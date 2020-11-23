Meet This Month’s 24 Thrive ZP Challenge Winners

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, like the 24 featured here, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

Thrive ZP State Challenge

Abimbola Somoye, Walmart Customer; San Antonio, TX; $2K Winner

Anderson Kajang, Sam’s Club Customer; Fort Walton Beach, FL; $2K Winner

William Plymel, Pharmacy Distribution Center #6013; Tifton, GA; $2K Winner

Erlennys Ibarra Cabrera, Neighborhood Market #5255; Tampa, FL; $3K Winner

Jasmine Ratliff, Fulfillment Center #8240; Atlanta, GA; $3K Winner

Miguel Tercero, Supercenter #5717; El Paso, TX; $3K Winner

Clare Creegan, Supercenter #5823, Dallas, TX; $5K Winner

Kevin Adams, #5255 Tampa, FL ; $5K Winner

Monica Sweat, Supercenter #2754; Waynesboro, GA; $5K Winner

Thrive ZP National Challenge

Amanda Schotts, Sam’s Club #6562; Muskegon, MI; $5K Winner

Angela Anderson, Supercenter #1666; Charlotte, N.C.; $5K Winner

Anthony Capizzo, Supercenter #2270; Durango, CO; $5K Winner

Bonnie Parr, Sam’s Club #6429; Battle Creek, MI; $5K Winner

Brent Scamihorn, Distribution Center #7055; Gas City, IN; $5K Winner

Bryan Rosado, Supercenter #2501; Bayamón, P.R.; $5K Winner

Danyell Henriques, Walmart Customer; Gonzales, LA; $5K Winner

Jessica Ayre, Supercenter #2911; Central Square, N.Y.; $5K Winner

Joan Thomas, Supercenter #0839; Baton Rouge, LA; $5K Winner

Kyla Fleming, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Linda Osborne, Supercenter #677; Dyersburg, TN; $5K Winner

Melissa Palmer, Supercenter #2352; Cambridge, MN; $5K Winner

Patrick Fuller, Walmart Print Solutions; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Shawn Dennany, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, MI; $5K Winner

Shelia Morales, Supercenter #1664; Wilson, N.C.; $5K Winner

