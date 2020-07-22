Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Meet The Virtual CFO, Dr. Nathan Culver

Dr. Nathan Culver, founder, and CEO of Culver Enterprises is a multi-faceted entrepreneur. Culver Enterprises focuses on assisting small businesses to increase their profit margin, as well as being a financial solutionist that helps to manage financial growth and development. He has developed affordable financial service packages to educate business owners and entrepreneurs to develop […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Dr. Nathan Culver, founder, and CEO of Culver Enterprises is a multi-faceted entrepreneur. Culver Enterprises focuses on assisting small businesses to increase their profit margin, as well as being a financial solutionist that helps to manage financial growth and development. He has developed affordable financial service packages to educate business owners and entrepreneurs to develop a plan for financial freedom and success.

Dr. Culver was born in New Jersey and is now based in Atlanta, Georgia. He has expertise in the subjects of finance and entrepreneurship, with a background in accounting. Speaking with Dr. Culver, he explained that he started his financial service company servicing local small businesses in New Jersey to help grow their business, and also to assist these business owners with keys to grasping financial literacy. Dr. Culver strives to educate business owners on how to financially grow a business from the ground up. He not only partners with business owners and entrepreneurs, but he also is a master at providing personal financial coaching on areas including personal budget development, debt reduction, and achieving financial freedom.

From his website, culverenterprisesinc.com, Dr. Culver provides The Virtual CFO services as part of his service package for small businesses, non-profit organizations, and other services. Also on the website, visitors are able to connect with Dr. Culver through social media to book consultations. In his consultations, Dr. Culver dives into the heart of the business owner. He goes into aspects such as learning the ultimate goal and vision of the business, personal financial goals, completing an analysis to determine the needs for financial development, structuring his services to meet the needs of the client, and educating and empowering clients to learn the ins and outs for optimal development.

Dr. Nathan Culver has a major heart and passion for assisting people with achieving their financial goals and dreams. Not many consultants are able to effectively consult both small business and personal financial needs. Considering himself as The Influencer, Dr. Culver uses his financial acumen to help raise his clients’ finances to the next level, and even that is an understatement!! Take Dr. Culver at his word. Let him help take your vision, and put that vision into a legitimate financial plan for success!! Dr. Nathan Culver, The Influencer is a financial strategist, speaker, and author who focuses on empowering individuals to become impactful in their industry. You can connect with him on social media by following him @drnathanculver on Instagram, @drnathanculver on Twitter, and @drnathanculver on Facebook.

Ryan Whitehead

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Role of a CFO: Exclusive Talk with Philip Zhang, CPA

by Asif Razzaq
wegg®: The Secret Sauce to Getting More Women to Export
Community//

The Secret Sauce to Getting More Women to Export

by Laurel Delaney
Community//

Women In Finance: “Women think asking questions is a sign of weakness when, in fact this is the best way to learn”, With Capital One’s Jennifer M. Flynn

by Jason Hartman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.