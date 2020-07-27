Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditation Station

This adorable picture book for children ages 4-8, teaches kids (and, let's be honest, adults too!) how to calm their bodies and minds.

All aboard! Your racing train of thoughts may try to whisk you off down the railroad tracks, but you can choose to stay in the Meditation Station, focusing on your breath and tuning into your body. This adorable picture book for children ages 4-8, teaches kids (and, let’s be honest, adults too!) how to calm their bodies and minds.

(Meditation Station, Bala Kids/Shambhala Publications, Fall 2020) Winner of the 2020 International Book Award for Best Children’s Mind/Body/Soul Book)

Susan B. Katz, is an award-winning, Spanish-bilingual author and National Board Certified Teacher with over 25 years expertise in elementary education. She is the author of over a dozen books with Scholastic, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Barefoot Books, Bala Kids, Callisto Media/Rockridge and Heinemann. www.SusanKatzBooks.com

