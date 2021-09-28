Meera Balouchi: “Passion infused employment”

Passion infused employment. Customers and potential employees are increasingly looking to purchase from, and work for, businesses that take a stand for the causes that are important to them. We will see more employers recognizing the importance of nurturing their business as a brand and taking advantage of movement marketing in order to attract the most aligned employees. The upside is that these employees will likely become brand advocates — which is amazingly beneficial to the business.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Meera Balouchi of Change Everything — The Movement.

Meera Balouchi is an expert in opportunity-based business models and has built her business whilst simultaneously raising her ten children. Over the past 20+ years, she has mastered the art of transformational advantage, authority, and alignment for entrepreneurs, experts, and young adults moving into the world of life-aligned entrepreneurship and impact-based business. With her movement, Change Everything, Meera is creating the world’s first complete opportunity equalization ecosystem built for women, by women.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I am a worker bee. I get my work ethic from my parents. My Father, who did not even have access to running water growing up, managed to pay his way through college. He went on to conquer law school while working as an engineer and has since established himself as a highly sought-after arbitrator. My mother is a trailblazer. She shattered the glass ceiling without breaking a sweat, working her way up to VP of Marketing in the banking industry at a time when very few women held executive positions.

I have always had a unique perspective on work. I have an innate ability to create opportunities and find joy in whatever I am doing. I often look forward to work. Even in my high school years, I worked multiple part-time jobs by choice. High school didn’t go well for me. I had been an A student and was suddenly skipping classes left and right. I was bored. I wasn’t into what the cool kids were into. I had an English teacher who told me I would amount to nothing because I had a beeper and loved to start sentences with lower case letters (likely the rebel designer in me coming up). Things could have gone very badly.

Going back to my Mom. The VP. The trailblazer.

My Mom gave up a career with amazing perks and a six-figure salary to stay home and keep an eye on me. She applied for grant money to build a career center in my high school. When I didn’t go to class, I was with my Mom in the career center. I loved the career center. There was so much I wanted to achieve in the world and school was getting in my way.

Long story short, thanks to my Mom I was in business classes writing business plans and interning at an internet marketing company in my junior year of high school. By my senior year, I had started racking up college credit. Most importantly, I had a flexible schedule and was able to work multiple jobs that I enjoyed.

I ended up earning two Associates degrees when I graduated from High School, a Bachelor’s degree two years out of high school, and an MBA about a year and a half later. I was always working at least one, if not two jobs. I started my first business when I was 17 after teaching myself web design. I still remember the first check that was written to my business. It was 680 dollars. I was able to create even more opportunities for myself by leveraging distance education (back when snail mail was a thing) and I was working internationally in my early twenties.

Today, I am a mother to ten children. I have been able to create opportunities and work from home as a private consultant up to the C-Suite level and enjoy the ups and downs of serial entrepreneurship for the past two decades. I am acutely aware of the privileged position I find myself in. My story is unique. And I want to change that. This is why the work we are doing with the Change Everything movement is so important to me.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

In recent history, employers have operated from a place of considerable leverage. They have been at the top of the economic food chain. People need money to live, jobs to earn money, and employers to have jobs.

In the next 10–15 years, technology may contribute to the complete dethronement of the employer from this privileged position. Work will be less about time, place, and being told what to do. An individual’s economic contribution to both the economy as a whole as well as to one’s self will have minimal reliance on a single employer. At the same time, consumers will be spoilt for choice and will be doing business with (and working for) organizations that are aligned with their core values.

When I work with women to build impact-based businesses, we prioritize the conscious development of the business as a magnetic brand that turns customers into a new kind of employee — a brand advocate — whose work with the organization is life-aligned and limitless in earning and growth potential both for the employer and employee. These opportunity-driven organizations, the ones willing to redefine everything and be an employer of service to employees will be best equipped to thrive in the new economy.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

As a mother with children ranging from two years to more than a decade away from college, this is something that I have thought about often over the years.

A college degree is no longer an effective security blanket. Is it nice to have? Yes. Is it necessary in many fields? Sure. The biggest problem I have with college is that it is not a level playing field. That and the fact that you can come out of college ill-equipped for life.

Unfortunately, I have learned not to rely on schooling to create opportunities for my children and I see college the same way. I have been very intentional about supplementing my children’s education with personal and professional development opportunities and explorations. Outside of school, they have been exposed to everything from coding to screenwriting and entrepreneurship. There are some career paths that I was encouraging them to pursue that I now know from these explorations would have been misaligned and made them miserable.

It is extremely important to have exposure to a wide variety of subjects and skills before committing to a prescribed pathway. My favorite initiative under Change Everything is Academy Collection, a business school concept with a T-based education model that promotes a breadth of experimentation in subject matter and skills and allows learners to go deep into the areas they find to be most joyful and aligned for them. I would love to be running a foundational exploration program in high schools to give young women a foundation for making decisions as they start their professional or college journey.

My advice to generation Alpha is if you have an affordable opportunity to go to college go for it. But go into it strategically. Build something on the side while you study. Go out of your way to make connections that will last a lifetime. This is the ideal scenario, but not everyone is lucky enough to have such an option. The disparity in the college experience is concerning. For some, it is an enjoyable and carefree experience. For others, it is a source of anxiety or financial strain.

I strongly believe that society has an obligation to subsidize opportunity creation for the people for whom a college degree is going to put them into crippling debt, or cause anxiety, or pull them away from what brings them joy. For my part, I am working on creating a life-aligned business school that leverages the skills of the digital economy to create limitless opportunities for women. We need to be teaching things like professional communication skills, wealth strategy, business modeling, and reputation management. Our signature framework guides women through creating their advantage, claiming their authority, and aligning their personal and professional goals. If you can do this, you will not be reliant on a specific skill, job, or degree to succeed in life.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

An effective job seeker will be one who can clearly communicate and fully embody their inner brilliance. By acknowledging your value and being clear on what you stand for you will have an extra level of authority when you apply for the employment opportunities that are most aligned with your personal and professional goals.

I advise women, at any phase in their career, to be very intentional about maintaining an updated portfolio that showcases professional, entrepreneurial, and personal achievements and experiences. Chances are high that a recruiter will have an abundance of highly qualified applicants to choose from. Being unapologetically you can give you the upper hand in a sea full of cookie-cutter job applications. It also is the best way to find a job that is the right fit for you and your goals.

Once you understand your advantage and the art of proactive portfolio building, it is important to be super intentional about the blueprint that you map out for potential employers. Social media, for example, can be used strategically to showcase skills and expertise as well as personal interests. Simple things such as optimizing social media profiles and associating with aligned organizations and groups can get you noticed by the right people.

Finally, keep in mind that employers are people too. Put yourself in their shoes. What would you be looking for? What could an applicant do or say that would make the selection of them for a job or interview a no-brainer? Always empathize with others and the jobs they have to do. If you make things simple for them, if you create win-win situations, you will be rewarded for it.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

It is imperative to accept that in the new economy, you must be an agile, open-minded advocate for yourself. You cannot rely on a specific skill, qualification, or training to get by. Take advantage of all personal and professional development opportunities not only for career advancement but also for the clarity that such exploration will give you in determining what kind of jobs and employers you are looking for.

At the same time, develop yourself as a leader and innovator — be the person in the room who everyone wants to get to know. The good news about the possible over automation of everything is that the value of human interaction will increase. If you can make people feel seen, heard, and special there will always be a place for you at the table. Whether that be in a boardroom or a zoom room only time will tell.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

It will depend on the industry, but overall I do believe working from home is here to stay. But we need to do it intelligently — emotionally and intellectually. We must address the reality that many women are feeling even more pressure when working from home than they did when working from the office. We should be more conscious of the emotional and physical toll that round-the-clock communication takes on women and families. The workplace footprint should be limited to activities that add value to an employer, employee, or customers.

I am a proponent of the intentional cross-pollination of ideas, cultures, and opportunities. I hope that employers will use remote work as a way to support women in weaker economies and bring more diversity into discussions and operations. I see employers who intentionally design a virtual culture of work that encourages and rewards a healthy, balanced, results-driven remote workforce having a tremendous competitive advantage moving forward.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

For the modern woman, work-life balance is a myth. We need to stop pressuring women to pursue something that does not exist. Women are multifaceted, multitalented, multitasking masters — but life does not stop when we go to work. We are passionate beings who can find happiness through giving our all, both personally and professionally. But we should not have to do it alone.

Employers would be well suited to pay attention to and reward women for, their outstanding achievements in their personal life as well as in their work. Society should be celebrating our small wins and supporting our big visions. The Change Everything movement, at its core, is a sisterhood standing united for the equalization and advancement of opportunity for women.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

I think employers will need to recalibrate to adjust to their inability to control time and space. Employers will need to redefine productivity and what it means to be a high-performing team or manager and train, recruit and promote accordingly. Also, I see top talent dictating the work arrangements of the future.

Again, I am hyper-focused on work dynamics affecting women. In my private client work, I am seeing an increasing number of women who achieved a high level of success at work leaving the workforce.

Their greatest struggle is transitioning from executive to expert and repackaging their experience into high-end services or consulting packages — owning their worth is uncomfortable. This is why I developed a solid framework and methodology to support these women. I have the process of building advantage, authority, and alignment down to a science that kicks self-doubt to the curb.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

We must address this. An economy built off the backs of people who cannot afford to live is not sustainable. I am most concerned about supporting women — especially mothers, career transitioners, and young women. I see the ages of 16 -20 as an especially potent window of opportunity for experimentation in business and the building up of entrepreneurial resilience that can benefit a woman, personally and professionally, for a lifetime.

My grand vision is to provide accessible, world-class, business education to women and complement it with a micro fund as well as a support system that includes business advisory, mindset training, and agency services. Minimizing the financial and emotional pressures of entrepreneurship and easing the creation of minimum viable businesses for women will result in a stronger economy. Eventually, I would like this entire operation to be running under a digital bank built for women by women.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I am optimistic because I see that there is a new paradigm of work on the horizon. I believe employers will have to be more purpose-driven and transparent to attract talent and customers. I have faith that job seekers who are true to themselves and who put in the work in terms of personal and professional development will have an advantage over those who are reliant on qualifications and status quo skills.

There are more ways than ever before for a job seeker to build advantage and authority. You don’t have to go to an expensive college. You don’t have to live in a big city. You don’t have to know someone to be someone. There is an obligation to one’s self that comes with the future of work. A new, higher level of individual responsibility for one’s success. But I see this as a good thing. With the right approach to life, opportunity can truly be limitless.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Support women. Economies are made up of families — of which women are the backbone. If we can teach women to create limitless opportunities for themselves, we can change the trajectory of families, communities, and economies. I am confident we can do so because I see so many brave and inspiring women who are ready to join me to change everything.

The Change Everything movement begins with the world’s first complete opportunity equalization ecosystem created for women by women as its foundation. The mission is to break down every single barrier that women face when starting, growing, and scaling businesses in one place.

The vision is to have services like website design, copywriting and payment processing taken care of through agency partnerships. At the same time, we would offer business advisory to support women with things such as smart business models, legal company formation, and strategic planning. All of this would be complemented by continuous mindset training and supported by the business school and digital bank.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Skill-neutral education. In my consulting and as the foundation of my education initiative, I utilize a nine-point framework for the creation of limitless opportunities. Skills account for 1/9th of this framework. The reason being, while having a marketable skill is important — it is no longer enough. The value of any skill will fluctuate based on factors out of your control. For the individual, this means you must compliment your skills with authority based on your unique strength and personality profile to claim and maintain a competitive advantage. For employers, this means unboxing talent.

Looking beyond the academic qualifications and titles to identify talent that has the base skillset complemented by the strengths and personality needed to adapt with the organization as needed. Does this mean skills are not important? Not at all — but their value is subjective and they should be seen as one facet of your multifaceted brilliance. Fluid employment. Employment will become more fluid both in terms of physical work arrangements as well as in redefined expectations and loyalty between employers and employees. Fewer employers will base recruitment, training, and promotion on skills alone. Smart employers will make an equal, if not greater, investment of time and money into amplifying agility and alignment between people and organizational purpose. Organizations will need to be transparent with where they are going and move steadily in line with societal expectations in order to recruit and retain the best employees. Life-aligned entrepreneurship. In what I call the classic economy, an employee would take a job and often work that job right up to retirement. Collecting the gold Rolex and moving into a pension-backed lifestyle once they put in enough time. We then moved into the job title economy. A period where employees were less loyal to the employer and more loyal to themselves as a certain person who performed a specific job function.

Finally, we transitioned into the gig-based economy which I see transforming into a longer period of what I refer to as the opportunity-based economy. In the opportunity-based economy, life-aligned entrepreneurship is the basis of everything. It is the economic model by which successful business owners and freelancers will thrive. But it is also the method by which employees will acquire and develop the traits of a successful entrepreneur and apply them to their jobs. Passion infused employment. Customers and potential employees are increasingly looking to purchase from, and work for, businesses that take a stand for the causes that are important to them. We will see more employers recognizing the importance of nurturing their business as a brand and taking advantage of movement marketing in order to attract the most aligned employees. The upside is that these employees will likely become brand advocates — which is amazingly beneficial to the business. Opportunity-based business models. I am an impact-centric business planner, and I am obsessed with what I have termed the opportunity-based business model. What I mean by this is that there is a synergy and a mutually beneficial byproduct of an employer and employee relationship. As an example, at The Website Spa (my web design agency) I could scale my business by hiring inexpensive contractors. Instead, I am developing a mentorship program. This program will provide technical, sales, and business training to women who do not have the time or money for a formal design or business school education.

This business model will create opportunities for myself, for the women I mentor, and for the women I serve. I am able to serve more clients meaning more women are able to work with us — and we know that working with us is in their best interest. The women in the mentorship program are gaining skills and experience that will benefit them professionally. They also are able to work a flexible schedule and earn money based on project work as well as on referral fees for bringing in new business.

Opportunity-based business models of the future will disrupt the status quo and leverage technology to provide women a means of being engaged in the workforce while also being fully immersed in life. Women will be taking their economic contributions, and their purchasing power, to these kinds of employers — leaving matriarchal management in the dust.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Yes. I am that glorious. Took you long enough to notice me.”

This quote means everything to me. There is so much to unpack in this quote that I could write a book based on it. It is a quote from my sixteen-year-old son, who happens to have the superpower that is labeled Asbergers (otherwise known as High Functioning Autism). It has been a rocky road for him and I am grateful for the confidence that he has built up to be able to make that statement.

I have several children somewhere on the spectrum. I can tell you, with 100% certainty, that the amazing souls — who we refer to as neurodivergent, are the single greatest, and most underutilized, intellectual resource of our time. They are superheroes. Somewhere along the line, society taught them to hide their superpowers. To follow the crowd. To sit still. To go unnoticed.

The amount of “work” that the neurodiverse put into simply existing and navigating life will never be comprehended by their neurotypical counterparts. They exude an exorbitant amount of effort to adapt to an over-institutionalized society only to be told over, and over, and over that they are not listening, behaving, focusing, or trying. They are amongst the most compassionate and caring human beings on the planet even though they rarely receive the level of tolerance and patience that they afford to those who make little effort to understand them.

We need to make some noise, ruffle some feathers, and stand up for the neurodiverse who go unnoticed; who may not yet have noticed the greatness within themselves.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a chat with Kathy Ireland. She understands the importance of financial education, visionary growth, and entrepreneurship for women. She would be amazing as the head of our digital banking revolution. She built an empire that is unapologetically hers while supporting other women along the way. Kathy was creating opportunity and changing everything before social media was a thing — using good old fashion business smarts and hard work.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

You can follow the Change Everything movement at www.letschangeeverything.com. I am also the founder of www.thewebsitespa.com — a web design studio built specifically to support women with passion + purpose.

I am in the process of interviewing sponsors for our education project and am looking to connect with women who are serious about redefining education and democratizing life-aligned entrepreneurship for women. I’d love to answer any questions they may have or discuss anything of interest to them and can be reached at [email protected].

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

Likewise, and thank you for the opportunity.