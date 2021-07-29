Megan McAvoy Matté: “You’re good enough and you’re worthy enough right now”

You’re good enough and you’re worthy enough right now. Just because someone doesn’t do something perfectly, that doesn’t make them a less valuable person nor does it make their contribution to society any less meaningful. As the expression goes, there are people less qualified, less capable, and probably less perfect than you who are doing what you want to be doing just because they decided to go for it. So, go for it.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan McAvoy Matté.

Megan McAvoy Matté is a mindset coach, financial expert, and yoga instructor who helps successful entrepreneurs to achieve personal wellbeing, freedom in their business, and financial security so that they may have everlasting fulfillment and change the world. She has been studying mindset for over 20 years since witnessing the terrorist attacks of 9/11 the first week of college when she had to learn how to heal and overcome post traumatic stress disorder from the inside out. Megan coaches her clients to become the best version of themselves in mind, body, and spirit, and firmly believes that you do get to have it all as long as you’re willing to change any existing programming or beliefs that you tell you otherwise.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up the youngest of 4 kids in a small town in Massachusetts, where I went to school with the same small group of kids for most of my life until I reached high school and decided to get a fresh start at private school. I was always one to march to the beat of my own drummer — something that I took as a compliment since my girl scout troop leader told my mom that when I was about 7 years old. So, it only made sense that I wanted to branch out and meet different kids from more diverse backgrounds when I had the chance, even though doing so was a bit scary.

I loved playing sports, listening to music, and going camping with my family. I was definitely more of an introvert and could easily get caught up in my own mind playing make believe. Despite that, I was Class President in high school and soccer captain. Leadership was something that came naturally to me and my peers elected me because I seemed to be friends with everyone. I accepted people for who they were and was never particularly interested in being a part of the “popular crowd” since I felt that they believed that they were better than others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.” — Tony Robbins

This was relevant in my life for many years because I lived it. By all of the “check boxes” that define it, I was in fact successful. I went to college, got an internship, saved my money, and bought my first condo when I was 25 years old. At that same time, I got laid off from my job and decided that no one but me was ever going to determine my paycheck again. I started my first business with zero dollars in the bank and a mortgage to pay.

While that was a risk, I also took the safe route and started my first business doing what I knew that I could succeed at instead of doing what my heart called me to do. I was a Financial Advisor for 10 years and during that entire time, my free spirit (the one calling me to be a coach, travel the world, and change lives in a different way) tugged at heart repeatedly. I was always a bit scared to go all in on my real dreams, and as a result of that I felt “stuck” in a success that I created that wasn’t fulfilling.

I’ve come to learn that if you’re going to take risk or go after big goals and dreams, then you should make sure that you’re working toward the right ones. The right goals and dreams are the ones that are aligned to your deeper purpose in life, they give you a sense of meaning, and ultimately, they do make you happy. You should make sure that you’re doing not just what will make you money, but what will make you fulfilled. Life is too short otherwise.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There is a book and a movie called “The Secret” and the first time that I saw the movie, I bawled my eyes out. I was in a place in my life where I wasn’t fulfilled, I felt stuck, I was struggling, money was scarce at best, my relationships were all awful, and I wondered if life was even worth living. Basically, things were anything but “perfect.”

When I saw this movie, that’s when I really learned about the law of attraction and it hit me like a ton of bricks that everything that I was experiencing was a result of my own thoughts. That was over 10 years ago, and since then I have completely changed every facet of my life by way of changing my mindset. I now have a business that I love, I am married to the love of my life, we have an amazing family, and we just purchased our second dreams house in the mountains.

“The Secret” is what taught me how powerful I am. It’s either an insane punch in the gut of despair when you realize how powerful your mindset is, or it is the most liberating moment of your life — either way, you get to decide that and I’m glad that I decided the latter. This is the work that I now do with my clients as well as a mindset coach by showing them how to change the programming and beliefs that hold them back from truly having it all.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Purpose. I wonder if most people would consider purpose to be a character trait, but I’m not most people and I believe it to be the most important of them all. When you have a deep sense of meaning and purpose, when you define this for your life and seek to live by it each day, then it becomes who you are at your core. Defining my purpose for the first time over a decade ago has been one of the most monumentally life-changing things that I have ever done. Instead of going about my day with a focus on what I need to do in order to have whatever I desire (meanwhile becoming whoever I become along the way), I am instead constantly guided by a deep sense of who I seek to be at all times. This is instrumental to success in all areas of my life because it’s the guiding light that keeps me going no matter what, it steers me in the right direction, and allows me to focus on what matters most. Aligning to my purpose has been the number one source of my income, my health, and my success in relationships. It naturally shows you which steps to take in order to manifest whatever you desire.

Resilience. My first week of college, I witnessed the terrorist attacks of 9/11 from my dorm room window. I had severe post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of it. I was crippled with fear, anxiety, insomnia, and other physical manifestations that go along with trauma. It was then that I started my inward journey of self-discovery and began healing myself from the inside out. It often takes challenges, or hardship, or even going after big dreams that feel scary to show ourselves what we’re made of, and resilience is the inner fortitude necessary to weather the storm with confidence no matter what. We’re coming up on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, and that’s still a day I look at as being instrumental to my success because it’s a day that didn’t break me. Every day that doesn’t break you makes you stronger as long as you decide that it does and you’re willing to go inward to do the work that needs to be done in order to grow. In life and business, you’re always going to have challenges, adversity, and setbacks. Those things never define your success, but what you do with those things and how you handle them always will define your success. This is why learning to be a resilient person is so important.

Intuition. We all have a gut instinct or an intuition that is there to guide us. It’s this deep inner knowing of who we should trust, which moves we should make in life and business, and it acts as a compass that will not steer us wrong. So many of us get pulled from our intuition and instead of trusting that gut instinct, we doubt it, deny it, or completely ignore it all together. Doing this has always gotten me into far more trouble than good. Learning how to discern the voice of my intuition from the other limiting beliefs or negative voices in my head, and being able to radically trust my intuition has been instrumental to my success in all areas of life. My intuition gives me the warning sign to avoid certain people, it gives me the green light to go after big dreams or land lucrative financial deals, and it has helped me to be a mom without constantly looking over my shoulder wondering “am I doing this right?”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who has a mindset where they are routinely (if not always) displeased with anything that is not flawless or that does not meet their extremely high standards. These people are subconiously programmed to believe that nothing is ever good enough and more often than not they also deep down believe that they’re not good enough, therefore they don’t deserve to receive (money, love, success, health, etc.) because of it.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Seeking perfectionism can only be a positive when you realize that this is not an attainable standard, but that doesn’t stop you from seeking to be the best version of yourself. One of the best ways that I learned about perfectionism was by studying self-compassion. Researchers have shown that while having a high self esteem is important, it’s actually more important to have a high sense of self-compassion. With self-compassion, you’re not so hard on yourself and you’re more accepting of your flaws. When you realize that there is a very good chance that someone will always be better than you (at some point in history) then you can accept yourself more on the path to being the best version of yourself. You can love yourself anyway, even if you’re not flawless and that’s the important thing any of us can do. It’s okay to strive to be your best self and aim as high as possible, but only as long as you realize that perfectionism in human form does not exist. We all make mistakes, and those mistakes are often our greatest catalysts for growth which actually brings us closer to “perfection” than if we avoided those mistakes completely.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are so many negative aspects to being a perfectionist and as a mindset coach, I see the negative impact that this has one people’s lives and businesses all of the time. Perfectionists rarely take bold action without second guessing themselves which keeps them spinning their wheels and perpetuates feelings of self-doubt and unworthiness. Perfectionists don’t ever feel like their work is good enough, so instead of letting a project be done, they will repeatedly go back to try to achieve an impossible standard of flawlessness. As a result, perfectionists often take a lot longer to get anything done, and if they’re entrepreneurs then they take a lot longer to ever make money. When you waste so much time on trying to achieve perfection then that time is lost for pursuing other objectives, or achieving other outcomes, or even enjoying your life. On a deeply subconscious level, perfectionists never believe that they or their work is good enough and or that they are good enough, and as a result they block themselves from receiving money, success, happiness, and fulfillment in all areas of life.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionism often stems from a belief that you’re not good enough or that the work that you do is not of a high enough value; so, it’s a lot safer to be “stuck” or to procrastinate because in doing so you avoid any risk of rejection or criticism or judgement. Since perfectionists are displeased with anything that is not perfect or that doesn’t meet their extremely high standards, then this becomes a really great excuse to not take action because then they won’t disappoint themselves. To a perfectionist, making a mistake or “failing” are some of the worst things that can happen when in reality these are the greatest learning opportunities to catapult one’s success. As a result of their need to protect themselves from failure, perfectionists miss out on the greatest lessons that would actually change their life which perpetuates the cycle of staying stuck. If you’re not growing then you’re dying, and perfectionists are afraid of that growth curve.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Perfectionism is a belief-system and a result of subconscious programming which means that it is simply a construct of your mind. Somewhere in your life, you learned that you needed to be perfect in order to receive something (maybe attention or affection growing up). At any point in time, you can decide that you are good enough, you can decide that you are worthy, and you can decide that a project is complete without needing to obsess over it. You can let perfectionist beliefs go so that they no longer control you. Making a mistake or “failing” is not going to kill you. Every single successful person has “failed” in some way or another, and we will all tell you this: there is no such thing as failure, there are only lessons that you learn that will in fact make you better. If you’re avoiding ever making a mistake, or taking a chance, or betting on yourself because you’re scared about “what if it doesn’t work out,” then you’re completely missing the opportunity for it to work out better than you ever imagined possible. No one is judging you as harshly as you’re judging yourself, so just take the action and learn along the way. In my work with entrepreneurs, a lot of them fear judgement from their family or their peers especially in the early stages when they have to show up on social media to promote their business. What I have learned in 10+ years as an entrepreneur is that literally no one is watching for you to screw up as closely as you’re watching for you to screw up, and if they are then they’re not people who you want in your life anyway. Successful people want to see other people win, so just take the action that scares you because I can guarantee you that someone is in fact cheering you on even if they don’t say so. You’re good enough and you’re worthy enough right now. Just because someone doesn’t do something perfectly, that doesn’t make them a less valuable person nor does it make their contribution to society any less meaningful. As the expression goes, there are people less qualified, less capable, and probably less perfect than you who are doing what you want to be doing just because they decided to go for it. So, go for it. Constantly obsessing over something and needing for it to be perfect is far more stressful, time consuming, and emotionally draining than the act of actually getting the thing done. By obsessing over perfection, you are making the task far bigger than it needs to be and delaying the ultimate outcome that you’re seeking. I’ve seen this so many times with my clients who want to create video or do livestreams for their business. They delay, worry, and obsess over “doing it right,” then when they finally do it, they come back to me and say “I don’t know why I wasted all of that time. It really wasn’t that hard.” One client in particular had a 20K dollars week just because she decided to finally press the record button and share her offer with her list. It doesn’t have to be so hard.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a self-trust movement. Most of us are endowed with so many natural gifts and talents that we could change the world and change our lives with ease. Instead, over time we stop trusting our intuition, learn and ingrain limiting beliefs, and fall into belief systems like perfectionism where we question our worthiness. If people believed inherently that they were worthy and they trusted themselves fully, then I don’t think we’d have nearly the mental health issues that we do now.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Tim Ballard

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!