Meditative Reflections: Eddie Haywood #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth

Friday Reflections On EDDIE HAYWOOD'S 1955 Recording Of, "Tenderly!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The very nectar of Jazz is its own garden. Sacred gardens, for those, who come to hear. Yet, not everyone should be welcome to the garden party. Nevertheless, the right ones are sure to come.

With every garden, there must be a watering ritual, involved! Gardens must be watered consistently. That’s just how it should be! Gardens must also be in the company of other senses. Touch is one of them. Then, there is the wellness of gentle caresses! Tenderness can also come in the form of whispers. A simple statement will surely, melt uneasiness, away!

In the world of one Black American genre, called Jazz, sometimes we have the ability to get lost in a particular tune!

Eddie Haywood

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Heywood#/media/File%3AEddie_Heywood%2C_Three_Deuces%2C_New_York%2C_N.Y.%2C_ca._May_1946_(William_P._Gottlieb).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BEW4Am2jOH0
https://open.spotify.com/track/04zEcp8dG9ixUTG4s3ECaN

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

