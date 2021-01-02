Lindsay Wandzilak Of ‘The Daily With Lindsay’: “The journey to balanced nutrition choices”

Unlike other fitness services in the industry, The Daily is an accountability program focused on daily and doable habits towards a new, healthy lifestyle. Clients who join the Daily receive a curated and customized movement and nutrition program to fit their individual circumstance and lifestyle. We pair clients with coaches who are real and caring individuals who act like a 24/7 concierge service, coaching clients daily on the journey to balanced nutrition choices.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Wandzilak.

Lindsay Wandzilak is the founder and CEO of The Daily with Lindsay. The Daily is a health and wellness program centered on establishing new habits that lead to long-term change. Each client with The Daily is assigned a personal coach who creates a customized nutrition and movement program focused on daily new habits towards a healthier lifestyle. The Daily with Lindsay redefines traditional thinking behind a health and wellness program.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My backstory comes with a long history in the fitness industry. Growing up in an athletic family in Southern California, I eventually ran cross country at the University of Southern California. After college, I was a spin instructor and personal trainer where I became an established fitness personality for more than 10 years. During this time, I had the honor of collaborating with E! News, Lululemon, Yahoo, US Weekly, Self Magazine, ShopBop, Carbon38 and more.

Eventually, I left that space but I was inspired to create something that was missing in the industry. As important as the time in a gym is, the other 23 hours of the day are often overlooked or counter-productive to all the hard work in a fitness class. I saw a need in the market for something that could touch on all of the facets of being “healthy”: movement, nutrition, community, consistency and joy! I was inspired to create a business that addressed the whole picture of health.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Unlike other fitness services in the industry, The Daily is an accountability program focused on daily and doable habits towards a new, healthy lifestyle.

Clients who join the Daily receive a curated and customized movement and nutrition program to fit their individual circumstance and lifestyle. We pair clients with coaches who are real and caring individuals who act like a 24/7 concierge service, coaching clients daily on the journey to balanced nutrition choices. These coaches create workout calendars and detailed meal plans, personalized to and for each individual. The 1–1 attention from a supportive and positive community is unmatched and truly something special.

The Daily is a lifestyle. It’s not a quick fix or 30 day reset. We build new habits and then reinforce those, every single day. Our coaches text each morning, advise on menu selections and guide through workouts 24/7.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One funny mistake I made when starting out was considering something like The Daily as my backup plan. For a long time, I thought my career in teaching group fitness classes was the be-all, end-all. Boy, was I wrong! I thought I’d never get the joy and satisfaction I once got out of teaching from The Daily. I soon realized that one, you don’t know anything until you actually do it and two, that there are many roads to the same destination.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My parents have been my mentors since the beginning. They started their own business the year I was born, so I have been able to see how to grow a business firsthand. One particular way they made an impact was how encouraging they were in the first conversation we had about The Daily. They never doubted me or the objective! They made helpful suggestions and recommendations but never left me feeling unsure about starting this impactful community.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The fitness industry is notorious for some not-so-great disruptions. For example, elimination diets have taken on lots of popularity: keto, carnivore… there’s even a candy bar diet! Deprivation is recipe for unhappiness and resentment towards both food and the body.

Things like bread, cocktails and ice-cream can and should be enjoyed in moderation. Flavor is one of the biggest joys in life and shouldn’t be associated with shame or guilt. The parameters around The Daily teaches clients that they can enjoy the treat and drink the drink, but still maintain healthy core life habits to look and feel their best.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

If you’re the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room. To be a great leader, listen more, talk less. Invest in people and what they care about!

I don’t have a specific story or example for these pieces of advice, but throughout my career I’ve learned that surrounding yourself with smart and passionate people is the key. Their energy is contagious and they will lift you up and make you the best version of yourself.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

In just our first year, The Daily has really evolved into a growing community of supportive and enthusiastic people working together towards a healthier lifestyle. Several new friendships and support systems are forming in the community and we want to embrace and help grow those relationships.

To further service our clients, we’re in the process of launching a professional mentorship program to further uplift and empower our members beyond health and nutrition. We’re going to highlight their skills and expertise in The Daily community to encourage cross collaboration and better our members’ lives in new ways.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

These challenges are deeply rooted in society’s gender roles. For the longest time, all women were described in the same way, “quiet, caring, loving.” And if we aimed to be a leader or an entrepreneur, it took away from those ingrained descriptions. I think the biggest misconception is that you have to pick; you cannot be strong and kind; you cannot be sweet and in charge. Women are challenged to remain “nice” while getting the work done.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I really like Barstool Sport’s THE CORP podcast right now. The two hosts interview big players in business. I enjoy hearing those stories and getting to know the person behind the brand.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“all hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty” — Proverbs 14:23

I am a huge fan of hard, efficient, focused work. I believe wholeheartedly that hard work will always bring a positive results. It’s relevant every day for me: in raising kids, in working out, in growing a business, in nurturing a marriage!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In a way, I like to think that The Daily is already inspiring a movement. The organization just turned one and in light of this important milestone, I look back and I am so grateful for having a year in business where we’ve touched and changed lives for the better. My amazing team and the loyal clients in our community speak to the legitimacy and effectiveness of The Daily. I’ve received so much feedback that clients’ reformed outlook on wellness empowers them to spread love, empathy and good vibes outside of The Daily. In some small way, I like to think that ripple effect makes the world a better place.

