Meeting Our Six Basic Needs

How Leaders Can Better Support Their Teams When They Are Struggling

During the past year, we have all experienced much instability and chaos. While everyone reacts to what is happening around us in a slightly different way, there are six basic human needs that when fulfilled, can help with feeling safe and in a good mental state of mind.

As leaders during tough times whether in our businesses, in our communities, or in our families, it’s important for us to understand these human needs so that we can better support the people around us when they are struggling.  Understanding these basic human needs will help you understand how each person in your life is dealing with the situation and what they are struggling with during this time

  1. Certainty is the assurance that you will be able to avoid pain and gain pleasure. In this time of so much uncertainty, this is a human need that is not being met for many of us. As a leader, being aware of this, we can work to bring some level of certainty to the people around us. For example, look for ways to get our teams involved in making decisions or solving problems within our business that we can control, or how can we get our kids and our families involved in adapting to the change that is happening in our homes? We can provide certainty even in the face of uncertainty by taking back control of what you can. 
  2. Variety is the need for a change or a new stimulus. Now is the opportunity to think differently about our businesses, to think differently about our family, and how we operate to provide some variety in the normal course of life. Allow people around you to challenge themselves in different ways, learn a new skill, or take on a new responsibility to help them meet this need. Be open to new ideas and new ways to solving problems and you not only will help those around you, but you may just find a new way of doing something that proves to be extremely successful for you or your business.
  3. Significance comes from feeling unique, important, special or truly needed. Many of us are struggling with how to meet this basic human need because we feel like so much of what is happening is out of our control. It is important for us as leaders to make sure the people around us feel significant each day in some way, even if it’s small.  How can we involve them in a new task or new project or idea to make them feel like they’re part of something that is having an impact?
  4. Connection and love are strong feelings of closeness or union with someone or something. With the major changes we have all experienced over the last year, people are feeling isolated more than ever before. Our families are isolated from their friends and employees are isolated from each other. Leaders need to find different ways to connect with each of the people in their lives and for some of us that means connecting via video and seeing someone’s face to let them know that you are connected and thinking about them. Whether that’s an employee whose working remote or it’s a relative who you’re unable to see during this time, making sure you are truly connecting with them visually is crucial.
  5. Growth is an expansion of our capacity, our capability and our understanding. People need to be stimulated and feel like they are continuing to grow. During this past year, the reality is, many of us have felt stuck. As leaders, it is important for us to help ourselves and others find ways to continue to grow, even if it is in small ways. Whether that’s taking an online class, learning a new skill, or catching up on your reading, we need to find ways to stimulate growth and to feel like we are moving forward instead of standing still.
  6. Contribution is a sense of service and focus on helping, giving to and supporting others. Many of us are trying to find ways to contribute to what’s going on but we feel helpless at times. Helping those around us find ways to contribute to others whether it’s with their knowledge, their time, or other resources can help us feel like we are making a difference.

We can help each other most during this time by both listening and articulating what basic human needs are not being met and finding ways to support each other in meeting those needs.  My challenge for you today is to reach out to a few people around you and ask them which of these basic human needs they are struggling to fulfill and then help them find solutions.

Take our Basic Needs Assessment here.

For more from Jaime Taets visit www.keystonegroupintl.com

    Jaime Taets, CEO at Keystone Group International

    As a CEO, public speaker, author, podcast host, and thought leader,  Jaime Taets is focused on helping individuals and companies get past whatever is holding them back from achieving what they are capable of.

    Jaime’s experience began in a corporate role at the largest privately-held corporation in the world. Thirteen years into that journey, she was comfortably uncomfortable. Having held various leadership roles, Jaime recognized that her strengths and approach would be better utilized outside the corporate world. Stepping out confidently while facing her own fears, she launched Keystone Group International in 2013.

    Keystone Group International focuses on leadership development, organizational strategy, growth, and change. Jaime’s belief that strong leadership and a change-resilient culture are the foundation for sustainable growth drives her work with clients. Harnessing her own leadership experiences, she inspires real and sometimes challenging discussions about the crossroads between high-performance and healthy change.

    Her approach is a combination of direct and caring. Not one to step around challenges, she helps leaders focus on their root challenges. As she puts it, “Stop mowing the dandelions.” Jaime pushes her clients to dig deep, she calls out issues in their businesses, and never lets them off the hook. Creating “a-ha” moments fuels her – those instances where they see the change they need to make and understand the potential of creating those shifts.

    Jaime is passionate about helping anyone who has ever felt stuck, which is woven into her personal life as well. She serves as a board member for several non-profits, including the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and Playworks Minnesota. She also volunteers her time to mentor women who are starting their own businesses through WomenVenture.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

