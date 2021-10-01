Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditational Exercise-Photograph and Song: Tim Rose 🍒

Reflections and Mental Cleansing Of The Mind, With TIM ROSE and His Recording Of "Come Away Melinda!"

Childhood pains have a way of staying with us into adulthood. You have to ask the question of, why? Why does it feel that we have to hold onto the past. Why does it seem that we simply can’t just let go? Why? WHY? Why?

Can you imagine being an adult? And yet, that inner cry of your childhood continues to cry on. What do you say? How long do you cry? The painful thing about those pains and inner wounds is that it hurts even more when we feel as if we are alone. The is nothing more agonizing than carrying that hurt, within our very core.

So, what if we cried? And, during that process we heard a voice, which gave us the strength to walk away from that pain; embracing a new reality, for the rest of our lives. What if? What if? It could be a father. An uncle. A grandfather. A friend. Whoever it is, we are given the permission to let healing in, again.

Let’s go there. Really. Let’s go there. What? Are you afraid? Be open to it, anyway. There is nothing wrong with hearing a voice; giving you the chance to leave the pain, and walk away.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/123356477280257828/

Tim Rose

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Rose#/media/File%3ATim_Rose_1966_29.jpg
https://youtu.be/l5Gg_wgRIFk
https://open.spotify.com/track/5AkScJ0ciEfQiPATNRuhFk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

