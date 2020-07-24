Meet UK Soul Sensation Beth Macari

Beth Macari’s original music has seen her support Rae Morris, Maverick Sabre, and The Hot 8 Brass Band from New Orleans and has enabled Beth to tour across Europe & The UK, including performing to 26,000 at The South Tyneside Summer Festival and playing alongside the likes of Melanie C, The Kaiser Chiefs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Jessie Ware. She also fronted the live house band on Sky One celebrity panel show ‘Bring the Noise’, performing alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Tinie Tempah, to name a few.

In 2018, Beth released a single with Radio 1 legend Kissy Sell Out which landed number 10 in the Beatport Dance charts. She has also collaborated with DJ/producer Axwanging on a remake of Delirium ft. Sarah Mclachlan’s ‘Silence’.

Beth’s debut single ‘Clone’ received one million radio plays in the USA alone. After being championed by Gaby Roslin on BBC London, Beth’s following self-release “Boy” received an exclusive premiere on BBC Radio 2.

2019 began with performing at The Sage, Gateshead as part of BBC Introducing’s “New Year, New Artist” show before releasing her powerful-pop single “Stronger”, which only a month later had clocked up over 200,000 streams on Spotify as well featuring as BBC London’s “Track of theWeek”.

Beth’s first release of 2020, “I Promise (That I Got You)” finds her going back to her soul roots. The song entered the US soul charts and climbed to #19, sitting in the company of artists such as Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke and Jojo, leading to Beth receiving the “President’s Choice Award” from a top New York soul radio station.

“I Promise” is the first in a chapter of five singles to be released in 2020, partnered with a series of music videos that will eventually form a short movie titled “I Am Everything”. The third single from the project, due for release in July 2020, also features an additional music video in support of a local mental health charity which features Beth’s fans and some celebrity friends embracing the song’s message of self-love and acceptance of who you are.

Here is my Q&A with Beth Macari:

Have you ever been fired? Nope, I probably should have fired myself at one point or another however hehe.

What are your real passions? Singing is my biggest passion, second to that I love my food hehe but i’m not the best of cooks, watching Queer Eye whilst cooking helps me get creative and enjoy the process more.

If you won the lottery, what would you do? I have a list of producers and artists I would love to work with, I would make that happen 🙂

What do you do to help others be their best? I am a vocal coach in my spare time and I love helping my students gain confidence and realise how amazing they are.

How do you help yourself be the best you can be? When i’m doing well at that, I read more, I make time for myself whether it be sitting in a cafe having a glass of wine while switching off from social media, but in all honesty its something I still need to get better at.

What do you like to do in your personal life? Spend time with my family, go on walks with my partner, binge watch either Ru Paul or The walking dead.

What do you hope to accomplish in the future? My debut album is definitely a key focus for my future 🙂

What is a book or two that you recommend? I love ‘Big Magic’ by Elizabeth Gilbert, it always calms my mind and reminds me of the power of creativity 🙂 Also ‘Wrong Place Wrong Time’ by David Perlmutter, he is a great author and has become a good friend.

Please give us one or two shameless plugs. My new single ‘I Am’ is out now, its all about self love and acceptance, so I am giving 100% of the sales to a wonderful local mental health and suicide prevention foundation called ‘If U Care Share’.

Please go check out the video – https://youtu.be/-p_y9zd18uMI Am – Beth Macari (Charity single)

What are some of your favorites? (books, websites, etc..) I love watching Queer Eye, it always makes me feel happy. I love receiving my birch box order each month, its a little self care treat to myself. I love being with my band, we are a family first, a group of musicians making music together second.

Why do you do what you do? Because it fulfills me more than I think anything else ever could. Being on stage is the most freeing and empowering feeling and it makes me so happy whether its infront of 2 people or 20,000.

What are a few of your goals? To gig in the US, to release many albums after my debut one hehe, to spread the message of self worth and uplift people with my music.

What do the words “Best Ever You” mean to you? To me it means being grateful for the smallest of things, sharing positivity and kindness, and allowing yourself to forever learn and grow.

Visit: http://bethmacari.com/ for more.