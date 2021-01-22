Meet David Rubenstein: Founder of Independent Filmmaker Day

David Rubenstein, Esq. is widely regarded as one of the rising stars in the world of independent filmmaking. The Founder of Rubenstein Business Law, he is a business and entertainment attorney who has been voted a “Super Lawyer Rising Star” for 7 years in a row, an award given to the most elite of the legal profession.

David’s foray into the world of filmmaking began as Producer’s Consultant on the acclaimed film Human Capital, staring Marisa Tomei and Liev Schreiber.

In 2019, David launched Independent Filmmaker Day (IFD), which is the premier network of directors, producers, actors, and creators involved in film.

In a short span of time, David and IFD have already attracted the participation of Hollywood celebrities such as Ice-T, Richard Dreyfuss, Jason Alexander, and Tony Shalhoub, and countless others.

I recently had the chance to speak to David and learn more about IFD.

Please give our readers a brief summary of what Independent Filmmaker Day is all about?

Independent Filmmaker Day is a day-long event held alongside premier film festivals, such as Cannes, Sundance, and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that fosters the development, production and promotion of projects in film, media and beyond.

We help independent creators from around the world develop new projects, connect within the industry, and champion collaborative and impactful storytelling at all stages.

At each event, our attendees hear from acclaimed industry experts concerning acting, screenwriting, producing, funding, marketing, music, post-production, and distribution.

Why was IFD started?

Too often, filmmakers learn about the technical aspects of how to film their project, but lack the education on how to actually turn their project from dream into reality.

We strive to fill that gap by providing insightful programming and opportunities for filmmakers to learn from the best.

What do you hope indie creators learn from IFD? What’s the main goal of IFD?

The goal is to provide a safe space for filmmakers to learn the skills necessary in the real world to make their projects.

For example, many filmmakers approach me with an idea for a script or even a completed script and ask, “What do I do next?” There are so many steps after writing the script to make the project a success, from obtaining funding, to picking the best team, to ensuring your project takes advantage of all tax incentives, to distribution, and more.

How can a creator make their project stand out?

The best way is to improve your number of followers on social media. This will show studios and distributors that you have a project with a following, which will make them lean in and learn more.

What advice would you give a first-time creator?

The best advice is to increase your education. Attending IFD and watching our past panel discussions will expose you to many necessary aspects of the filmmaking process so you are prepared to take the next step.

What’s the most crucial thing to include when pitching your project?

It’s crucial to include a pitch book that highlights the key factors that separate your project from the rest. You want to make your project memorable, but also demonstrate key facts and figures that impress the reader to ensure that your project moves to the top of the pile.