Meet Tanjina Ashraf Khan, A Renowned Mental Health Professional, And An Outstandingly Successful Entrepreneur.

Tanjina Ashraf Khan Mou, founder of the MentCouch International Psychology Center, and a certified mental health professional, author, entrepreneur, runs one of the most popular psychology centers.

Her MentCouch International Psychology Center has not only made its mark in Malaysia but has been successfully spreading awareness and addressing mental health problems globally. Tanjina Ashraf Khan Mou and her team at MentCouch International Psychology Center are known for their successful strategies and innovative services.

MentCouch International Psychology Center not only focuses on mental health disorders, but also on wellness aspects such as meditation, yoga, mindfulness, behavioral training, life-satisfaction screening, mental health screening, active listening, expressive arts and more. Tanjina Ashraf Khan has a solid foundation in a wide variety of theoretical approaches and specializes in resilience training, behavioral training and positive psychology. Mental health services at MentCouch International Psychology Center are not just for people with problems, it is for everyone!

As Tanjina says, “Everyone needs a safe environment to open up and be fully understood, MentCouch is just that and more”. MentCouch International Psychology Center exists only to provide that comfort and protection in the presence of highly qualified therapists. MentCouch International Psychology Center Psychology Center was built out of love and hence, the subject of “empathy” is taken very seriously by every individual in the team. Even though Mentcouch is the result of a single person’s determination, struggle and love for psychology, at the end of the day it is all about solid teamwork. Tanjina Ashraf Khan has personally pays utmost attention to elements of warmth and acceptance in all her sessions.

According to Tanjina Ashraf Khan Mou, she helped herself by helping others. She says that by the act of guiding people she has been able to impact hundreds of lives so far but this has also helped her grow as a person. She takes great pride in the fact that she was able to dedicate herself to creating something positive. She also mentions that with Mentcouch, she was able to turn her father’s dream of serving the society into a reality.

A few years ago, Tanjina Ashraf Khan Mou did not feel she would ever dare to make something big and risk bringing it to the public. With the creation of the MentCouch Psychology Center, she has rediscovered life – a life that includes all of you! Tanjina has great gratitude to all those who choose the MentCouch International Psychology Center and all their services. Tanjina Ashraf Khan hopes that MentCouch can be a source of comfort, and help recreate the path of self-love and well-being for all of you who need it.