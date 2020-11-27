Megan Henry: “Listen to your body and follow your highest joy!”

Listen to your body and follow your highest joy! If a project lights up your energy, even if it defies logic or doesn’t “make sense” for your career, say yes anyway! I’ve said yes to plenty of “logical” opportunities that left me unfulfilled. Following your excitement takes you down a more graceful and effortless path. Your higher self is way ahead of you, so trust yourself and your intuition.

Asa part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Megan Henry.

Megan Henry is an international award-winning actor, producer and writer.

Her award-winning performance in the internationally acclaimed anthology series, “In Absentia” (-Ep. 1-Stranded) , is streaming on Amazon Prime and Seed & Spark.

Megan also co-produced the award-winning socially conscious short film, Good Guys with Guns,-now streaming on Amazon- with a team of diverse perspectives. The intent is to disrupt divisiveness, expand conversation and, illuminate greater truth to usher in unity consciousness.

Her YouTube show, shares an intimate look at her process of discovering her authentic self. With tips, tools, tears and sass, it is her intention to compel others to remember their divinity, embody their sovereign signature and activate their superpowers for the highest good of all.

Megan believes that living fully expressed, in your highest joy, is your greatest contribution to the world. When living in this way, you serve your divine calling and seed potential and possibilities for all.

She is slated for various upcoming acting projects, has a book in the works and will be launching her heart-centered, service-based production company in 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I had an active childhood: ballet, gymnastics, swim team, cheerleading, dance — and full of family vacations and RV road trips! My parents believed that kids benefit from a well-rounded repertoire and should be outside of the house, playing and connecting with friends, as much as possible. I’m so grateful for that because it allowed me to develop and hone my imagination. Even if I was alone, I’d immerse myself in fantasy, slaying dragons and having adventures in the backyard playhouse that was my castle.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always fantasized about different potentials, portals, and possibilities. I’m adopted, and as a child I was constantly developing storylines about who my biological parents might have been and whether their lives were sordid or conventional. I wasn’t looking to escape my life, but it was enticing to imagine what someone else’s life was like.

As far back as I can remember, I was enlisting neighbors and friends to put on performances for parents, relatives, and anyone who was bored, gracious, or daring enough to form an audience. There’s such a delicious texture of connection, a magical spark that occurs when you step into the sacred container of curiosity, into the heartbeat of a particular aspect of human perspective and discover some neglected, misunderstood, or unloved part of yourself and our collective experience.

I was determined that performing would be my career, and after countless auditions and many failed attempts, I remember my manager calling to tell me I’d been cast in my first film. “You mean they are going to pay me…to be ME?” My manager was like, “That’s sort of how this acting thing works, Megan.” 🙂

Since then, my career has been a process of refining and delving into deeper dimensions of my instrument and ability while adding a texture of play. As I continue to evolve and find the courage to authentically express, I’m excited to take greater risks with my art and to find compelling and expansive roles that illuminate, excite, and entertain everyone involved.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting things I’ve learned is that miraculous opportunities may not appear at the most opportune time (and never in the way we expect). Those stories you hear about all of the stars aligning, seemingly out of the blue? That happened with one role I booked. A director who I’d been wanting to work with called while I was in my car heading out for a hike. “Megan, what are you doing right now? I’ve been waiting for hours: one of my actors blew a tire and is stuck in a ditch. I can’t wait any longer. I told you I would find a way for us to work together.” I was thrilled and confused as to why this seemed like…bad timing. Then I realized that this is what the big stars talk about all the time: opportunities that fell into their lap — or in my case — my dirt-stained running shoes. The ego mind was doing it’s damndest to keep me small, but I decided to jump in and embrace the adventure. I certainly didn’t feel prepared, but I trusted the director and leaned into the energetic YES in my system.

When we find ourselves at a crossroads of opportunity, we need courage to step into that version of ourselves that’s living our highest calling. It feels wobbly, scary, and oh-so-juicy. I remember driving to set, thanking the universe — and pleading for guidance! It turned out to be an incredible day on set, and there is talk of a recurring role!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can definitely recall a colossal oops! I was auditioning with a casting office I’d auditioned for many times (so they were familiar with my work, thank god). I was feeling confident and dialed-in, as I’d just been working on the material with a powerhouse coach. During the coaching session, I’d had a particular take on the direction of the scene, but I received — and trusted — contrary insight and direction.

Well, about 30 seconds into the audition, I noticed the casting director had a confused and horrified look on her face, as if she’d sucked a lemon. “Megan, you do know this is comedy, right?” Whoopsie. I was mortified. She was mortified. They didn’t have time to redirect me and ask me to read the scene again. As you might expect, I did not land the job (although I did go on to book with that casting office).

The treasure in that experience was learning that my own intuition wasn’t defective. My initial instincts about the scene were guiding me in the right direction. I also learned to have compassion for the coach who missed the clues about the scene — and for myself, for abdicating my power in the moment. Everything is an opportunity to expand into our higher self.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many wonderful people who have supported me and lovingly held space for me on my path. My parents nurtured my creativity, and my mom helped with the illustration of my first book (grammar school challenge)! Most importantly, they never, ever told me to give up, even when it seemed nothing was actualizing. They kept encouraging me to pursue my joy. What a beautiful gift.

The great Anthony Meindl, who is revolutionizing the way we approach story, taught me that it’s not about where you think the story should go, it’s about making yourself fully present and available to where the scene is taking you.

Jordan Ancel, Joie Gharrity, and Heather Burgett are my mindset & heartset guides. They have compelled me toward higher expression, encouraged me to shine my light — when I thought mine was defective — and taught me to expand my capacity to receive massive amounts of love. From them I’ve gleaned innovative ways to play outside the box of linear structure and limited thinking, and disrupt the illusion of incremental success. They compel me to unapologetically stand in my authentic expression with integrity, vulnerability, contribution, and a sh*tload of sassy, playful demonstration.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Don’t be afraid to get it wrong, because in reality, there is no getting it wrong! We’re always in a delicious state of becoming who we came to be, and when we allow ourselves to see the treasure in our triggers, we open up to greater potentials, possibilities and miracles. You don’t need a career plan — which I know is advice you won’t often hear. This new paradigm invites us into impeccable creation: to follow your highest joy, from your wholeness, and focus on the vibration of that which you want to feel/experience/create. Really allow yourself to play in that potentiality, without attachment or forcing energy into a specific outcome. More “being,” less “doing.” Broadcasting the frequency, without needing anything to happen, informs the next perfect action step. It can feel scary to surrender and trust where your energy is guiding you, but the practice of letting things magically unfold can shift you out of limitation, the rabbit hole of needing to “figure it out,” and expand you beyond your wildest dreams.

What drives you to get up everyday and work in TV and Film?

Ooh, the anticipation of the magic. Surrendering to creative flow and what wants to be brought forth into the collective. It’s a delicious deep dive into various frequencies and perspectives, where I can connect with and explore higher and lower aspects of the human expression — where they intersect, the potential for transmutation, and everything in between. I want to know: Where are we holding ourselves in limitation and distortion? What is possible beyond our stories? Who do we get to be in that space? When I delve into a role, I’m able to also meet those parts of myself that want to be healed, expressed, seen, integrated, transmuted and shown a sh*tload of love. Each character is a great teacher and strengthens my compassion for our human aspect, that which simply forgot our divinity.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

My gosh, there is so much that I’m excited about: My Youtube channel, which is still finding its legs. It’s an experiment in following my inspiration. I wanted to allow an intimate look at my process of self-discovery and reintegration with my divinity. There are tears, laughter, and plenty of sass. I’ve given myself permission to love the clunky rollout and let it evolve however it needs to. It may be beyond what my mind can conceive right now; it may be a total flop. Anything and everything is just perfect.

I’m looking forward to filming several projects that I’m attached to as an actor, although I can’t say much more as details and timing are still being sorted out. I also have a pilot script in circulation, a book in the works, and the launch of my heart-centered, service-based production company planned for next year.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Diversity is how we experience ourselves, as various arrangements and compositions of pure source energy. It is all aspects and potentialities of self, as both the collective consciousness and the individualized expression. To dismiss or ignore the exquisite, fullest representation of diversity is to deny the essence of creation, our human expression and all that we came to explore. Contrast and variety are cooperative components of expansion!

We also have an opportunity, as we are awakening to higher levels of awareness, to usher in unity consciousness by expanding the container of inclusion to include diverse thought and perspective. If we want to shift into peace, unconditional love, and unity, then we have to have the courage to first “be” the energy of those ideals: to bravely and compassionately hold space for the uncomfortable, without judgement, in order to bring unconscious aspects into the light to shift.

In an effort to dissolve the veil of divisiveness and separation, I had the privilege to co-produce an award-winning socially conscious short film, with a team of differing opinions. The intention was to expand conversation, illuminate greater truth, and promote healing and transmutation.

It was a beautiful exercise in coming together inspired by our differences, rather than in spite of them. It starts with each of us raising our own vibrational resonance and moving through the world as the energy of the ideals we wish to experience.

We don’t have to agree. We can renounce without resisting and be discerning without passing judgment. Can we find the courage to accept that we are each in different stages of the journey of remembering our divinity and acknowledging the universe/god/source within all?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Listen to your body and follow your highest joy! If a project lights up your energy, even if it defies logic or doesn’t “make sense” for your career, say yes anyway! I’ve said yes to plenty of “logical” opportunities that left me unfulfilled. Following your excitement takes you down a more graceful and effortless path. Your higher self is way ahead of you, so trust yourself and your intuition.

2. Your signature IS your strategy. Everyone has an “energy signature,” a vibrational resonance that informs your internal and external actions. If you’re misaligned with your authentic self, your energy signature will be dominated by scarcity, lack, unworthiness, or confusion. You may have created wonderful things from this space, however, but you were always limited in some way. On the other hand, every time you take inspired action from the energy of your heart, you’ll get incredible results — and usually beyond what your linear/logical mind can imagine.

3. There is no such thing as stuck. “Stuckness” is a habitual pattern of energy, and it simply requires interruption. That’s great news! It means you can recognize repeated feelings and emotions, then consciously interrupt them with more expansive feelings. What is one thing that lights you up? I love glitter, so when I notice myself feeling stuck, I imagine throwing glitter & instantly feel better! The interruption puts some space between where I am, where I want to be and allows me to cultivate what I want to experience next.

4. There is nothing to prove. Perfection is YOU. You are whole and complete: the miracle, the magic, and the delectable divine. There’s nothing to earn. You’re spectacular simply because you exist. Give yourself permission to see the divine perfection in all things, especially yourself. Everything you desire is within. It’s only a matter of learning to cultivate, amplify, trust, and expand that connection to source. Competition is the old paradigm; collaboration, connection, and unity consciousness is the new.

5. The “how” is none of your business AND you will never feel ready. These concepts go hand in hand. Wanting to figure out “how” can easily make you feel unprepared. Jumping into the abyss of possibilities can feel scary. No one ever feels ready. We learn in the unfolding, not in the preparation. The “how” something will show up isn’t for us to decide. It’s only our responsibility to create the energetic container to both broadcast and receive our desires, then follow the inspiration, ready or not! When I wrote my short script, I was a neophyte. I now have a finished script — and no idea how the hell that happened! I gave myself permission to start and let it take me on a journey. The process may feel messy and wobbly, and magic is birthed from the dark womb of the unknown.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Self care is definitely sexy! I love seducing myself with candlelit bubble baths, curling up with a good book, dancing like a maniac by myself, and communing with nature. I flirt with the dragonflies in my neighborhood daily. They are sassy suckers! I also have a sacred prayer/intention and meditation practice as well as a gratitude practice.

Energy work, be it reiki, transmissions, light codes, sacred commands, breath work, sound baths, energy stones, etc. all have a very profound healing effect and realign me with higher frequencies & God consciousness. I also pay close attention to my emotions and my self talk. As something comes up, I lovingly confront it. Allowing myself to feel my emotions, without judging or assigning meaning to them, lets me see where I can be more loving, nurturing, and forgiving and limitless with myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh, if only I had known then….right?

One of my favorite quotes is “Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You ” — Dr. Seuss.

I choke up a little every time I read this. It is so powerful in its simplicity. We learn to modulate to seek acceptance and love. What the world benefits from is more of YOU, shining your light, in full expression as the unique energy signature that you are. This is your greatest contrib(You)tion to the collective and the expansion of life.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You are too kind, thank you. I am excited to remind people of their majesty! We are waking up to greater awareness about who we truly are. We’re stepping out of the illusion of separation and into our natural essence of pure love, pure creation, pure source and oneness… Let’s compel each other to give ourselves permission to be in resonance with our divinity, feeling totally supported and satiated in our fullest expression, following our highest joy, and thus contributing exalted frequencies to the collective. Imagine how fast we will shift into higher consciousness and play in the new, the more of us bravely shine our light and illuminate the path for others!

The era of needing to prove our right to exist is over. Struggle, suffering, lack, separation and limitation are the old paradigm. Outdated programs, structures and conditioning is dissolving.

This new earth era of peace, ease, adventure, collaboration, abundance, well-being, etc. has been prophesied by great sages, and energy architects, though it may feel like esoteric whoo-whoo at the moment, given the state of things. The old is falling away and purifying.

Let’s support everyone’s process in remembering the universe/source/divinity/god within and celebrate that in all things.

Will you permit yourself to remember?

Are you on Social Media? How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/megan.henry.961

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/meganhenryofficial/ @meganhenryofficial

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt7zzcE9aAqi8_Xn-qSK5cQ

IMDB- https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm2111833?ref_=nm_nv_mp_profile

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!