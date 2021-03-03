Meditations with Marcus ~ Part 2

Silent Meditation is the Ojective

Different Meditations

I am going to do something unusual, and start with the conclusion. The best meditation is the silent meditation. Ultimately the highest benefit comes through silence, nothingness and thoughtlessness. The styles presented here are all starting points and the way to silence.

Starting with an advanced meditation is often the very thing that turns a person away from meditating. You cannot ask a racing mind to stop all its activities. Oh, just think of nothing !_! It is like telling someone who is raging mad to ‘Relax’. Good luck with that, right?

I remember saying that to people, “think of nothing”… I also remember some of the comments I received for saying that. It often makes things worse… not very effective!

Everyone is different. Some people have a sense of what their mind needs and take to meditation with a few sessions, and others, like those with the ADHD active mind, need certain techniques to tame their racing mind. This is why there is a variety of techniques out there.

The most common way of starting out in meditation is to have something as the vehicle into the mindful state. That something can be a sound that is generated by the meditator or a sound that made by person’s voice, an instrument or a device.

The internal sound is know as a mantra. A word or a set of syllables that you repeat as the central thought or ‘thing’ that your mind stays focused on. “Om” is the universal sound used in this practice. ‘Om’ is seen as a central frequency that synthesizes the overall frequency of the universe; the central sound of space; the sound of silence.

Mantras with many syllables are very popular in meditations from India, Tibet, Japan and the Far East in general. Some mantras, which is a set of words, sometimes a statement, can be long, and others are short. The longer mantras tend to belong to some of the Hindu and Tibetan traditions. Zen meditation from Japan has great depth. If you find a group that appeals to your spiritual nature, this is a great way to go. The Hare Krishna group was popular in the 70s. Tibetan and Zen techniques are solid, and they are based in Buddhism.

I have used many mantras, and used a couple of Tibetan mantras that were really easy to say or chant, and helped me reach pleasant states of mind. They are comforting sounds. Some of the most common sounds that have a distant connection in Western society would be lullabies. Some of them are short and sweet and they put the baby asleep. Fundamental, but effective… for the baby!

The most popularized meditation system is probably Transcendental Meditation. This meditation came from India with a man called Maharishi Mahesh and his efforts initiated millions of people since its arrival in the early 60’s. It is also referred to as TM. They have a system where you get your special and unique mantra, which you can’t share with anyone!

It was popularized through endorsement by celebrities and people who have achieved great success in their businesses and in their lives. TM also received attention my the scientific community, which validated relaxation through instruments that measured the effects on brain wave activity and that sort of thing. Throughout the years Transcendental Meditation has remained unchanged and has been validated and confirmed by many successful people.

~~Meditation in Motion is good! Taking a walk is highly beneficial!~~

Balancing Rocks, Painting, Making Music, Stretching Your body…

These days, the most popular form of meditation is what we call ‘Guided Meditation’. There is a plethora of organizations offering guided meditation. Some have music and sounds with various frequencies, including binaural beats. Others have someone’s voice guiding you along.

Some come from a great tradition, some come from the inventive mind of artist and musicians. Any meditation that helps you get away from the mental noise that rattles around in your head all day long or prevents you from sleeping at night, is good.

There are all kinds of bells that can be used as a ‘starter’ for meditation. The Tibetan bells are the most famous for this in the world, along with the Japanese, who make impressive bells that ring on for a very long time after the strike. The idea with this tool for meditation is to start off listening to the sound of the bell and to follow it toward silence. The sound of the bell carries your attention for the first minute and eventually disappears. At that point you are on your own!

If you are able to maintain thoughtlessness, then you are evolving as a meditator. With some of the bigger quality bells, you can have someone gently ring it every few minutes. This gives you the opportunity to get back on the sound train and ride it into infinity again and again.

All mantras should be seen as a vehicle that leads to silence eventually.

With any meditation that uses external sound to occupy your mind space, you will be able to attain a certain level of peace; a certain level of relaxation; a certain reprieve. However it can be seen as training wheels on a bicycle.

Many of these popular styles of meditation are good to a point. Most, recently invented styles are valid attempts at creating a way of reaching the state of mind necessary for true benefit, but many fall short. I will say that most meditations are good, but they are the catalyst and a great way to start.

In the end, silent meditation is the only way. You can create a space for your subconscious mind to bring up what needs to be seen and dealt with.

Be water My Friends — Bruce Lee

Deep, silent meditation is the only way that the clues from the well of your subconscious can come up. In the initial stages of meditation there will be a lot of noise. A lot of thought will come up and distractions will abound, both internally and externally. When a person is in the first stages of awakening and becoming aware of the greater scenario that surrounds us, there are many issues that need to be dealt with.

Once memories and historic events have been identified, brought out into the open, re-examined, re-defined, understood, resolved and semi-forgotten… then progress can continue.

The meditations will become more relevant to the present scenario as the old memories and Seed Events get dealt with. The thoughts surfacing in the meditations star to become more current and more connected to your present moment.

The meditations start to help your state of mind, clarity of thought, and make you more present. That gets noticed by everyone around you. The after-effects of meditation will become more and more obvious as you go along.

A Note on why it is so hard to Meditate at first:

Many people have trouble getting through the first stages of meditation because there are so many issues to deal with and to resolve. Some never get past the initial turbulence. Being accompanied is the way to deal with this challenge. Guidance can be needed to put things into perspective and move through some of the noise that occupies the mind in a moment of silence.

That is different from ‘Guided Meditation’. Guided meditation is like having training wheels on the bicycle. A guide that helps you understand meditation and what is surfacing in your mind is different. It is another form of assistance that gets you riding by yourself, without assistance.

Of the many recent meditations to have entered the market, it is important to talk to someone using a more proven method. Once you have a better sense of how it works, what meditation does and what to look for, then choosing something that resonates with you becomes possible.

Breathe Deep My Friends,

Marcus Dupuis

