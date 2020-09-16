Contributor Log In/Sign Up
MEET RAELISS – AN INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST AND ENTREPRENEUR TURNED HIS LIFE AROUND

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
RAELISS ARTIST
RAELISS ARTIST

RAELISS New York born, Vancouver based artist, Raeliss An Inspirational Artist If you know anything about Raeliss or if you don’t, it is a FACT about him that he never sleeps, and has the NY hustle in his blood.

Singer, musician, and successful business entrepreneur Chad Arrington, (A.K.A. “Chad Focus,”) demonstrates there are no restrictions to his inventive range of abilities. Regardless of whether it is in the business domain or the performing Chad Focusarts, Chad Focus knows you’re just comparable to the group around you. Presently, he has encircled himself with a portion of Baltimore’s best craftsmen to deliver his introduction, Get to the Money. Inside the initial three singles to drop from the collection, Chaddisplays his natural blessing – that is; knowing how to “centre” and Get to the Money.

Get to the Money highlights exhibitions from a gifted group which incorporates; Raeliss, Flames, Troyes, and Cito G. This firmly bound gathering interweaves a metropolitan-based rap, pop, and hip-jump sound into the positive and strong tracks heard on the collection. Three in number singles are delivering to the radio, the title track, “Get to the Money,” “Beverages on Me,” and “4Eva Young.”

“Get to the Money” is an even blend of beats with symphonious, mesmerizing and cautiously made vocals highlighting Chad Focus, Troyes, Cito G, and Flames. “Beverages on Me,” (ft. Raeliss,) shows a steamy, smooth mood enclosed by entrancing vocals. Cito G’s “4Eva Young” ft. Chad Focus wraps up this threesome with a verse moving mentality and a cleaned metropolitan rap and hip-bounce flavour. Chad clarifies the impetus behind Get to the Money, “This undertaking speaks to topics that spin around genuine encounters, for example, legitimate hustling, and a horde of different subjects. All the tracks are firsts, are composed and delivered by Chad and accomplices at Focus Music.

In general, Get to the Money has 10 years worth of motivation behind it. Chad and his dreams have pulled from the A-rundown names that affected him. He has made an impact of styles from “The Motown Sound,” The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder along with the hints of The Notorious B.I.G, Jay Z, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Similarly, as other fruitful individuals, Chad Focus realizes that the main choice is difficult to work and a fixation on your art. He clarifies, “There are no reasons and no hesitation, there’s one alternative … centre around your fantasies and objectives to Get to the Money.

Aakash Kumar Jha, CEO at Vanity Stardom

Aakash Kumar Jha is one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneur with over 03 Years of experience in Digital Sector.

