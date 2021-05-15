Meditations To Keep In Your Pocket

The seasons and the world at large continue to transition. We have collectively experienced quite a bit of anxiety, uncertainty, and change.

Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to make our well-being a priority. We need tools at our disposal that we can use no matter where we are – to keep us balanced, help us relax, and to enable us to be less reactive to people, experiences, and circumstances.

Here are 4 highly effective meditations that you can keep in your pocket. They will help to slow your heart rate down. They will quiet the chatter in your mind. They will make you feel good. Even practicing them for as little as one minute will allow you to connect to the abundance of inner peace, guidance, wisdom, and love that is available to you at all times.

PEACE BEGINS WITH ME

This meditation cultivates knowledge, wisdom, patience, vitality, communication, and peace inside you and around you. It’s also perfect to do discreetly under the desk or kitchen table.

Touch your thumb to each finger as you inhale through your nose. PEACE (index finger) BEGINS (middle finger) WITH (ring finger) ME (pinky). Repeat as you exhale through your nose. PEACE (index finger) BEGINS (middle finger) WITH (ring finger) ME (pinky). Think of it as a 4-count inhale and exhale. Repeat this cycle for the duration of the meditation.

BOXED BREATHING

This breath is particularly great for those who find it a bit challenging to sit still in silence and traditionally meditate. Boxed breathing helps you relax and slow everything down, it helps you focus, and it stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system.

Breathe in through your nose as you count to 5

Hold your breath as you count to 5

Breath out through your mouth as you count to 5

Hold again as you count to 5

Repeat this cycle multiple times

I KNOW THAT I AM BREATHING IN & I KNOW THAT I AM BREATHING OUT

This is the perfect mantra to repeat as often as you can throughout the day, especially if you tend to hold or take shallow breaths when you are nervous, overwhelmed, angry, or upset. You are literally reminding yourself that you are breathing. Practicing this mantra and breath pattern will enable your breathing to become slower and deeper naturally.

As you take a deep breath in through your nose, say in your mind I know that I am breathing in

As you exhale completely through your mouth, say in your mind I know that I am breathing out

ALTERNATE NOSTRIL BREATHING

This pattern of breath creates a deep sense of well-being and harmony on the physical, mental, and emotional levels. It helps with headaches, migraines, and other stress-related symptoms.

Use the thumb on your right hand to close the right nostril and the index finger to close the left nostril. Close your right nostril and gently and fully inhale through the left nostril. Then close the left nostril and exhale through your right nostril. Then inhale through the right nostril. Close the right nostril and exhale through your left nostril. Continue repeating, alternating nostrils after each inhalation. To end the meditation, take three full deep breaths, in through both nostrils, and out through your mouth.

These breathing patterns have been incredibly beneficial for me, and for a number of my students and clients. I encourage you to experiment with all of them, in a way that feels right for you. Please feel free to reach out and share your experience!