Meditation and Song: Roy Drusky

The Late ROY DRUSKY and His Performance Of "Long, Long Texas Road!" A Look At The Healing Of Texas Rain, For The Long Journey, Ahead!

The nation of Texas is its own haven. It’s a culture of its own. It’s a climate of its own. And, the customs of the state are like no other. Furthermore, when it comes to the beauty for such a state, there are different patterns for moving through the terrain.

If you have never been to the state of Texas, do you imagine the long roads? The cattle? The dirt roads? Do you imagine the barbecues? Texas ranches? Do you? How does the rain smell like in Texas?

I’ve been up and I’ve been down

I’ve worked the fields and plowed the ground

Ive taken strain and pressure, till I thought I might explode

Well, it seems like Texas grounds are a tough soil to follow. Working through that Texan Earth is no easy task. It challenges you, nevertheless. That’s for sure.

Now, I yearn for childhood plays, of model planes and lemonade

When the day stretched out before me, like long, long Texas road

You have to sit and ponder about the length of Texas roads. How long must they be to convey those myriad stories? How long must the walks have been, for those fables left, unfold?

Like many Southern states, we understand that the weather can get extremely hot! Thank Heaven for the power of rain! For it soothes the Earth and her temperament.

So now, we are back to the saying of “smelling the rain.” What are the scents of Texas rains? Are they of a different kind of perfume? Perhaps.

While we a conversing on our paths of long roads ahead, always remember one thing. At the very end, there is always a steady rain, which brings meditation, for the reflection of times!

Roy Drusky

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/392728029983445430/
https://youtu.be/WhwB2ddPUVA
https://youtu.be/idlUgqBYfN4
https://open.spotify.com/track/6sP4fNPY8dONiLnf89Ix41

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

