Megan McCann of Soul Success: “We’re working on our shadows”

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan McCann. Megan is a best-selling author, speaker, coach, & the Founder of Soul Success®, a global personal development and leadership brand designed for spiritual female leaders ready to reach their next level. She holds a Bachelors in Sociology, Masters in Counseling, Registered Yoga and Meditation Teacher, and in 2011 made it to the top 2% of a multi-billion dollar nutrition company, a 7 figure business. Through her global retreats, summits, events, coaching, courses, and programs, she gives entrepreneurs the tools to reach their next level of success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ll try to give you the Cliffs Notes version! I first became an entrepreneur 11 years ago after graduating from the University of Southern California with a Masters in Counseling. After getting laid off as a teacher, I spent six months looking for a full time job as a counselor. Since we were in the height of the recession, I applied to hundreds of jobs with zero success.

Frustrated with my failure, I decided to start my own business as a health coach. Out of pure desperation in my first month, I made 1,200 dollars profit. It was just enough to pay rent and the beginning of me stepping into entrepreneurship. Two and a half years later, my “side hustle” hit seven figures. I knew this was the beginning of a new chapter for me, realizing that we all have full authority to create what we desire.

Once I had my first daughter in 2012, I noticed that while I could take time off and work from home if I wanted, all the moms in my new parent group were terrified to leave their babies and go back to work. Many of them wanted to quit their jobs and stay home with their babies, but they had to go back to work to support their families.

This is when I realized that I had a very powerful tool to help all these women. I could help these moms build lucrative businesses from home. What started as a small business strategy company has morphed into a global leadership, spirituality, and leadership brand, Soul Success. Today, Soul Success provides live and online retreats, summits, retreats courses, workshops, and coaching programs. In addition, I also released my first book in June 2020 entitled “Soul Success, Stories and Lessons of Female Leaders Who Turned Piles of Sh*t into Nuggets of Gold.”

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Oh, wow! There are so many books that have broken me open! The book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind” by T. Harv Eker will forever be a special book to me for many reasons. The first is that it helped me transform my money game 11 years ago. It changed my mindset around money and granted me permission to go from broker than broke to building a seven-figure business.

This book also helped me manifest one of my first business partners. When I was in the beginning stages of entrepreneurship, I didn’t have any fancy tools to get clients or develop relationships so I would simply talk loudly to attract attention and strike up random conversations with people. I had this book in my hands and was talking about it with my friend next to me on an airport bus. There was a woman behind me who was reading the exact same book at the same time. As I began helping her with her bags, we connected, became friends, and 11 years later we are still close friends and business partners. I believe that we were destined to connect and that book was our divine tool.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Yes, absolutely. If we know anything about COVID-19, we know there is a ton of unknown, which makes our ego throw a tantrum. Overnight, 2020 has forced us to make changes in our lives. It has pushed us into the unknown and we’ve stepped outside of our comfort zone in numerous ways. Fear and tension appears to be at an all time high.

Before I dive in, I want our readers to also know that these five reasons do not in any way, discount the pain and suffering that many people are experiencing right now. I understand that millions of people all over the world have experienced unthinkable loss. I’ve watched and witnessed my loved ones around me lose jobs, get ill, and lose their loved ones due to COVID-19. It’s a dark time right now, but remember this that will pass. It can actually be the beginning of the most beautiful things we’ve experienced, if we choose to look through that lens. Even in the darkness, there are so many reasons we can be hopeful for our future. Here are five:

COVID-19 has forced us to step outside of our comfort zone and become resilient. Our ego encourages us to stay inside our patterns, behaviors, and routines to protect us, but this can inhibit us from growth. This fear tactic tells us that anything out of our comfort zone is not safe. But, when we become creatures of habit and always stay in comfort, we stop evolving. Since COVID-19, we have all had to make big and bold decisions. We’ve been through the ringer this year, but the contrast has taught us the power of resilience. This is a very important lesson we can teach our kids as well. Instead of pitying our kids and placing them as victims for all they have lost in 2020, we can show them what true resilience looks like. We can show them that life isn’t always rainbows and unicorns, but magic can be found in our creativity. We can be examples that our struggles and pain can alchemize into some of our greatest superpowers. I wrote a book on this called “Soul Success!” Our best-selling book, which ironically was released in June 2020, includes personal journeys along with a collection of memoirs from women who have turned piles of sh*t into nuggets of gold. We’ve been encouraged to re-evaluate our priorities and tap back into what lights us up. The days of lockdown seem like a really bad version of the movie, “Groundhog Day.” But, it gave us a moment to pause and re-evaluate what’s really important to us. The things that haven’t been working in our lives have been put under the microscope. For most of us, we’ve had time to reflect our values and renegotiate where we are spending our time, money, and energy. I think pre-pandemic, many of us were hustling and compromising our values without even knowing it. We were making decisions based on what we thought we should be doing at the moment instead of what we desire. For example, my husband Luc is a realtor in our hometown Sun Valley, a gorgeous Idaho mountain town. There are more people moving here than ever before. My husband’s clients frequently express that COVID-19 helped them realize where they want to spend their time. Many of them have always wanted to live here, but never thought it’s what they should do. They made the decision to move because it’s what they desire. We’ve been pushed to pivot and catch up with the times. COVID-19 has encouraged us to think outside the box and get creative about ways we can change in the way that the world is changing. It’s no secret that the world has been moving virtually for many years. I’ve had many of my entrepreneurial clients finally pivot their businesses online, when we’ve been talking about it for months and for some… years! But again, because they were comfortable with where they were before, they weren’t pushed to pivot. COVID-19 has motivated thousands of businesses to move online and impact more people. For example, I run my annual in-person event, the Soul Success Summit every spring. I had thought about creating an online experience to impact more people but it was never a priority because I was comfortable where I was at. Once the pandemic happened, I knew that I had to pivot to online events. Wow, not only have we been able to reach more people, but connect with and support women all over the world in one event. Even after the pandemic, I’m going to continue online events as a part of my business model. This is the new model of our company and will create more opportunities for us than ever before. Some of the greatest ideas and most successful businesses were created during a recession. I started my first business in the height of the 2008/2009 recession. After six months of looking for counseling jobs with no luck, I decided to take my fate into my own hands. I asked myself the question, “What do people really need and how I can help them?” With a background in the health and wellness industry, I became a health coach and launched my first business. This business went on to produce seven figures in two and a half years and was the beginning of my entrepreneurship journey. Again, I believe that creativity can be born in discomfort, chaos, and desperation. This can all be morphed into inspiration and flow. Many people are losing work opportunities and motivated to look at how they can manifest success in new and innovative ways. We’re working on our shadows. Shadow work is one of the most transformative practices to break through our barriers and understand the root of our limitations. It is the process of uncovering the buried layers of the subconscious, parts of ourselves that we repress because they make us feel sad. However, when we can learn to work through our shadows, we can liberate the parts of us that seem fragmented or broken. I used to believe in the motto, “High Vibes Only” as my daily practice. In other words, if it wasn’t a high vibe, I wasn’t touching it. This motto has put me in bad situations because when darkness was around me, I wasn’t able to identify it for what it is. However, when we can confront our dark night of the soul, we create new portals to enlightenment. Shadow work gives us the opportunity to identify what’s really pulling us down. Before creation there must be a dismantling or destruction process so that we can begin anew. As you continue to grieve your losses this year, start to think about what can be created for you during this time. Phoenixes can only rise from the ashes!

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

It’s tough to know what to say when our loved ones are experiencing anxiety, trauma, or depression. When it comes to trauma, we all process it in our unique way. It’s important here to offer support and then give the other person full authority to decide how they want to process it. One of the worst things we can do is tell our friends and colleagues that their approach is the wrong way or that they “shouldn’t” be (angry, sad, depressed, afraid, anxious, etc). What’s really important is letting our friends know that we love them, that we are there for them whenever they need us.

My 5 Step Magnetic Method is a great resource for those who are in the thick of it. These five steps give us the tools to go deep, work through our shadows, and eventually find joy and fulfillment.

Step 1: Identify (your vision or your wound, obstacle, limitations)

Step 2: Clear (the space through meditation and other tools to stop the momentum of negativity)

Step 3: Declare (your personal affirmations. What is your mantra?)

Step 4: Awareness (of how you feel. Ask yourself, “How can I access joy from this?”)

Step 5: Manifest (build the momentum of joy)

These five simple steps are a way for us to identify and process our emotions. I use the concept of the emotional thermometer to describe that how we feel about everything is EVERYTHING. When we do not feel good, we repel the things that we want. We can begin to identify the thoughts, patterns, and behaviors that serve us and those that do not serve us. We can use this five step method daily in every aspect of our lives. We must understand that this is a process. The magic is in the unfolding so learning how to have fun as we investigate the depths of our soul can give us new insight about the things that trigger us as well as the things that light us up. I also encourage my clients to have a list of activities in their toolkit that can help them clear the space and create joyful momentum.

Here are ten simple activities people can do TODAY to work through their anxiety and create momentum towards fulfillment:

Journaling Meditation Aromatherapy Reading Dancing, movement, or yoga Hiking and connecting to nature Tapping Counseling, coaching, or therapy Massage Acupuncture

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Anxiety is a product of the inability to regulate our emotions. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately 40 million adults in the U.S. are shown to have some kind of anxiety disorder. I could imagine that number has increased with recent events. However, research suggests that meditation can reprogram neural pathways and help us tap into our parasympathetic nervous system. Meditation and activation of the parasympathetic nervous system can turn down the stress chemicals released by the sympathetic nervous system when we are in stress. Finding tools to regulate our emotions and stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system are highly effective in regulating and reducing stress.

I invite you all to join my 5-Day Meditation & Manifestation Challenge to help you quiet, find peace, and the tools to tap into your inner guru.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“The wound is where the light enters you.” -Rumi

This has always been one of my all time favorite quotes! It’s a simple way to describe that beauty and new beginnings can be found in our fear, trauma, and vulnerabilities. When I was twenty-two years old, I hit rock bottom. After getting fired and arrested for a DUI in the same week, I was forced to take a deep look at myself, my emotions, and the choices I was making. It took sitting in a jail cell for me to understand the root of my self-sabotage. I had put myself in that cell because I told myself that “rock bottom” was my worth. The deep wounds of my subconscious thoughts were the beginning of me realizing that I deserved more. This led me into personal development, fitness, yoga, spirituality, and meditation. I doubt I would be where I am at today if I wasn’t heavily wounded by this experience. It woke me up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am working on my movement with our company, Soul Success. So far, we’ve been able to impact thousands of women through our events, courses, coaching, and online community. In a world that is overwhelmed by bullying, shame, and female competition, our company believes that we can rise to greater heights when we lock arms and support one another. It’s been incredible to experience the magic that happens when women connect through story. Our mission is to empower women to become independent powerhouses in their business or career without sacrificing their values.

We have also partnered with a local non-profit that supports women of domestic abuse. The Advocates, located in the Wood River Valley in Idaho, is a wonderful organization that explains that miracles can happen in community.

