The world of social media marketing is changing. And changing so fast that any company that doesn’t wake up to the changes and prepares its team to meet challenges will be left biting their teeth and counting their losses.

This is the stark reality that businesses face today. And Cody Cruz, a growing digital marketer, voiceover artist, and artiste manager, has emphasized that except enterprises that live up to the charge of the times, they would run at losses.

It’s no longer news that the recent pandemic has changed a lot of things in the world. Living in a post-Covid world is still something many businesses are not used to. Many are still grappling with reality, trying to make sense of the changes that have happened.

What this portends for businesses, especially those who rely heavily on the digital space for sales and marketing, is that all they’ve always known about people will change. Their customers’ needs and how they think and relate to their business will change drastically.

But how would a business that wants to stay up during these times survive? How would a company stay relevant amid global financial meltdowns and health scares? What is the secret formula?

Cody Cruz believes that all hands must be on deck at every company to not only salvage the remains of the post-Covid world but build more resilient and reliable structures. And the best way for ‘all hands to be on deck’ is for the best people to be allowed to work freely and creatively.

“In the world, we are entering, what used to be would no longer hold water,” Cody says. “The tides have changed, therefore how we navigate the tides would change.”

The world we’re entering will demand more creative thinking and experimentation, Cody opines. There is no place for ‘playing by the rules’ because the rules no longer apply.

Cody Cruz explains why technology alone can’t save a dying business

Technology is changing. How we do business is changing. The way that companies market their products and services is changing. It seems as though everything is changing. But what would never change is the need for intelligent, initiative people. People who are ready to poke the box and start something that others are afraid of starting will always be in high demand.

That is why, Cody Cruz says, business have to invest more in their staff. Investing in the latest tech is great, but what really moves the needle isn’t the tech the company acquired. What makes things work isn’t the new system that a consultancy company suggested. It is the people that makes things work.

Cody Cruz is a multi-talented business developer, digital marketer, and talent manager who was born in NEWPORT Beach, California. Cody has years of experience helping small businesses grow from the ground up. In his years of experience, Cody says that the best systems fail in the hands of the wrong people.

“When people talk about business growth, they rarely mention the human capital that causes the changes to happen. Instead, they focus on other aspects such as increasing marketing budget, buying new technology, improving the brand logo and all what not. What they fail to realise is that the success of these other things hinges on the people doing the work, the people.”

A protégée of the legendary Scott Warner, Cody has paid his dues when it comes to digital promotion and business development. Cody agrees that these other factors are important for a business’s growth, but that they pale in comparison to the staff.

When the people working for an organization are underpaid, under-trained and under-motivated, nothing else works.

A business that wants to thrive in the current economy has to dedicate quality resources to training her staff. The company also needs to understand her staff and make the workplace feel like home. This is the job of the company leaders.

If any company abandons her staff in their present educational and welfare stage, the company is bound to lose a lot of money. And goodwill.

Cody Cruz talks more about business failure due to not identifying their customers.

Online content creation is becoming harder by the day. Online content consumers are like hungry sharks looking for content to devour. The recent pandemic COVID-19 that hit the world led to an increase in the number of online content people consumed. The forced lockdown and stay-at-home policies implemented in many countries worldwide meant people didn’t have a lot to do at home.

The mantra that ”content is king” might still be relevant today, but not as it used to. Does that mean you should not create content?

Far from it!

Content is still needed now, even more than before.

However, the number of contents doesn’t matter as much as the content’s quality and how it affects the customers’ needs. Now, more than ever, online content consumers are selfish. They don’t want what you have; they want what they want!

The need to, therefore, produce content that meets the customers every need is tedious. How does a company create content that doesn’t offend the customers and still offer value to the customer?

Understand the customer!

Understanding the customer has never been more important than at a time like this, says Cody Cruz. Cody Cruz is a digital promotion guru who has helped many small businesses build capital and attract investors. Cody has been in digital promotion for years and has diversified into other specialties such as talent management and voice-overs.

Cody strongly believes that when a business truly understands its customers, on individual levels, the content creation process is made easier.

Although knowing your customers isn’t all there is to content creation, but it is a massive step in the right direction towards creating content that connects, educates and converts.

The multi-diversity of a business’s customers means that the company must understand the customer in-depth, more than the regular data that are collected. Information such as the customers likes and dislikes, fears and motivation, hopes and dreams; these are some of the more intimate questions a business must be able to answer if they want to consistently create content that serves the customers, and the business.

