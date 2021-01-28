Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Meet This Month’s 24 Challenge Winners

One Better Choice at a time, these winners are creating lasting change.

By

Our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

State Challenge

Marissa Moss, Neighborhood Market #5670; Clearwater, FL; $2K Winner

Marvin Thompson, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; $2K Winner

Moses Kimotho, Supercenter #5673; Sachse, TX; $2K Winner

Ahmed Al-Sammarraie, Supercenter #5823; Dallas, TX; $3K Winner

Catrina Johnson, Distribution Center #8905; Davenport, FL; $3K Winner

Joseph Williams, Transport Office #6810; Douglas, GA; $3K Winner

Donna Woodruff, Supercenter #0746; Temple, TX; $5K Winner

Fred Lausell, Neighborhood Market #5255; Tampa, FL; $5K Winner

Teresa Brooks, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; $5K Winner

National Challenge

Alisa Piper, Sam’s Club #4933; Bismarck, N.D.; $5K Winner

Amy Love, Supercenter #2614; Temple, PA; $5K Winner

Anthony Lepri, Supercenter #4153; Old Bridge N.J.; $5K Winner

Ashley Shannon, Distribution Center #6094, Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Bonnie Coffman-Wallak, Supercenter #2502; Latrobe, PA; $5K Winner

Cassandra Santiago, Store #2897; Southington, CT; $5K Winner

David Sharpe, Distribution Center #6095; Opelika, AL; $5K Winner    

Kari Cobb, Supercenter #3708; Suisun City, CA; $5K Winner

Krystal Aldape, Supercenter #2277; Clovis, CA; $5K Winner

Latacha Wiley, Neighborhood Market #7328; St. Pauls, N.C.; $5K Winner

Mary Rich, Supercenter #2758; Plymouth, N.H.; $5K Winner

Melissa Nixon, Supercenter #5446, Waynesburg, PA; $5K Winner

Michelle Burks, Supercenter #2479; San Diego, CA; $5K Winner

Natasha Conner, Supercenter #1573; Price, UT; $5K Winner

Nic Nuno, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

To read more on their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners. 

    Thrive ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Meet This Month’s 24 Thrive ZP Challenge Winners

    by Thrive ZP
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Meet This Month’s 24 Thrive ZP Challenge Winners

    by Thrive ZP
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Congratulations to the May 2020 Georgia Thrive ZP Challenge Winners!

    by Tara Derington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.