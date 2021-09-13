Meditation and Song: Slim Bryant 🌈

Rainbows are the ever-growing hope of promise. All we have to do is look up to the sky. From the rainbows, we know there are always better times for tomorrow. Rainbows come after the rain. The two are not antagonist of each other. On the contrary, they are complements of each other. Rainbows verify why we need the rain. Without the rain, the very term cannot exist. So, what do we do?

There is a sacred blanket to the context of midnight. Whenever there is a tranquil reflection of meditation, the dark night comes to move through a silent timber. The texture feels softer. One is granted the permission to relax-even if just for a little while. Quite beautiful, isn’t?

If there was a particular sound what would it be? How would it immediately bring peace to the chaos of the day? How would it feel? There are layers upon layers for understanding this. Is it true that rainbows bring a natural calm? Perhaps. Let’s explore more. 🌈

What are the songs for the rainbows? 🎶🎵 What are the flows and intimate style when moving through the rainbow’s end? How does one manifest such a tender level of spiritual, mental, and emotional elevation? After the song comes the manifestation. After abundance comes the future blessings. Rainbow sounds have their myriad personas and performances. Nevertheless, they also have their holistic elegance-which colors the pain, away!

Slim Bryant