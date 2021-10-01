Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditational Exercise-Photograph and Song: Tim Buckley 🍒

Reflections and Mental Cleansing In TIM BUCKLEY'S Performance Of "Dolphins!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Intelligent and adventurous creatures, they are. For that matter, they have a way of navigating the waters like no other. Dolphins are gems. They are true gems to the oceans. Danger is the first thing, which comes to mind when we think of the ocean. Yet, here we are; examining a playful side, to its domain.

Have you ever been to the ocean? The sea? And, there you anticipate the observation of whales or dolphins. Why so? What is it about them which excites us? Could it be the spotting of them in their environment? These large bodies of water, which houses so many surprises for the human eye. They are exciting, afterall. Taking us back to the world of childhood’s excitement.

There is also the persona of dolphins. They are playful, tricksters at heart, and have a loving nature. 🐬 Let’s not forget that they are unafraid of the waters. They are unafraid of sharks and other dangerous creatures. Lastly, they stick together; understanding their power, along the way.

What if we could move through this dangerous world in the way of dolphins? Careful. Bold. Loving. And unapologetically navigating the waters of our hearts delight? 🐬🐬🐬

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/646688827722621731/

Tim Buckley

https://alchetron.com/Tim-Buckley
https://youtu.be/OGvbE7lk8mM
https://open.spotify.com/track/1nxeXdjGrT1SiccSb3yy5D

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

