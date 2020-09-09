Meet Chris Steiner – One Among the Foremost Successful CEOs in Europe’s Fitness Industry

School grades don’t define your career. What matters the foremost is your sharp mind that defines your journey within the end of the day . Chris Steiner has proved everyone wrong together with his mammoth work. He has constantly pulled down by his teachers during school. The entrepreneur may be a successful name within the fitness industry today. One thing about him is that he has always kept on trying until he achieved success. Another rule out his life is to concentrate to yourself and not others. it had been in 2009 Mr Steiner founded the primary lifestyle ladies clubs in Vienna. it had been one among its kind which expanded fast. The entrepreneur went on to seek out the 100th lifestyle ladies club in Milan in 2011.

For his exemplary work, Chris Steiner was voted Australian Entrepreneur of the Year by the magazine Fitness Tribune. In 2013, his team went on to get 100,000,000 euros in sales. Besides this, he also organized Miss Austria and Miss Vienna 2017 elections which were one among the remarkable events that year. However, just organizing events was too boring for him. That’s when he helped the women in preparing for the elections, be it social media training to interview guidance or walking on the ramp. together with his training, he has helped Silvia Schneider win Miss Austria in 2016.

In 2017, he succeeded in winning two miss elections including the Miss Austria NÖ elections with Celine Schrenk and Sarah Chvala respectively. Moreover, he also has several EMS stations in Vienna where people are enabled to urge their dream physique. As of today, the entrepreneur owns 48 different EMS Clubs in 3 different countries. “I are curious about health and fitness all my life. With my passion, I launched ‘SLIMANDO’, a singular product which activates the metabolism within the physical body to scale back weight. the merchandise consists of a 7-day cure-based routine comprising the famous HCG Diet. The proudest moment for the entrepreneur was when the Dutch singer Loona sang the song ‘Slimando’.

The unique product has been awarded for its guaranteed results within every week . Chris had got several other plans to form a reputation within the fitness industry. aside from this, he owns a life-style gym in Leoben which possesses quite 1,360 active members. His biggest highlights of the career remain the concept of losing weight while lying down which was coined in 2018. Going by the name, the concept os responsible to get rid of body fat areas which gave results to the people having excess body fat. By his works, Chris Steiner is actually an inspiring figure who is setting a benchmark within the fitness industry. Through his seminars and training, he’s coaching people to remain fit and is additionally helping them with some kickass business ideas within the fitness industry.