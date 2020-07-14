Meditative Therapy In Watery Paradises Of Delight!

One of the beauties, and delightful grandeur of travel, is how it gives us the opportunity to pause. In the hectic nature of our every day and busy lives, if feels good to simply breathe. Traveling, especially in the context of pleasure, gives is that opportunity for reflective meditation. When meditating across the confines of water, humanity is reminded of that Universal centeredness, we are supposed to naturally align with. We shouldn’t be connected to the very essence of calming waters, and it should be a daily ritual. Unfortunately, a great percentage of humanity has been out of alignment with this, and we have been out of sync for a very, long time!

I guess that’s why vacations feel so good. This is especially true when venturing off to spaces of paradise. Those destinations of tropical islands and exotic places, which mirrors the Universal wonders of Heaven’s bliss. We are reminded as to how we should be living our lives in Earth’s spacing. That’s why it feels so good. Clearly, what has happened, is that the natural, has been transformed into a space of privilege. A trick of the mind is taking place, and humanity begins to think that chaos, struggle, and “hard living,” is part of how we are “meant” to be existing.

All too often, when people travel to beautiful islands, they leave that experience, there. Whatever lessons they have learned, the auras, and feelings within that jeweled spacing, they leave them there. Rarely do people take that same vibe back with them to be practiced, and performed, when they get back home. Of course you have those vacation retreats, and those going for meditative purposes. The yoga retreats, and other groups coming to get better, are different. Retreating to gain mental and emotional clarity, they use their vacation adventures as practice for bringing those skills back home. Unfortunately, they are not the norm.

Imagine how beautiful and nourishing our lives would be if we did not vacation solely for the sake of vacationing. Vacationing just to get away from our realities, is not healing at all. Who is to say that we can not use our vacation opportunities to transform our realities? The first change begins with envisioning ourselves in paradise, while living in the real world. That is how we change any hardship when it comes to our current realities. Imagination invites the realm of change. Envisioning softness begins to soften our realities. That’s the power of dreaming. It gives us the power of inviting paradise into our current worlds. The mind is powerful, is it not?

Imagery creates peace. Certain pictures, and photographs, provide us with the ability to invite that kind of holistic wellness, and tranquility, with such spacing. Observing them every day, as practice for attracting that level of mental wellness, within our psyche is healthy. In addition, it is a form of practice, in bringing paradise straight to our home or business sectors. Mental paradise can be experienced anywhere. In fact, it’s the mental preparation of venturing to those lands of paradise, which allows us to soon enter them in the physical.

Those pictures of beautiful spaces provides us with the opportunity to get into the holistic spacing, we need to be. Its a long journey, and we can experience pleasure from it. Meaning that when we finally get to a physical paradise, we are able to enjoy it, even more. With enough time, we can immerse into the practice of using those watery paradises of our adventures, to spread wellness into other areas of the Earth. We can bring those same vibes to the urban landscapes, and other areas, which have not been properly nourished. Here is a showcase of images, giving us the mental paradise, we seek. Observe them daily in our ventures, within.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g297562-d637600-Reviews-Paradise_Taveuni-Taveuni_Island.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B9/chchgnabciloibfdimnlbbajidbeeooc; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://medium.com/@CPReward/welcome-to-crypto-paradise-dae5ca52bd8; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.booking.com/hotel/sc/paradise-sun.en-gb.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://legendsofthemultiuniverse.fandom.com/wiki/Paradise; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.etftrends.com/robotics-ai-channel/using-machine-learning-to-find-paradise-lost/amp/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.agoda.com/en-gb/sea-paradise/hotel/koh-chang-th.html?cid=1844104; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.travelpulse.com/news/hotels-and-resorts/you-can-book-a-stay-at-the-bachelor-in-paradise-resort.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.travelpulse.com/news/hotels-and-resorts/you-can-book-a-stay-at-the-bachelor-in-paradise-resort.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2016/news20160307; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.booking.com/hotel/ph/paradise-reef-resort.en-gb.html?aid=356980;label=gog235jc-1DCAsotAFCFHBhcmFkaXNlLXJlZWYtcmVzb3J0SDNYA2iPAogBApgBCbgBCcgBEdgBA-gBAYgCAagCA7gCndy3-AXAAgHSAiQ3MTY0MGQzNC0wMzhiLTRjODctOWNkZC00N2U5MGFlYjI4ODXYAgTgAgE;sid=86e7e131b83aa4fdbeae652d1512289f;dist=0&keep_landing=1&sb_price_type=total&type=total&; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://consumer.southpacificislands.travel/polynesia-pearls-of-paradise/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.clementoni.com/pt-en/35058-paradise-beach-500-pecas-high-quality-collection/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark