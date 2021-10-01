Meditational Exercise-Photograph and Song: Tim Buckley 🍒

Intelligent and adventurous creatures, they are. For that matter, they have a way of navigating the waters like no other. Dolphins are gems. They are true gems to the oceans. Danger is the first thing, which comes to mind when we think of the ocean. Yet, here we are; examining a playful side, to its domain.

Have you ever been to the ocean? The sea? And, there you anticipate the observation of whales or dolphins. Why so? What is it about them which excites us? Could it be the spotting of them in their environment? These large bodies of water, which houses so many surprises for the human eye. They are exciting, afterall. Taking us back to the world of childhood’s excitement.

There is also the persona of dolphins. They are playful, tricksters at heart, and have a loving nature. 🐬 Let’s not forget that they are unafraid of the waters. They are unafraid of sharks and other dangerous creatures. Lastly, they stick together; understanding their power, along the way.

What if we could move through this dangerous world in the way of dolphins? Careful. Bold. Loving. And unapologetically navigating the waters of our hearts delight? 🐬🐬🐬

Tim Buckley