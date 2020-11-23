Meet Candace Chatman: Social Direct Messaging Sales Coach. Leading the Industry

Dynamic Coach, Mentor, Business Woman Extraordinaire, she built a successful enterprise, CNC Empowerment, from the ground up. She teaches online service-based businesses to effectively sell their offerings through social media video and direct messaging.

“Content has to stand out if you want anyone to pay attention, let alone buy something from you. Online service providers, many of which are small organizations – even individuals, often struggle with bringing their unique story to life. My program, Direct Message To Profit, teaches clients all over the world to easily identify what makes them special, and how to convey that story through video in a compelling way. That’s how you get customers to come to you. We take the additional step of showing them how to turn those leads into customers through direct messaging.”

How do you teach others to recognize what’s valuable about what they do? Recognize what’s valuable about you. By the time Candace was born, her mother already knew the end was coming. Suffering from kidney failure, she soldiered on for 9 years before succumbing to the disease.

“Nothing was easy for my mother, she made an incredible effort to ‘show up’ for me like other mom’s did for their daughters. She showed me how much she valued me. That taught me to find value in myself, and I carry it with me every day.” That immortal lesson is what Candace’s organization teaches to others.

Candace was fortunate enough to gain real world experience in her industry while she was still in college. In her senior year, she started working as a leadership coach under Carly Fiorina, focusing on mentoring women through self-reflection with a focus on emotional intelligence, strategic corporate transformation, and employee engagement. At such a young age, Candace is proof that mentors can come at any age or background. She worked closely with highly accomplished clients, many of whom were much older than her at the time.

“I was one of the youngest coaches in the national program. I met Carly Fiorina at an event and told her how I had to work with her in some capacity and that I wouldn’t take no for an answer. That’s how I found out she had a corporate leadership program. After several rounds of interviews with her team, they selected me to be a coach in her program,” Candace recalls.

After her work with Carly Fiorina, Candace began working with one of the world’s largest workforce analytics companies. With the desire to deepen her sales expertise, she was able to land a job despite having no sales experience. With a passion for leading and leveraging social media to build brand awareness, Candace quickly moved up the corporate ladder, all while scaling a successful coaching business.

“Pursuing your dreams and bringing your vision to life is one of the most amazing things you can do for yourself. I was told that it was silly to want to start a business online, strange to talk about myself so much, and unrealistic to want so much out of life. That didn’t stop me, and never will. I may teach people how to sell their knowledge and programs, but my underlying philosophy is to help them to feel empowered to go out and create something for themselves.”

Be sure to check out Candace on Instagram and on her website.