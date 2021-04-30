Meet Danny Reardon, Bogdan Padua, and Joe Amara on the Power of Mindfulness in theem Career

Easyfxtrading is one of the fastest growing private trading communities in the United States. With dozens of 6 figure traders rising up inside their group after only a few months with their system, outsiders are left asking themselves:

We sat down with Co-Founders Danny Reardon, Bogdan Padua, and Joe Amara to get an inside view into their story, experience, and vision for the compaany, quickly, it became evident that the driving force for their community was an unwavering, obsessive commitment to getting tangible results for their members.

“We’re committed to turning beginners into 6 figure traders that are consistently profitable and self-sufficient. We’re obsessed with their success,” Bogdan said, Unlike other companies that focus on generating profit as a dollar amount, Easyfx focuses almost exclusively on skills, principles, and consistency… even on a demo account, if need-be. They say that only after you have the skills and consistency does the profit come, Danny, Joe, and Bogdan mention that they saw a unique opportunity in the marketplace:

“We noticed that very few communities in our industry were teaching their students how to become 6 figure founded traders, In fact, very few people know that you can become a 6 figure trader using other people’s money All you need to do is show discipline, patience, and consistency with your trading over a few week’s time before you could easily be handed a $50K-$100k+ trading account (of which 70% of the profit is yours).”

The EasyfxTrading team say that, This is the opportunity that most new traders are overlooking, but fortunately for Efx Members they get access to the step-by-step system, strategy, and processes to become founded in only a few month’s time, At the time, This Article was Written, 20 Easyfxtrading Members have 6 figure founded,