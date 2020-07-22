I had reached my limit. I had two young children, my marriage was ending, my work was intense and I didn’t feel connected to myself. Life was very stressful!

A friend introduced me to Vipassana Meditation. It sounded like bootcamp but I was intrigued; so I signed up. Nothing really prepared me for what to expect.

To say its tough is an understatement but as the hours and days passed by I started to be able to observe myself, let go of resistances and allow the process to unfold. It was incredible. I went from intense pain through my whole body and mind, to being able to find peace within it all. Nothing changed apart from how I experienced it within myself.

Throughout the first 10 day course I learned a lot about myself and my psychology which has helped me to let go of things that I realised I am only perpetuating by giving them attention. It’s been liberating.

When I realised that I’m only ever overcoming a thought, and that where I put my attention the experiences I have grow from there, I felt free. It has allowed me to be more self aware, able to take things in my stride and increased my creativity and self expression.

Meditation is now a part of who I am. I live mindfully, meditate daily, and trust my instincts and intuition more than before. I’ve always had an ability to ‘see’ as in prophetic dreams, seeing spirit and receiving insights. This seems to have been somewhat enhanced in me, however that is not the case for everyone.

I’m not sure how my life would have gone if I had carried on the way I was going or how I would have navigated the challenges I was facing and have faced since. I can honestly say that I do feel that meditation changed my life.

I’ve been inspired to share my journey and empower others in theirs. I’ve coached others through their process and led many meditation courses. It’s lovely to be part of helping others find their peace. For me, I love the creativity that has resulted and the different directions it has taken me on that I may not have explored otherwise.