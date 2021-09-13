Meditation and Song: Roy Drusky

The nation of Texas is its own haven. It’s a culture of its own. It’s a climate of its own. And, the customs of the state are like no other. Furthermore, when it comes to the beauty for such a state, there are different patterns for moving through the terrain.

If you have never been to the state of Texas, do you imagine the long roads? The cattle? The dirt roads? Do you imagine the barbecues? Texas ranches? Do you? How does the rain smell like in Texas?

“I’ve been up and I’ve been down“

“I’ve worked the fields and plowed the ground“

“Ive taken strain and pressure, till I thought I might explode“

Well, it seems like Texas grounds are a tough soil to follow. Working through that Texan Earth is no easy task. It challenges you, nevertheless. That’s for sure.

“Now, I yearn for childhood plays, of model planes and lemonade“

“When the day stretched out before me, like long, long Texas road“

You have to sit and ponder about the length of Texas roads. How long must they be to convey those myriad stories? How long must the walks have been, for those fables left, unfold?

Like many Southern states, we understand that the weather can get extremely hot! Thank Heaven for the power of rain! For it soothes the Earth and her temperament.

So now, we are back to the saying of “smelling the rain.” What are the scents of Texas rains? Are they of a different kind of perfume? Perhaps.

While we a conversing on our paths of long roads ahead, always remember one thing. At the very end, there is always a steady rain, which brings meditation, for the reflection of times!

Roy Drusky