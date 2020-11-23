Meet Candace Chatman: Social Direct Messaging Sales Coach. Leading the Industry

Dynamic Coach, Mentor, Business Woman Extraordinaire, she built a successful enterprise, CNC Empowerment, from the ground up. She teaches online service-based businesses to effectively sell their offerings through social media video and direct messaging.
“Content has to stand out if you want anyone to pay attention, let alone buy something from you. Online service providers, many of which are small organizations – even individuals, often struggle with bringing their unique story to life. My program, Direct Message To Profit, teaches clients all over the world to easily identify what makes them special, and how to convey that story through video in a compelling way. That’s how you get customers to come to you. We take the additional step of showing them how to turn those leads into customers through direct messaging.”
How do you teach others to recognize what’s valuable about what they do? Recognize what’s valuable about you. By the time Candace was born, her mother already knew the end was coming. Suffering from kidney failure, she soldiered on for 9 years before succumbing to the disease.
Candace was fortunate enough to gain real world experience in her industry while she was still in college. In her senior year, she started working as a leadership coach under Carly Fiorina, focusing on mentoring women through self-reflection with a focus on emotional intelligence, strategic corporate transformation, and employee engagement. At such a young age, Candace is proof that mentors can come at any age or background. She worked closely with highly accomplished clients, many of whom were much older than her at the time.
After her work with Carly Fiorina, Candace began working with one of the world’s largest workforce analytics companies. With the desire to deepen her sales expertise, she was able to land a job despite having no sales experience. With a passion for leading and leveraging social media to build brand awareness, Candace quickly moved up the corporate ladder, all while scaling a successful coaching business.
Be sure to check out Candace on Instagram and on her website.