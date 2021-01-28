Meet This Month’s 24 Challenge Winners

Our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

State Challenge

Marissa Moss, Neighborhood Market #5670; Clearwater, FL; $2K Winner

Marvin Thompson, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; $2K Winner

Moses Kimotho, Supercenter #5673; Sachse, TX; $2K Winner

Ahmed Al-Sammarraie, Supercenter #5823; Dallas, TX; $3K Winner

Catrina Johnson, Distribution Center #8905; Davenport, FL; $3K Winner

Joseph Williams, Transport Office #6810; Douglas, GA; $3K Winner

Donna Woodruff, Supercenter #0746; Temple, TX; $5K Winner

Fred Lausell, Neighborhood Market #5255; Tampa, FL; $5K Winner

Teresa Brooks, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; $5K Winner

National Challenge

Alisa Piper, Sam’s Club #4933; Bismarck, N.D.; $5K Winner

Amy Love, Supercenter #2614; Temple, PA; $5K Winner

Anthony Lepri, Supercenter #4153; Old Bridge N.J.; $5K Winner

Ashley Shannon, Distribution Center #6094, Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Bonnie Coffman-Wallak, Supercenter #2502; Latrobe, PA; $5K Winner

Cassandra Santiago, Store #2897; Southington, CT; $5K Winner

David Sharpe, Distribution Center #6095; Opelika, AL; $5K Winner

Kari Cobb, Supercenter #3708; Suisun City, CA; $5K Winner

Krystal Aldape, Supercenter #2277; Clovis, CA; $5K Winner

Latacha Wiley, Neighborhood Market #7328; St. Pauls, N.C.; $5K Winner

Mary Rich, Supercenter #2758; Plymouth, N.H.; $5K Winner

Melissa Nixon, Supercenter #5446, Waynesburg, PA; $5K Winner

Michelle Burks, Supercenter #2479; San Diego, CA; $5K Winner

Natasha Conner, Supercenter #1573; Price, UT; $5K Winner

Nic Nuno, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

To read more on their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners.