Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Meditative Reflections-Powerful Repetitions In A Three Letter Word: Baron Brown 🇯🇲

A Reminder Of Consistency When It Comes To Love's Domain! Highlighting The Late BARRY BROWN and The Song, "Love, Love, Love!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

There is power. Absolute power. There is power in the creation of a four-letter word. It is called, LOVE. It’s called, LOVE, and we need it all day long. What if we repeated it consistently? What if every radio station, television unit, airwaves, and musical composition were fostered in the Spirit of love? Even further, what if holistic repetition of that word was done on a daily basis? Imagine the transformation it would have on the human psyche. Imagine the amount of healing it would provide for those, who are in need. There is such a precious nurture in the very presentation and speaking of the term, love.

It’s not so often that a person hear the consistent saying of a song, with the term, love, love, love. Saying it over and over, again. There are ways of manifesting the energy, just by saying it (or singing it), aloud. Love. Love. Love. Yet, one of the ecstasies of singing the very term, is how it connects with the atmosphere. The energies become interconnected with each other. There is life within such a combustion. On a greater note, this energy is spread throughout the air. One can sense the vibrations and how it manifests into better treatment of people and their interactions with others.

Love. LOVE. Love. Let it repeat and flow, that everyone will heal within their own precious time!

Baron Brown

https://br.pinterest.com/pin/534098837058428548/
https://youtu.be/7up4ZBwd7yE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4RLadJjrl8Ygnmg4HoWH8v

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Monday Musical Love: Eva Nadauld

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Singing A Loving Truth! Sophie Braslau

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Emmanuel Kelly’s Red Love is exactly the positive uplifting song we all need during these times

    by Nitish Kannan
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.