Meditation While Taking A Bath – Relieve Stress & Achieve True Relaxation

Meditation is an effective stress reliever and a practice that can lead to enhanced stress resilience and inner calm. While this may not come as a surprise, most individuals are aware that meditating might be beneficial, yet they struggle to make it a regular practice since life gets in the way! To some extent, this is OK; mindfulness meditation once in a while might be beneficial.

However, in order to get the full benefits of meditation in terms of building resiliency and long-term tranquility, it must be performed on a daily basis.

There are many various methods to reap the advantages of meditation, and knowing more alternatives might make it easier to stick with the practice on a regular basis. Meditation in the bath is a relaxing practice.

How to Meditate in the Bathtub: Steps and Advice

According to Bath Box, bath tub meditation combines the traditional advantages of meditation with the advantages of a soothing, hot bath, which may ease fatigued muscles, provide a peaceful environment, and give a short sense of escape from worries. This is a simple habit to develop on a nightly basis. What is the best way to make a bath meditation effective? Here are some things to consider.

Make Time for It

Make sure you have at least 15 minutes set aside where you won’t be disturbed. That includes adding a few minutes to your schedule, setting your phone to voicemail, and reminding your family not to bother you unless it’s an emergency.

Whatever it takes to establish personal space and block off time should be worthwhile.

Bathe with Aromatherapy Products

Use bath bombs, bubble bath or bath oils perfumed with lavender (proven to be calming), mint (if you want to feel more focused), or any perfume that you truly like when running the bath (studies suggest that subjectively attractive aromas provide stress alleviation advantages, too).

Be Comfortable and Unwind

Let your tummy to rise and fall with each breath, making your breathing slower and deeper (instead of your shoulders or chest). This sort of breathing is more natural, and it might help calm your body’s natural stress reaction if it’s still active from the day before. One great way is to take advantage of bath comfort accessories – such as a bath pillow or bath caddy. These will allow you to truly relax in the bath.

Emphasis on Sensations

Now just concentrate on the physical feelings in your body—the warmth of the water on your skin, the pressure of the tub on your back—and when your mind wanders away from the present moment and those physical feelings, observe where your attention has wandered and bring it back to the physical feelings in your body without judgment.

Keep your focus on the now.

If you find yourself thinking about the past, the future, or any other internal debate, gently bring your focus back to the present now. Keep going for a few moments, and you should feel instantly calmed and relaxed.

Trying different styles of meditation can help you discover several stress reduction tactics that you enjoy, as well as making it easier to keep meditating a habit and enjoy the resilience advantages that come with it.