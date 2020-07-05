Meditation Techniques That Will Help You Reduce Your Stress

Stress is a silent killer. Most of us live or witness this for a while or some other period. Stress affects everything we do; we can neither work efficiently enough nor make the right decisions. In addition, a person suffering stress is more prone to certain medical conditions, such as heart conditions, hypertension, and diabetes.

Stress has become synonymous with today’s brisk life. To cope with stress, we need to adopt certain meditation techniques that will lead us to a happier and healthier lifestyle.

It is known that using some meditation techniques helps prevent stress from affecting us over time. Therefore, learning some easy forms of meditation that will help deal effectively with stress relieves us. If you have never meditated before, you should start with some basic exercises first.

Respiratory Technique

First, choose a comfortable place.

Be sure to wear loose and comfortable clothing.

While meditating, you should not be distracted. Therefore, keep the phone, TV and other noisemakers away.

Sit on the carpet or mat and fold your legs in the lotus position.

Keep your back straight. In the beginning (without getting used to it), you can rest your back on a wall. But always make sure it is flat. Give up this practice when you sit unsupported.

Sit quietly and close your eyes.

Relax all the muscles in your body one by one. Start with the muscles of the feet and go up to the head. Tell yourself that you may feel that stress is getting away from every muscle. You will slowly start to feel comforting.

Since you are new to this business, it is understandable that your attention is getting distracted and your thought process changes.

Try to focus your attention on your breath.

Breathe deeply and evenly.

Concentrate on the road where air enters and leaves you, allowing air to be inhaled and exhaled.

Do this 20 minutes every day.

Repeating this technique two or three times a day contributes to its benefits.

Meditating 20 minutes a day (if done correctly) is as good as compensating for 4 hours of rest.

Focus on Sound and Object

First, put an object like a mug or candle in front of you.

Now start to study the object.

Look carefully at all the details – shape, size, texture and temperature.

Focusing and concentrating all your attention on the subject will help you build on your focusing power.

Sometimes it can help to find a word that you can say out loud and then focus on all its nuances.

Many people use the word ‘Om’ to help concentrate better.

Create a Happy Place

This technique has been found to be very effective. Create a ‘happy place’ for yourself and design your interior brilliantly. Add everything that makes you happy and helps you relax. Now create situations around it and consider the integrity of all nuances and imagine as much as you can in this exercise.

Relaxing Exercises

Nowadays, more and more people combine exercise and meditation, and thus encourage exercises to reduce stress, such as yoga and Tai-chi. These are a series of exercises that include mastering various poses and postures at various degrees of difficulty. They also include breathing exercise programs and techniques. When you focus on these exercises, there is very little that can bother you.