke German. For a short awhile, we couldn’t really communicate with one another, but it was like having an 8-hour intensive German lesson every day, and after six months, my German was pretty good.

It taught me that it’s important to continually challenge myself. Even managing people from a different culture, in a different language is not impossible. I also learned that if you come to situations without an ego and just as a human being, people will do their best to help you.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My co-founder Roger has been a mentor. We’ve worked together for more than 20 years, and really, we mentor one another. He has such an exceptional sales commercial skill set. And I have the people, operational management and technology skill set. We rub off on each other.

I would also say that while people usually consider mentors to be older and more experienced, my four daughters mentor me daily. They have different life experiences to me, growing up in a very different world, and they educate me and advise me on how things are now. They fully expect to make an impact on society, and there is an expectation that people will listen. It’s fascinating and really enlightening to see the world through their eyes.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is positive when it allows people to improve their lives for their family, enjoy life more and improves the planet to make us more sustainable. At Limitless we have our GoodGig Charter and are continually encouraging companies to adopt GoodGig practices to ensure fair rewards for working, and lack of pressure to allow gig experts to complete work flexibly on their own terms with no penalties for inactivity and no commitments to enter into or exit gigging. GoodGig also means that we are advocates of protecting Gig Experts in any given country through terms and conditions which are compliant with local gig and freelance legislation.

It makes me sad when disruptive technology replaces the human empathy role in relationships and brand building. If you replace people with chatbots, you’ve disrupted an industry, but it’s not a positive disruption in my view.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Stay true to what matters to you. When we first started this business, we did get a lot of people labelling us as a pure AI play — they thought the AI would do everything. But we held fast because we know the industry and we know what people want and we built the platform so that people and AI work together to deliver quality customer service. Work with people that you enjoy, trust and find challenging. We’ve been really fortunate to build our team based on the best people that we worked with over the last 20 years, and as we’ve scaled, we’ve found people of equal quality. You can hire the best sales person in the world, but if none of your team enjoy spending time with them or they have a negative impact on the culture it’s beside the point Listen to your customers. It may sound cheesy, but it’s extremely relevant in this space, where enterprise companies are bringing their customers directly to the heart of their CX operating model.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

First of all, in order to win leads, you have to create a name for yourself so you have to build the brand, so that you can move away from your early adopter clients to those that have really crossed the chasm. We are a category creator, so we’ve created the ‘GigCX’ vernacular to help create our brand and category.

Nobody has an unlimited budget, so it’s essential to have a clear go to market strategy that includes focus on which sectors you want to target, and the scale and size of businesses you want to work with. We focus on three core sectors within enterprise.

We also invest heavily into bringing the right people into the business that will build strong relationships with our clients.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Analysts are saying that by 2025 between 30–50% of customer service queries will be handled by gig experts. For us, it’s about how we get that up to 80%. It’s about getting people comfortable with deploying GigCX and educating them and showing them the range of possibilities.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In really resonated with me. It was a real wake up call and made me realize, I’m the only one who can make this happen — it’s all down to me. I also love Simon Sinek’s Start With Why.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two:

Sheryl Sandberg: “Done is better than perfect.” In a start up, people often want to make things perfect. But if it’s not done, it never sees the light of day, and it’s no good to me.

Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is so relevant in our space. Customer service is all about empathy and connection. During the pandemic, there’s been an increase in customer service queries because people are missing the human connections they used to make on a daily basis. How they walk away from that customer experience feeling is more important than anything else.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel people only change their behaviour if someone close to them who they respect and trust is advising or showing them a different path. If I had a magic wand, I would say that everyone should have a social responsibility to pay it forward, So, if you were lucky enough to receive good advice or a helping hand that got you where you are in life, that make sure you do that for others. We can achieve great things if we work together.

