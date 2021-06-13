Meditative Reflections: Nechama Lifshitz

It’s not everyday that you come across a Yiddish song. Yet, when you do, you can’t help, but allow your mind to gain a sense of curiousity. Just what is it? What is it about listening to a Yiddish song, for the first time, which makes one want to delve more into its very meaning? Could it be the passion, within the song? Perhaps, its the vocal texture, style, and eloquence of the song, which drives it. The colors that a singer (or musician) illuminates, within a song can be intriguing, as well! What is it about a particular song and sound?

Languages, and the differentiation of them, have a way of digging into our deepest core. The rolls. Clicks. Whatever technical mechanics are utilized in conveying a particular song! That’s the gist of it! The Yiddish language has its own array, for a colorful hue! And, certain legends of that culture have a way of reminding the world about why a specific language is so imperative to a certain group of people.

In listening to the song, “A Nigundel,” there was a certain glitter of happiness, which took a ripening within one’s Spirit. Yes, it was a hopeful and inspirational feeling; despite not understanding the words! Whatever pains which may have been experienced, was sure to fade away, once more! There was nothing else, left to it! Like a flickering candle, the radiance of hope, has blossomed and bloomed in a cheerful grace! That’s what it seems to be!

Even further, there was a yearning to understand the storyline, just a little more; though, reflections of a visual painting began to take shape, and unfold. Throughout this meditative process (or journey), the imagination of one’s Spirit began to take shape! Flowers began to dance in lands, where the Yiddish language was spoken. And, the winds were prone to play their own tunes. Such was the understanding during this listening session! How breathtakingly beautiful, and pleasing, it felt! All the while, it permitted those delicate (and gentle reflections) of water. And, we all know that water has a healing delicacy and flavor, of its own decorum. Let’s not forget the musical flow, within that watery essence!

“A Nigundel!” It’s a song, permitting one to navigate into the pleasures of peace. A Holy pleasure! A wellness treasure, for the Yiddish nature, in you!

Nechama Lifshitz