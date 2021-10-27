Contributor Log In
Meditation, Photography, and Song🎵: Robbie Basho (Daniel R. Robinson, Jr.) 💙

Midday Reflections Of ROBBIE BASHO'S (DANIEL R. ROBINSON JR.) Performance Of "Blue Crystal Fire," and Calming Sentiments Of The Day! 💙

It’s never “too late” to bring nighttime into the day. Frankly speaking, nighttime auras are the perfect timing for guiding ourselves into inner harmony. We know the day is filled with a hectic nature. There is the chaos. There are due dates. There are pile ups on the desk of past work. The day never seems to end. Once everything is finished-or we think things are finished-there’s another “to do list,” waiting for us. Therefore, we have no choice, but to wait, patiently; waiting for the day, to end.

However, life shouldn’t be that way. Never should we have to rely on the ending of a specific time period for a taste of peace. Never. On the other hand, we should always reflect on our spiritual side. Never should we have to ponder upon the ending of time, in order to inspire meditation, while having a peace of mind. We should always be moving in the Spirit of peace.

A “Blue Crystal Fire” brings us into an alignment with Heaven and Earth. Just imagine a sea-colored fire imitating a chandelier. It is as jeweled, and as gem-like, as ever.

Let’s move into this fire; all the while permitting ourselves into a delicate calm, where anxiety is washed away. And all we have left is the imitation of whispering winds, entering in, bringing a needed calm to our day.

Robbie Basho

