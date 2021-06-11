Meditative Reflections: Eddie Haywood #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth

The very nectar of Jazz is its own garden. Sacred gardens, for those, who come to hear. Yet, not everyone should be welcome to the garden party. Nevertheless, the right ones are sure to come.

With every garden, there must be a watering ritual, involved! Gardens must be watered consistently. That’s just how it should be! Gardens must also be in the company of other senses. Touch is one of them. Then, there is the wellness of gentle caresses! Tenderness can also come in the form of whispers. A simple statement will surely, melt uneasiness, away!

In the world of one Black American genre, called Jazz, sometimes we have the ability to get lost in a particular tune!

Eddie Haywood