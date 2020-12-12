MEET DR. JESSICA MOSLEY: MEDIA MOGUL WHO LEADS WITH ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND PHILANTHROPY

Serial Entrepreneur Dr. Jessica Mosley has earned her stripes as an successful business woman, author, humanitarian and more. Her career began with the creation of her own blog and talk radio show. Her outstanding work led to an unexpected opportunity. She was asked to be in an anthology, which is a published collection of poems or other pieces of writing. Although the outcome was not ideal, Dr. Mosley tapped into her entrepreneurial foundation and began her own anthologies.

As a talented and dedicated media professional, Jessica Mosley, has more than seven years of experience helping organizations communicate more effectively. he has developed strategic communications plans, garnered extensive media coverage, produced marketing materials, coordinated special events, and a host of other communications activities.

Seen as very influential in her profession, Dr. Mosley is regularly invited to speak to female business owners and industry leaders on a variety of topics, including the business benefits of social networking, how to effectively run a successful business, and strategic management of communications activities.

With tremendous success Dr. Mosley was inspired to create a course entitled, “Write Your Way Out of Poverty.” With this course, Dr. Mosley provides a step by step guideline on how to make six figures within media. The course set the foundation for her company Miz CEO. Under that umbrella she has worked to develop strategic plans for hundreds of brands and organizations through media coverage, events, marketing materials and more.

Aside from her work in journalism, Dr. Mosley has works tirelessly as a philanthropist through her Sovereign Care Medical Training center and Deborah’s Place.

Sovereign Care

Sovereign Care, provides health care services to all patients regardless of age, but equips aspiring physicians with adequate medical training. Committed to helping all patients – regardless of condition, environment and age patient’s enjoy the highest quality of life. From skilled care to helping those with illnesses and disabilities to pediatric mental health development, Sovereign Care provides you with the care you deserve.

Deborah’s Place

Deborah’s Place is non-profit organization for domestic violence victims, while also seeking to prevent domestic situations. Dr. Mosley made it her mission to help as many women in need, due to her personal experience with domestic violence. Through Deborah’s Place, she has given over thousands of dollars in scholarships to women as well. Deborah’s Place and our associated programs seek to prevent domestic and sexual violence by advocating for positive changes in the societal systems that may lead to oppression, fostering a better understanding of domestic and sexual violence through community education, and providing culturally relevant direct services that empower victims of abuse and their children.

