Meet Pam Sowder: Entrepreneur, Author, Leader

Decades of Success

Pam Sowder started her work-from-home career over two decades ago in the direct selling industry. She co-founded It Works! and built a wildly successful multi-million dollar network marketing company that has been changing lives since 2001 in over twenty different countries.

Most Influential

Among her many accomplishments first as an independent direct sales distributor, then building a network of more than 100,000 women and men globally as a business owner, Pam has received accolades that prove what type of leader she truly is. She was voted one of the most influential women in direct sales multiple times throughout her career. On the path to accomplishing this, she has inspired others to rise up to their potential, get over what’s holding them back while taking action to achieve their dreams.

When asked how she was able to grow herself and her company to such high levels, Pam says, “I was persistent! I never gave up and I learned the necessary skills along the way. I kept it simple, fun and have stayed extremely passionate about the people and the industry.”

Overcoming Obstacles and Adversity

For many of us, one of the obstacles we have to overcome when setting and reaching goals, especially lofty ones, is getting out of our own way. Pam echoes this as well.

When asked what obstacles she had to overcome, Pam says, “Myself. Believing that I could actually start a company from scratch, build a podcast and write my first book. We all possess self-limiting thoughts and beliefs. Fear and the lack of implementation is what holds us back and my goal is to help everyone overcome those two things so they can achieve their goals.”

Standing Out

Every great and true leader stands out from the rest of the crowd. What makes Pam a great leader is, however, not her ability to separate herself from the crowd, but become part of it. What makes her different within her industry, she says, is that she has been in the trenches with the people out in the field.

“The bottom line is, I’ve been in the field. That knowledge and experience is invaluable. It allows me to bring real information, experiences and data back to corporate so we can continue to be ever evolving while growing and scaling our business.”

This grass roots approach has given Pam an advantage in her industry.

Working Inward

Pam says one of the most important things she said to improve her business was, improving herself. The two go hand in hand.

“I took a deep dive into personal development and attended workshops from professional business coaches in the industry. I found the right mentors and copied their actions to mimic their success.”

Pam says this is why she felt compelled to share what she’s learned in writing Rich Girl Poor Girl. “I learned that the difference between the supposed ‘rich girls’ and ‘poor girls’ went far beyond money. I understand what they are going through because I walked that same path and had to overcome many challenges both internally and externally. I want everyone to know that becoming ‘rich’ isn’t just for a select few, that anyone can have the life they desire.”

Through applying these practices and developing her Rich Girl mentality, Pam has been able to build, maintain, and grow one of the largest direct sales companies in the entire industry and is passionate about sharing her years of experience with the next generation.