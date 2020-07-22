Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meditation Changed My Life

Finding peace in diversity

I had reached my limit. I had two young children, my marriage was ending, my work was intense and I didn’t feel connected to myself. Life was very stressful!

A friend introduced me to Vipassana Meditation. It sounded like bootcamp but I was intrigued; so I signed up. Nothing really prepared me for what to expect.

To say its tough is an understatement but as the hours and days passed by I started to be able to observe myself, let go of resistances and allow the process to unfold. It was incredible. I went from intense pain through my whole body and mind, to being able to find peace within it all. Nothing changed apart from how I experienced it within myself.

Throughout the first 10 day course I learned a lot about myself and my psychology which has helped me to let go of things that I realised I am only perpetuating by giving them attention. It’s been liberating.

When I realised that I’m only ever overcoming a thought, and that where I put my attention the experiences I have grow from there, I felt free. It has allowed me to be more self aware, able to take things in my stride and increased my creativity and self expression.

Meditation is now a part of who I am. I live mindfully, meditate daily, and trust my instincts and intuition more than before. I’ve always had an ability to ‘see’ as in prophetic dreams, seeing spirit and receiving insights. This seems to have been somewhat enhanced in me, however that is not the case for everyone.

I’m not sure how my life would have gone if I had carried on the way I was going or how I would have navigated the challenges I was facing and have faced since. I can honestly say that I do feel that meditation changed my life.

I’ve been inspired to share my journey and empower others in theirs. I’ve coached others through their process and led many meditation courses. It’s lovely to be part of helping others find their peace. For me, I love the creativity that has resulted and the different directions it has taken me on that I may not have explored otherwise.

Buddha Mind

    Cat Hamilton, Abstract Photographer at Cat Hamilton Photography

    I'm a single mum living in the UK. I'm a trained Coach and Meditation teacher of several years which is where my inspiration and love for photography was born. I'm all about connection, compassion for others, sharing experiences and supporting others when in need. It's great to have an outlet that incorporates my spirituality. I use my work to express these traits through supporting self expression through imagery that is very expressive although not always obvious. Sometimes the ability to share through abstract images allows for the expression to go deeper and have more feeling for the person. Not everything has to be obvious to others. I love to tell stories in this way with my work. Some of my self portraits tell deeper stories than are first seen - perhaps you'll feel drawn to something I have created and not know why - until you know the story behind it - then perhaps it will make sense to you. Lets create wonderful photo art together and share who you are with those you love. Can you imagine a large canvas of you on the wall or a large canvas of a representation of you on your wall?

