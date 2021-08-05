Meet Dr Chintan Dalal, an Enlightenment Catalyst who is on a mission to help people achieve Exponential Success & Well-Being

Meet Dr Chintan Dalal, an Enlightenment Catalyst, Natural Doctor, Inspirational Speaker, and a Serial Entrepreneur who helps people “manifest impossible dreams while realizing their mind-body faculties”. He is referred as the “Enlightenment Catalyst”, as he guides through real tools and measurable techniques to evolve the way we think, act, un-limit ourselves and grow exponentially in a freedom-preneur lifestyle in his initiative “Vajra Kaaya – The Indestructible Body-Mind-Soul”. His work and inspirational teachings have transformed a lot of people around the globe with the structured method of Living out of The Box. This initiative has trained more than 7000 people over the past 10 years. He has been able to document and validate this Enlightened Living approach with 87% accuracy.

He says, “The modern man needs modern solutions to manage their minds, bodies, and success. My vision for the next upcoming decades will be helping people come to their natural state of Awakening.”

The philosophies of what he is teaching have been across the world for thousands of years. It is called Enlightenment, Nirvana, Moksha, Mukti etc., in different cultures and languages. Most of us consciously or unconsciously are pursuing it as the ultimate accomplishment. In today’s modern times, the tools, techniques, and methods of being able to attain this state have actually evolved, not the final experience of it. He appeals to the modern contemporary mind, who wants to use these scientific tools to find fulfillment in their journeys. And that is why he has created a step-by-step easy to implement process to achieve holistic success without any religious ideologies, dogmas, barriers and limited beliefs.

In his words, “To be honest, Enlightenment is actually nothing complicated, or an elusive dream. It is actually the true 1st step to living in prosperity and abundant success. Just that it is a super technical and accurate process, and like learning any other subject you need a guide to take you through it.”

The only piece of advice that he reiterates during his keynote talks and discourses,

“If you want to attain exponential success, think in terms of Vibrations, Frequencies, and Sounds. It is the understanding of the Laws of Vibrations that will open up the depths to Enlightening your Mind and scaling up physio-psychological capabilities.”

Visit his website at https://www.chintandalal.com and enroll for his Enlightenment Blueprint Course and Free Resources.

Start by following him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/drchintandalal, & on Instagram on https://www.instagram.com/dalal.chintan/