Meditation Wednesdays: Manu Dibango #Cameroon 🇨🇲

Flow and Steady For Relaxing Vibes! Familiar Sound In A Foreign Town! A Look At MANU DIBANGO, and His Performance Of "Ongele Mba!"

When you hear that peculiar sound, within a Black American beat (and musical genre), you can’t help, but to follow the sound. Hopefully, it leads you to the artist performing it. You know that feeling when the song first begins to play. It’s in performance mode, and things are moving through. For, that’s what love is about. It’s that musical love. Riding through your car. Walking through the street. Flow, Baby! Let that music, flow!

Times keep on moving. The music keeps on soothing. And, we are back to Soul Makossa! That’s the nature of it all, my Dear. It’s the Black American perfume of Soul, soothing into Cameroon; mixing into the layers of that delight. Yes, Baby. Keep on a flowin.’ The music 🎶 has that way about it. Keep on spreadin,’ Baby. The music has it’s way.

Ongela Mba! One comes to find the power if those words. We can relish and discover their meanings, afterwards. However, let us ponder upon the very sensory, of those words. For, they move beyond, simple lyrics to a song. They are the spirit of a people; yearning to bond. They keep moving; no barriers or limitations. Not at all.

The spirit of amazement lays awakened in wanting to know what can be found, within that town. Where is Soul leading is, through? How is it moving listeners to discover something, which has yet to be seen, before?

Flow and steady makes time and space!

Manu Dibango

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/692921092660823989/
https://youtu.be/90k6Cr20qok
https://open.spotify.com/track/5W2DvkilFnTrmPZc5k36NN

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

