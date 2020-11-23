Meet This Month’s 24 Thrive ZP Challenge Winners

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, like the 24 featured here, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.
Thrive ZP State Challenge
Abimbola Somoye, Walmart Customer; San Antonio, TX; $2K Winner
Anderson Kajang, Sam’s Club Customer; Fort Walton Beach, FL; $2K Winner
William Plymel, Pharmacy Distribution Center #6013; Tifton, GA; $2K Winner
Erlennys Ibarra Cabrera, Neighborhood Market #5255; Tampa, FL; $3K Winner
Jasmine Ratliff, Fulfillment Center #8240; Atlanta, GA; $3K Winner
Miguel Tercero, Supercenter #5717; El Paso, TX; $3K Winner
Clare Creegan, Supercenter #5823, Dallas, TX; $5K Winner
Kevin Adams, #5255 Tampa, FL ; $5K Winner
Monica Sweat, Supercenter #2754; Waynesboro, GA; $5K Winner
Thrive ZP National Challenge
Amanda Schotts, Sam’s Club #6562; Muskegon, MI; $5K Winner
Angela Anderson, Supercenter #1666; Charlotte, N.C.; $5K Winner
Anthony Capizzo, Supercenter #2270; Durango, CO; $5K Winner
Bonnie Parr, Sam’s Club #6429; Battle Creek, MI; $5K Winner
Brent Scamihorn, Distribution Center #7055; Gas City, IN; $5K Winner
Bryan Rosado, Supercenter #2501; Bayamón, P.R.; $5K Winner
Danyell Henriques, Walmart Customer; Gonzales, LA; $5K Winner
Jessica Ayre, Supercenter #2911; Central Square, N.Y.; $5K Winner
Joan Thomas, Supercenter #0839; Baton Rouge, LA; $5K Winner
Kyla Fleming, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner
Linda Osborne, Supercenter #677; Dyersburg, TN; $5K Winner
Melissa Palmer, Supercenter #2352; Cambridge, MN; $5K Winner
Patrick Fuller, Walmart Print Solutions; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner
Shawn Dennany, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, MI; $5K Winner
Shelia Morales, Supercenter #1664; Wilson, N.C.; $5K Winner
